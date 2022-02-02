Asian stocks rise over 1% while US futures up 0.5% spurred by strong Google, other US tech earnings

Asian markets rose amid a recovery in US shares spurred by the corporate earnings outlook and signs that Federal Reserve officials favor measured monetary-policy tightening. US equity futures pushed higher, with contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 up 1% after strong Alphabet Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings.

Asian stocks rose Wednesday amid a recovery in U.S. shares spurred by the corporate earnings outlook and signs that Federal Reserve officials favor measured monetary-policy tightening.

Equities advanced in Japan and Australia, among the few markets open in Asia due to the Lunar New Year holiday. U.S. Treasuries were little changed and a dollar gauge held a retreat.

U.S. equity futures pushed higher, with contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 up 1% after strong Alphabet Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings. Economically sensitive sectors like energy and banks on Tuesday helped U.S. stocks to their best three-day rally since 2020.

Oil steadied near a seven-year high ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies on boosting output. Gold wavered at $1,800 an ounce. Bitcoin traded around the highest level in two weeks.

The latest Federal Reserve commentary hinted at a calibrated approach to raising interest rates to fight high inflation, potentially soothing some investor worries that the economy will take a hit from tighter monetary policy. Those concerns have whipsawed markets this year, leaving global stocks in the red.

None of six Fed officials speaking so far this week have backed the idea of a half-point rate increase in March, and the most aggressive, James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, said five hikes — one more than every quarter — is “not too bad a bet.”

“Fed tightening is still the path forward,” said Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research. “But a short term rebound in equities will continue — led by growth and cyclicals — as investors focus on a narrative of ‘peak tightening’ ahead of what is likely to be a weak payroll report.”

Officials have lowered expectations for this week’s U.S. payrolls report, saying that brief absences of workers due to the omicron coronavirus strain could overstate the number of unemployed people for last month.

Buy the Dip?

The latest U.S. data on manufacturing and job openings showed a resilient economy that the Fed is trying to cool.

“Stocks probably have a little further to move on the downside before they find a bottom,” Carley Garner, founder of DeCarley Trading, said on Bloomberg Television. But she added “2022’s going to be probably the year to buy any big dip across the board in anything: Treasuries, stocks, commodities, everything.”

Elsewhere, Australia’s central bank governor said the monetary authority will do what is necessary to maintain low and stable inflation, indicating that policy makers will act should prices accelerate too sharply. Australia’s dollar and bond yields ticked up.

Traders are continuing to monitor tension between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. Western officials say Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border. Diplomatic talks showed little sign of a breakthrough.

What to watch this week:

Earnings are due from Amazon, Ford Motor, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, Sony, Spotify

OPEC+ meeting on output, Wednesday

Euro zone CPI, Wednesday

Bank of England, European Central Bank rate decisions, Thursday

Fed Board of Governors confirmation hearing, Thursday

U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday

U.S. payrolls report for January, Friday

Winter Olympics kick off in China, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin due to attend opening ceremony, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures increased 0.5% as of 10:45 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 1%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.6%

Japan’s Topix index rose 1.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.1276

The Japanese yen was at 114.68 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3680 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries was at 1.79%

Australia’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 1.92%

Commodities