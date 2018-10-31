Asian stocks mixed; treasury yields hold gains: Markets wrap

Shares in Tokyo climbed, were little changed in Australia and slipped in South Korea. Futures in Hong Kong pointed to modest losses. (Reuters)

Asian stocks traded mixed on the last day of a bruising month after a topsy-turvy U.S. session that eventually saw equities rally. Treasury yields held gains and the dollar edged higher. Shares in Tokyo climbed, were little changed in Australia and slipped in South Korea. Futures in Hong Kong pointed to modest losses. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index twice erased gains that topped 1 percent before finally securing a rebound in the last hour of trading. Chinese markets are in focus after calls from authorities to encourage funds to invest spurred a rally Tuesday, while the yuan held near the weakest level in a decade against the greenback.

Any sign that the U.S. rally can flow through to Asian trading will be welcomed by bulls who’ve been hammered this month after a wipeout of about $8 trillion from global equities. Attention remains on earnings ahead of results from Apple Inc. on Thursday and Friday’s U.S. jobs report. Trade also remains in focus, while the American mid-term elections on Nov. 6 have started creeping into the calculus.

Elsewhere, oil recovered from a two-month low. Gold was little changed.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

This week’s earnings season highlights include: Macquarie, Apple, Alibaba, Airbus, Credit Suisse, Exxon Mobil, and Shell. Monetary policy decisions are due in Japan and the U.K. On Friday, the final U.S. jobs report before the November midterm elections may show hiring improved as payrolls rose about 190,000, and the unemployment rate held at a 48-year low of 3.7 percent, analysts forecast.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.7 percent as of 9:14 a.m. in Tokyo. FTSE China A50 futures rose 0.4 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was little changed. South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.1 percent. Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.1 percent. S&P 500 futures were flat. The S&P 500 Index rose 1.6 percent.

Currencies

The yen held at 113.12 per dollar after dropping 0.7 percent. The offshore yuan was steady at 6.9738 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index ticked higher to trade at the highest since May 2017. The euro bought $1.1345.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 3.12 percent after gaining four basis points.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.5 percent to $66.51 a barrel. Gold was steady at $1,222.03 an ounce.