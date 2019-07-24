Asian Paints shares end 4% higher after strong Q1 results; key figures

Asian Paints shares closed 3.42% higher at Rs 1,477.15 on BSE. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of Asian Paints surged on Wednesday afternoon, after the firm reported strong Q1 results, beating analyst estimates. Asian Paints shares closed 3.42% higher at Rs 1,477.15 on BSE. Asian Paints reported a 17.7% on-year rise in consolidated net profit after minority interest at Rs 655 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, helped by the double digit volume growth in decorative business segment in India. The leading paint manufacturer had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 556.85 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Asian Paints net profit jumps 17.7% on-year to Rs 655 crore; key figures in a nutshell