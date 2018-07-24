Stocks in news today: Asian Paints, RCom, ICICI Pru, GSK, Idea, LTI, United Spirits

Stocks in news today: Sensex of the BSE scaled a fresh record high of 36,869.34 points in early trade.

The domestic equity markets opened in the positive territory on Tuesday, with the benchmark Sensex of the BSE scaling a fresh record high of 36,869.34 points in early trade. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange reclaimed the 11,100 mark and hit a high of 11,117.90 points in early morning trade on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the global bond markets were tense on Tuesday amid talk of central bank tightening and the risk of a robust reading on US economic growth later in the week, though stellar results from internet giant Alphabet supported tech stocks in Asia, Reuters reported.

Stocks in news today: These stocks will be on focus on July 24, 2018:

Asian Paints, ICICI Pru, GSK: Asian Paints, ICICI Prudential Life, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals, Radico Khaitan, Symphony, Network 18 Media, TeamLease Services, Century Plyboards, Punjab Chemicals and Music Broadcast are among companies that will declare their quarterly results today.

RCom: Reliance Communications has got a temporary reprieve from telecom tribunal TDSAT till August 10 on licence and spectrum cancellation showcause notice served by the Department of Telecom, PTI reported. Posting the matter for directions on August 10, the tribunal has instructed the respondent, in this case, the DoT “not to give effect to the decision which it may take in the meantime”.

Idea Cellular: Inching closer to formation of country’s biggest telecom operator, Idea Cellular and Vodafone have made joint payment of Rs 7,248.78 crore under protest to the Department of Telecom for merging their mobile business, PTI reported.

ICICI Sec: Broking arm of ICICI bank ICICI Securities reported a 13% y-o-y rise in net profit at Rs 134 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 118 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue rose by 9% to Rs 436 crore in the June quarter, according to a statement by ICICI Sec.

LTI: IT company L&T Infotech reported 35.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 361.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2018. Its revenue was up 29% to Rs 2,155.7 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 1,670.7 crore in the year-ago period.

LT Technologies: L&T Technology Services reported Rs 197 crore in net profit for the June quarter, which is nearly double the profit it had reported in the same period last fiscal year, PTI reported on Monday. The L&T group company reported a 40% rise in revenue at Rs 1,152 crore in the reporting quarter.

SpiceJet: An arbitration tribunal on Monday rejected the Rs 1,323-crore damages claim from the company and a bid to take control of the airline by its previous owner Kalanithi Maran and his company Kal Airways, according to a PTI report.

United Spirits: Liquor major United Spirits reported about 29% rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 81.3 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Vijaya Bank: Vijaya Bank’s net profit declined 43.3% in the quarter ended June. The net profit stood at Rs 144.34 crore, reported PTI.