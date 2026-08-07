Here's the live share price of Asian Hotels (North) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asian Hotels (North)
|4.10
|-7.97
|7.50
|7.52
|5.97
|26.58
|29.30
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Asian Hotels (North) has gained 5.97% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Hotels (North) has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|306.61
|304.64
|10
|305.25
|305.01
|20
|308.76
|305.31
|50
|303.27
|303.83
|100
|299.29
|303.7
|200
|309.07
|306.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Asian Hotels (North) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.97%, FII holding unchanged at 2.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 95.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:01 AM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (North) - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (North) - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Finan
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (North) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (North) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Jun 19, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (North) - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1980PLC011037 and registration number is 011037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 341.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Hotels (North) is ₹312.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Hotels (North) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asian Hotels (North) is ₹1,331.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Hotels (North) are ₹319.60 and ₹309.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Hotels (North) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Hotels (North) is ₹408.90 and 52-week low of Asian Hotels (North) is ₹249.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Hotels (North) has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, -7.97% for the past month, 7.5% over 3 months, 5.97% over 1 year, 26.58% across 3 years, and 29.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (North) are 0.00 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global