What is the share price of Asian Hotels (North)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Hotels (North) is ₹312.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Asian Hotels (North)? The Asian Hotels (North) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Hotels (North)? The market cap of Asian Hotels (North) is ₹1,331.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Hotels (North)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Hotels (North) are ₹319.60 and ₹309.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Hotels (North)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Hotels (North) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Hotels (North) is ₹408.90 and 52-week low of Asian Hotels (North) is ₹249.90 as on .

How has the Asian Hotels (North) performed historically in terms of returns? The Asian Hotels (North) has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, -7.97% for the past month, 7.5% over 3 months, 5.97% over 1 year, 26.58% across 3 years, and 29.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (North)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (North) are 0.00 and 1.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global