Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1980PLC011037 and registration number is 011037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is ₹302.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is -4.23 and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is 1.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is ₹155.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is ₹208.85 and 52-week low of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is ₹66.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.