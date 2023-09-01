Follow Us

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASIAN HOTELS (NORTH) LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹155.40 Closed
0.580.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹151.70₹156.00
₹155.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.60₹208.85
₹155.40
Open Price
₹151.70
Prev. Close
₹154.50
Volume
79,577

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1156.57
  • R2158.13
  • R3160.57
  • Pivot
    154.13
  • S1152.57
  • S2150.13
  • S3148.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 591.21153.41
  • 1091.98151.75
  • 2090.19151.68
  • 5090.39154.95
  • 10086.2149.21
  • 20083.22132.38

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. Share Holdings

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Asian Hotels (North) Ltd.

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101DL1980PLC011037 and registration number is 011037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Kumar Jatia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Lalit Bhasin
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Uberoi
    Director
  • Ms. Preeti Gandhi
    Director
  • Ms. Akhilesh Bhuwalka
    Director
  • Mr. Amritesh Jatia
    Director
  • Ms. Mita Jha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Asian Hotels (North) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd.?

The market cap of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is ₹302.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is -4.23 and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is 1.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is ₹155.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is ₹208.85 and 52-week low of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. is ₹66.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

