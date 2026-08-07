What is the share price of Asian Hotels (East)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Hotels (East) is ₹149.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Asian Hotels (East)? The Asian Hotels (East) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Hotels (East)? The market cap of Asian Hotels (East) is ₹259.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Hotels (East)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Hotels (East) are ₹149.90 and ₹146.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Hotels (East)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Hotels (East) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Hotels (East) is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of Asian Hotels (East) is ₹124.20 as on .

How has the Asian Hotels (East) performed historically in terms of returns? The Asian Hotels (East) has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 4.35% for the past month, -9.59% over 3 months, 0.44% over 1 year, 6.07% across 3 years, and 3.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (East)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (East) are -4.42 and 1.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global