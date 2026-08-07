Here's the live share price of Asian Hotels (East) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asian Hotels (East)
|2.57
|4.35
|-9.59
|3.45
|0.44
|6.07
|3.87
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Asian Hotels (East) has gained 0.44% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Hotels (East) has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|144.6
|143.54
|10
|146.72
|144.62
|20
|145.1
|145.87
|50
|152.23
|149.33
|100
|154.52
|150.8
|200
|150.19
|150.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Asian Hotels (East) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (East) - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The Listing Regulations, 2015
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (East) - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (East) - Notice Of The 19Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company Scheduled On Thursday, 27Th August, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (East) - Exercise Of The Buy Option Under The Framework Agreement Dated 11Th August, 2023, As Amended
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Asian Hotels (East) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122WB2007PLC162762 and registration number is 162762. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Hotels (East) is ₹149.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Hotels (East) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asian Hotels (East) is ₹259.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Hotels (East) are ₹149.90 and ₹146.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Hotels (East) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Hotels (East) is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of Asian Hotels (East) is ₹124.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Hotels (East) has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 4.35% for the past month, -9.59% over 3 months, 0.44% over 1 year, 6.07% across 3 years, and 3.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (East) are -4.42 and 1.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global