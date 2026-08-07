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Asian Hotels (East) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASIAN HOTELS (EAST)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Asian Hotels (East) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹149.90 Closed
-0.03₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Asian Hotels (East) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹146.00₹149.90
₹149.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹124.20₹189.00
₹149.90
Open Price
₹146.00
Prev. Close
₹149.95
Volume
6

Source: Dion Global

Asian Hotels (East) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asian Hotels (East)		2.574.35-9.593.450.446.073.87
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Asian Hotels (East) has gained 0.44% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Hotels (East) has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Asian Hotels (East) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Asian Hotels (East) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5144.6143.54
10146.72144.62
20145.1145.87
50152.23149.33
100154.52150.8
200150.19150.35

Source: Dion Global

Asian Hotels (East) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asian Hotels (East) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Asian Hotels (East) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTAsian Hotels (East) - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The Listing Regulations, 2015
Aug 05, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTAsian Hotels (East) - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTAsian Hotels (East) - Notice Of The 19Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company Scheduled On Thursday, 27Th August, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTAsian Hotels (East) - Exercise Of The Buy Option Under The Framework Agreement Dated 11Th August, 2023, As Amended
Jul 14, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTAsian Hotels (East) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Asian Hotels (East)

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122WB2007PLC162762 and registration number is 162762. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Saraf
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Saraf
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Devesh Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shourya Sengupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandipan Chakravortty
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swati Singhania
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Asian Hotels (East) Share Price

What is the share price of Asian Hotels (East)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Hotels (East) is ₹149.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asian Hotels (East)?

The Asian Hotels (East) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Hotels (East)?

The market cap of Asian Hotels (East) is ₹259.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Hotels (East)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Hotels (East) are ₹149.90 and ₹146.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Hotels (East)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Hotels (East) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Hotels (East) is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of Asian Hotels (East) is ₹124.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Asian Hotels (East) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asian Hotels (East) has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 4.35% for the past month, -9.59% over 3 months, 0.44% over 1 year, 6.07% across 3 years, and 3.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (East)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (East) are -4.42 and 1.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Asian Hotels (East) News

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