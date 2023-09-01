What is the Market Cap of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd.? The market cap of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. is ₹274.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. is 18.28 and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. is 1.94 as on .

What is the share price of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. is ₹158.75 as on .