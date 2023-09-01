Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASIAN HOTELS (EAST) LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹158.75 Closed
4.36.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹153.65₹163.00
₹158.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.35₹253.33
₹158.75
Open Price
₹155.40
Prev. Close
₹152.20
Volume
1,04,069

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1162.42
  • R2167.38
  • R3171.77
  • Pivot
    158.03
  • S1153.07
  • S2148.68
  • S3143.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5135.39139.47
  • 10138.78133.96
  • 20173.91129.93
  • 50178.03126.07
  • 100164.25123.33
  • 200153.72124.42

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
25.7426.5931.6947.540.0346.09-9.46
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. Share Holdings

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Asian Hotels (East) Ltd.

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122WB2007PLC162762 and registration number is 162762. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun K Saraf
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Umesh Saraf
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Padam Kumar Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A C Chakrabortti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandipan Chakravortty
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rita Bhimani
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Asian Hotels (East) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd.?

The market cap of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. is ₹274.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. is 18.28 and PB ratio of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. is 1.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. is ₹158.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. is ₹253.33 and 52-week low of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. is ₹83.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data