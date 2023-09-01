Follow Us

ASIAN FOOD PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.32 Closed
00
As on Aug 10, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Asian Food Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.32₹17.32
₹17.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹17.32
₹17.32
Open Price
₹17.32
Prev. Close
₹17.32
Volume
0

Asian Food Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.32
  • R217.32
  • R317.32
  • Pivot
    17.32
  • S117.32
  • S217.32
  • S317.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.70
  • 1078.750
  • 2071.930
  • 5061.550
  • 10049.280
  • 20024.640

Asian Food Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.9715.4715.4715.4715.47
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Asian Food Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Asian Food Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Asian Food Products Ltd.

Asian Food Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1968PLC013919 and registration number is 013919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Agricultural activities on a fee or contract basis (preparation of fields, establishing a crop, treatment of crops, crop spraying, trimming of fruit trees and vines, transplanting of rice, thinning of beets, harvesting, pest control in connection with agriculture etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhimant N Kakkad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin N Wani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash N Dhoot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek N Thakker
    Director
  • Mr. Chetan G Batavia
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Gauri A Thakker
    Director & CFO

FAQs on Asian Food Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Food Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Asian Food Products Ltd. is ₹2.74 Cr as on Aug 10, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asian Food Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asian Food Products Ltd. is 3.09 and PB ratio of Asian Food Products Ltd. is 0.06 as on Aug 10, 2023.

What is the share price of Asian Food Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Food Products Ltd. is ₹17.32 as on Aug 10, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Food Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Food Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Food Products Ltd. is ₹17.32 and 52-week low of Asian Food Products Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Aug 10, 2023.

