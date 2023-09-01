Asian Food Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1968PLC013919 and registration number is 013919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Agricultural activities on a fee or contract basis (preparation of fields, establishing a crop, treatment of crops, crop spraying, trimming of fruit trees and vines, transplanting of rice, thinning of beets, harvesting, pest control in connection with agriculture etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.