  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 73
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 112
    BJP 108
    BSP 2
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 67
    BJP 15
    JCC 7
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Asia stocks cautious, pound pummelled by politics

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 7:25 AM

Asian markets faced a fraught session on Wednesday as conflicting reports deepened confusion over Sino-U.S. trade, while sterling was battered by talk of an imminent party coup against British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Asia stocks cautious, pound pummelled by politics

Asian markets faced a fraught session on Wednesday as conflicting reports deepened confusion over Sino-U.S. trade, while sterling was battered by talk of an imminent party coup against British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Investors also had a wary eye on events in Strasbourg, where a lone gunman shot dead at least four people and wounded 11 others near a Christmas market.

The European Parliament, which is sitting in Strasbourg this week, was put into lockdown.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.09 percent in sporadic early trading.

Nikkei futures hinted at a modest opening bounce after two days of losses, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.07 percent.

Sterling slid on reports Conservative lawmakers could vote on a no confidence motion in May’s leadership as soon as Wednesday night.

The political ructions come a day after her decision to delay a vote in parliament on her Brexit deal for fear of a rout angered many in her Conservative Party.

The news sent the pound reeling to a 2-month trough of $1.2484, a loss of 1.9 percent in just two sessions.

The euro climbed to 90.62 pence, even as it eased on the dollar to $1.1318. The dollar was being viewed as the best of a bad bunch and rose to 97.466 on a basket of currencies.

“The market is concerned that May could be replaced by a Brexit-supporter, increasing the chance of a no-deal scenario,” said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB.

“Bottom line: there is great uncertainty about whether Theresa May can survive as PM and what the prospects are for a general election, new referendum or a hard Brexit.”

“CHOP-FEST”

Sentiment had got a brief lift on Tuesday from reports China was considering cutting import tariffs on American-made cars to 15 percent from the current 40 percent.

Yet there were also reports the U.S. would release evidence this week detailing Chinese hacking and economic espionage.

“Even if this (auto) step is taken it just removes what was a retaliatory measure to begin with,” noted ANZ economist David Plank. “Moreover, markets are still be nervous about the evolving Huawei situation.”

“Whatever the case, market price action is somewhat of a chop-fest, right now, as it swings around on each new headline.”

The U.S. State Department expressed concern on Tuesday about reports a Canadian citizen has been detained in China following the arrest of Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer in Canada.

Markets were also jolted when President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the government over funding for a wall he has promised to build on the southern border with Mexico.

Such cross currents left Wall Street mixed, with the Dow down 0.22 percent and the S&P 500 0.04 percent, while the Nasdaq added 0.16 percent.

Investors were looking ahead to the U.S consumer price report later on Wednesday where an expected slowdown in headline inflation would only reinforce speculation of fewer rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Wagers on a more restrained Fed helped gold steady near a five-month peak of $1,243.11 an ounce.

Oil bounced a little after industry data showed a surprisingly large draw on stockpiles.

Brent futures added 54 cents to $60.51 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 97 cents to $51.97.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Asia stocks cautious, pound pummelled by politics
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition