Asia stocks attempt November rally; Pound jumps: Markets wrap

Most stocks in Asia advanced Thursday, building on a rally in global equities in the final two days of what was still their worst month in more than six years. The pound climbed on hopes for progress in Brexit negotiations and the dollar weakened. Hong Kong and Chinese stocks outperformed while Japanese stock indexes dipped with the telecommunications sector weighing on concerns over pricing pressures. Earlier, technology giants rose and the S&P 500 Index posted its biggest two-day surge since February after Facebook’s earnings topped expectations. China’s yuan steadied near the weakest level in a decade as the country’s leadership signaled that further stimulus measures are being planned. The dollar slipped from a 16-month high and the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.16 percent.

Sterling surged as the Times of London reported U.K. and European negotiators have reached a tentative agreement that would give U.K. financial services companies continued access to European markets after Brexit. The euro gained against the greenback and the Australian and New Zealand dollars also jumped.

Firm U.S. economic data and a strongly worded statement from a China Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping signaling increased urgency for more measures to combat the slowing economy helped buoy sentiment toward risk assets. Bulls are hoping equities can build on a recovery at the end of October, that marked the worst month for global shares since May 2012. The focus turns to Apple Inc. earnings Thursday, then to the monthly U.S. jobs report Friday.

Elsewhere, oil extended a decline after its worst month in more than two years. The Indian rupee climbed after paring a drop Wednesday as the finance ministry moved to diffuse growing tensions with the central bank. Emerging market currencies also gained.