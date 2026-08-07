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Asia Pack Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASIA PACK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Asia Pack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹55.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Asia Pack Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.00₹55.00
₹55.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.05₹71.37
₹55.00
Open Price
₹55.00
Prev. Close
₹55.00
Volume
514

Source: Dion Global

Asia Pack Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asia Pack		3.3813.87-10.457.25-16.8720.1014.46
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Asia Pack has declined 16.87% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Asia Pack has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Asia Pack Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Asia Pack Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.0854.12
1052.5552.95
2050.1951.79
5052.8451.01
10049.1551.92
20056.3956.64

Source: Dion Global

Asia Pack Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asia Pack remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Asia Pack Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTAsia Pack - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Forthcoming Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Under Regulation 2
Jul 08, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTAsia Pack - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTAsia Pack - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
May 30, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTAsia Pack - Details Of Key Managerial Personnel Under Regulation 30 (5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requireme
May 29, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTAsia Pack - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disc

Source: Dion Global

About Asia Pack

Asia Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74950RJ1985PLC003275 and registration number is 003275. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Chandra Purohit
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pushpendra Jain
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kapil Paliwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jyotsana Vishnu Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Asia Pack Share Price

What is the share price of Asia Pack?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asia Pack is ₹55.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asia Pack?

The Asia Pack is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asia Pack?

The market cap of Asia Pack is ₹14.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asia Pack?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asia Pack are ₹55.00 and ₹53.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asia Pack?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asia Pack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asia Pack is ₹71.37 and 52-week low of Asia Pack is ₹36.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Asia Pack performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asia Pack has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 13.87% for the past month, -10.45% over 3 months, -16.87% over 1 year, 20.1% across 3 years, and 14.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asia Pack?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asia Pack are 33.33 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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