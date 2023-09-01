Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.74
|3.66
|3.43
|-8.70
|70.67
|81.82
|27.74
|-0.90
|8.27
|11.81
|-4.91
|-13.48
|286.65
|124.69
|0.33
|26.52
|16.88
|27.81
|-1.43
|219.31
|69.39
|4.15
|19.25
|15.21
|28.45
|11.15
|114.55
|47.20
|0.28
|5.09
|1.26
|5.95
|-8.72
|112.05
|-6.78
|-1.37
|20.24
|14.83
|23.95
|0.66
|110.74
|-14.72
|-10.56
|0.53
|26.26
|57.98
|91.18
|295.10
|173.92
|-2.39
|17.94
|16.15
|12.31
|12.50
|10.50
|104.80
|-2.82
|13.00
|15.81
|31.49
|47.34
|171.21
|8.60
|-0.49
|6.65
|10.99
|12.83
|-25.85
|83.82
|-47.07
|1.79
|44.94
|77.18
|86.57
|59.59
|392.14
|183.44
|6.81
|21.24
|22.75
|54.92
|-7.25
|67.62
|-26.82
|0.11
|15.69
|33.52
|25.95
|11.06
|268.75
|68.57
|-2.52
|11.31
|16.69
|25.24
|9.14
|236.30
|86.35
|8.53
|33.81
|34.28
|38.73
|9.82
|185.02
|18.61
|-3.06
|21.40
|17.24
|26.09
|1.24
|114.43
|12.81
|-0.29
|7.13
|-3.15
|44.74
|60.53
|169.11
|24.12
|-4.13
|0.13
|8.01
|-5.18
|-11.54
|78.95
|0.13
|-1.87
|6.05
|0.38
|7.00
|-22.42
|-9.00
|-50.09
|5.62
|15.67
|-8.88
|24.42
|178.36
|751.06
|493.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Asia Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74950RJ1985PLC003275 and registration number is 003275. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Asia Pack Ltd. is ₹8.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Asia Pack Ltd. is 30.8 and PB ratio of Asia Pack Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asia Pack Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asia Pack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asia Pack Ltd. is ₹59.15 and 52-week low of Asia Pack Ltd. is ₹16.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.