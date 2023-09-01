Follow Us

Asia Pack Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASIA PACK LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹32.00 Closed
-3.03-1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Asia Pack Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.00₹33.00
₹32.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.50₹59.15
₹32.00
Open Price
₹33.00
Prev. Close
₹33.00
Volume
95

Asia Pack Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.67
  • R233.33
  • R333.67
  • Pivot
    32.33
  • S131.67
  • S231.33
  • S330.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.0432.94
  • 1019.2732.64
  • 2018.4732.18
  • 5017.4832.07
  • 10018.8431.66
  • 20019.9429.21

Asia Pack Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.743.663.43-8.7070.6781.8227.74
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Asia Pack Ltd. Share Holdings

Asia Pack Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Asia Pack Ltd.

Asia Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74950RJ1985PLC003275 and registration number is 003275. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Chandra Purohit
    Director
  • Mr. Pushpendra Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Upadhayay
    Director
  • Mrs. Prabhjeet Kaur
    Director

FAQs on Asia Pack Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asia Pack Ltd.?

The market cap of Asia Pack Ltd. is ₹8.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asia Pack Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asia Pack Ltd. is 30.8 and PB ratio of Asia Pack Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Asia Pack Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asia Pack Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asia Pack Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asia Pack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asia Pack Ltd. is ₹59.15 and 52-week low of Asia Pack Ltd. is ₹16.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

