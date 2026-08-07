What is the share price of Asia Pack? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asia Pack is ₹55.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Asia Pack? The Asia Pack is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asia Pack? The market cap of Asia Pack is ₹14.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Asia Pack? Today’s highest and lowest price of Asia Pack are ₹55.00 and ₹53.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asia Pack? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asia Pack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asia Pack is ₹71.37 and 52-week low of Asia Pack is ₹36.05 as on .

How has the Asia Pack performed historically in terms of returns? The Asia Pack has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 13.87% for the past month, -10.45% over 3 months, -16.87% over 1 year, 20.1% across 3 years, and 14.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asia Pack? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asia Pack are 33.33 and 0.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global