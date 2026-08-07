Here's the live share price of Asia Pack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asia Pack
|3.38
|13.87
|-10.45
|7.25
|-16.87
|20.10
|14.46
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Asia Pack has declined 16.87% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Asia Pack has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.08
|54.12
|10
|52.55
|52.95
|20
|50.19
|51.79
|50
|52.84
|51.01
|100
|49.15
|51.92
|200
|56.39
|56.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Asia Pack remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Asia Pack - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Forthcoming Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Under Regulation 2
|Jul 08, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Asia Pack - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Asia Pack - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
|May 30, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Asia Pack - Details Of Key Managerial Personnel Under Regulation 30 (5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requireme
|May 29, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Asia Pack - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disc
Source: Dion Global
Asia Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74950RJ1985PLC003275 and registration number is 003275. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asia Pack is ₹55.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asia Pack is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asia Pack is ₹14.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asia Pack are ₹55.00 and ₹53.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asia Pack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asia Pack is ₹71.37 and 52-week low of Asia Pack is ₹36.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asia Pack has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 13.87% for the past month, -10.45% over 3 months, -16.87% over 1 year, 20.1% across 3 years, and 14.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asia Pack are 33.33 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global