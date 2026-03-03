Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Asia Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.14 Closed
4.98₹ 1.05
As on Feb 19, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Asia Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.14₹22.14
₹22.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.37₹22.14
₹22.14
Open Price
₹22.14
Prev. Close
₹21.09
Volume
250

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Asia Capital has gained 5.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 27.46%.

Asia Capital’s current P/E of 39.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Asia Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asia Capital		21.4521.4521.4521.4527.468.425.99
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.5069.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4.00-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.80
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.404.6718.9035.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.20125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-2.0041.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-13.0014.2271.204.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.80-23.45-43.20-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.504.89-11.10-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.50

Over the last one year, Asia Capital has gained 27.46% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Asia Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

Asia Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Asia Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.1420.24
1018.0618.33
2011.720
504.690
1002.340
2001.170

Asia Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asia Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Asia Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 12, 2026, 8:59 PM ISTAsia Capital - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 12, 2026, 8:15 PM ISTAsia Capital - Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 12, 2026, 6:55 PM ISTAsia Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Meeting Held On Thursday, February 12, 2026 As Per Reg
Feb 04, 2026, 5:56 AM ISTAsia Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results And Increase In Aut
Jan 12, 2026, 8:24 PM ISTAsia Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Asia Capital

Asia Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993MH1983PLC342502 and registration number is 016453. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Suresh Choudhary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirav Mamniya
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rajgarhia
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Dipti Singh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Asia Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Asia Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asia Capital is ₹22.14 as on Feb 19, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asia Capital?

The Asia Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asia Capital?

The market cap of Asia Capital is ₹6.85 Cr as on Feb 19, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asia Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asia Capital are ₹22.14 and ₹22.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asia Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asia Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asia Capital is ₹22.14 and 52-week low of Asia Capital is ₹17.37 as on Feb 19, 2026.

How has the Asia Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asia Capital has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 21.45% for the past month, 21.45% over 3 months, 27.46% over 1 year, 8.42% across 3 years, and 5.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asia Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asia Capital are 39.96 and 1.30 on Feb 19, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

