Here's the live share price of Asia Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Asia Capital has gained 5.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 27.46%.
Asia Capital’s current P/E of 39.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asia Capital
|21.45
|21.45
|21.45
|21.45
|27.46
|8.42
|5.99
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.50
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4.00
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.80
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Piramal Finance
|2.40
|4.67
|18.90
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.20
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2.00
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13.00
|14.22
|71.20
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.80
|-23.45
|-43.20
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.50
|4.89
|-11.10
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.50
Over the last one year, Asia Capital has gained 27.46% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Asia Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.14
|20.24
|10
|18.06
|18.33
|20
|11.72
|0
|50
|4.69
|0
|100
|2.34
|0
|200
|1.17
|0
In the latest quarter, Asia Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 12, 2026, 8:59 PM IST
|Asia Capital - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 12, 2026, 8:15 PM IST
|Asia Capital - Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:55 PM IST
|Asia Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Meeting Held On Thursday, February 12, 2026 As Per Reg
|Feb 04, 2026, 5:56 AM IST
|Asia Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results And Increase In Aut
|Jan 12, 2026, 8:24 PM IST
|Asia Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Asia Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993MH1983PLC342502 and registration number is 016453. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asia Capital is ₹22.14 as on Feb 19, 2026.
The Asia Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asia Capital is ₹6.85 Cr as on Feb 19, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asia Capital are ₹22.14 and ₹22.14.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asia Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asia Capital is ₹22.14 and 52-week low of Asia Capital is ₹17.37 as on Feb 19, 2026.
The Asia Capital has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 21.45% for the past month, 21.45% over 3 months, 27.46% over 1 year, 8.42% across 3 years, and 5.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asia Capital are 39.96 and 1.30 on Feb 19, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.