Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ashwini Container Movers Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHWINI CONTAINER MOVERS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ashwini Container Movers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹145.00 Closed
-4.23₹ -6.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ashwini Container Movers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.00₹153.30
₹145.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.00₹167.80
₹145.00
Open Price
₹147.05
Prev. Close
₹151.40
Volume
87,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ashwini Container Movers has gained 0.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.50%.

Ashwini Container Movers’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ashwini Container Movers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashwini Container Movers		11.116.543.503.503.501.150.69
Container Corporation of India		-5.24-9.26-5.43-12.72-4.76-0.350.70
Delhivery		-2.03-3.466.46-10.4868.687.86-4.42
Aegis Logistics		-3.10-3.30-11.89-3.40-11.1222.5315.77
BlackBuck		-5.07-8.35-13.89-2.8440.1430.1017.10
Shadowfax Technologies		3.678.569.659.659.653.121.86
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-2.7812.485.36-16.32-18.46-17.55-10.93
VRL Logistics		-3.90-2.590.94-0.1122.46-0.2916.63
Mahindra Logistics		-1.4910.4425.8924.9678.786.44-1.82
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.918.933.35-3.7376.690.530.32
Gateway Distriparks		-4.25-5.59-0.66-12.35-3.71-2.88-4.72
TCI Express		-4.75-3.29-9.97-27.58-23.22-30.65-10.60
Navkar Corporation		-5.63-9.21-9.16-24.94-6.5718.7716.16
Western Carriers (India)		-3.64-4.26-8.90-15.0027.74-11.86-7.29
JITF Infralogistics		-6.1836.4120.7511.86-1.0557.40108.98
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.62-38.55-74.92-73.20-55.70-25.01
Tejas Cargo India		-5.72-2.780.52-6.6766.6718.5610.76
Snowman Logistics		-1.320.73-5.94-29.16-13.714.42-5.60
Shree Vasu Logistics		-0.72-13.13-20.61-29.4340.2862.4851.55
Ritco Logistics		-4.16-12.45-19.86-23.91-18.7312.9212.39

Over the last one year, Ashwini Container Movers has gained 3.50% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashwini Container Movers has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).

Ashwini Container Movers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ashwini Container Movers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5129.75137.75
10131.18135.22
20133.29135.25
50130.750
10065.380
20032.690

Ashwini Container Movers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashwini Container Movers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.37%, FII holding fell to 5.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ashwini Container Movers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ashwini Container Movers fact sheet for more information

About Ashwini Container Movers

Ashwini Container Movers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60231MH2012PLC229518 and registration number is U60231MH2012PLC22951. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bhaskar Kisan Pawar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Govind Janabhau Sable
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sainath Bhaskar Pawar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Kalpana Mogal Nikam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keyur Atul Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Namrata Uday Jage
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashwini Container Movers Share Price

What is the share price of Ashwini Container Movers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashwini Container Movers is ₹145.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashwini Container Movers?

The Ashwini Container Movers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashwini Container Movers?

The market cap of Ashwini Container Movers is ₹217.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashwini Container Movers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashwini Container Movers are ₹153.30 and ₹142.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashwini Container Movers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashwini Container Movers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashwini Container Movers is ₹167.80 and 52-week low of Ashwini Container Movers is ₹120.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ashwini Container Movers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashwini Container Movers has shown returns of -4.23% over the past day, 2.91% for the past month, 3.5% over 3 months, 3.5% over 1 year, 1.15% across 3 years, and 0.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashwini Container Movers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashwini Container Movers are 0.00 and 6.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ashwini Container Movers News

More Ashwini Container Movers News
icon
Market Pulse