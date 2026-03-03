Here's the live share price of Ashwini Container Movers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ashwini Container Movers has gained 0.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.50%.
Ashwini Container Movers’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashwini Container Movers
|11.11
|6.54
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|1.15
|0.69
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.24
|-9.26
|-5.43
|-12.72
|-4.76
|-0.35
|0.70
|Delhivery
|-2.03
|-3.46
|6.46
|-10.48
|68.68
|7.86
|-4.42
|Aegis Logistics
|-3.10
|-3.30
|-11.89
|-3.40
|-11.12
|22.53
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-5.07
|-8.35
|-13.89
|-2.84
|40.14
|30.10
|17.10
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.67
|8.56
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|3.12
|1.86
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-2.78
|12.48
|5.36
|-16.32
|-18.46
|-17.55
|-10.93
|VRL Logistics
|-3.90
|-2.59
|0.94
|-0.11
|22.46
|-0.29
|16.63
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.49
|10.44
|25.89
|24.96
|78.78
|6.44
|-1.82
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.91
|8.93
|3.35
|-3.73
|76.69
|0.53
|0.32
|Gateway Distriparks
|-4.25
|-5.59
|-0.66
|-12.35
|-3.71
|-2.88
|-4.72
|TCI Express
|-4.75
|-3.29
|-9.97
|-27.58
|-23.22
|-30.65
|-10.60
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.63
|-9.21
|-9.16
|-24.94
|-6.57
|18.77
|16.16
|Western Carriers (India)
|-3.64
|-4.26
|-8.90
|-15.00
|27.74
|-11.86
|-7.29
|JITF Infralogistics
|-6.18
|36.41
|20.75
|11.86
|-1.05
|57.40
|108.98
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.62
|-38.55
|-74.92
|-73.20
|-55.70
|-25.01
|Tejas Cargo India
|-5.72
|-2.78
|0.52
|-6.67
|66.67
|18.56
|10.76
|Snowman Logistics
|-1.32
|0.73
|-5.94
|-29.16
|-13.71
|4.42
|-5.60
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.72
|-13.13
|-20.61
|-29.43
|40.28
|62.48
|51.55
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.16
|-12.45
|-19.86
|-23.91
|-18.73
|12.92
|12.39
Over the last one year, Ashwini Container Movers has gained 3.50% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashwini Container Movers has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|129.75
|137.75
|10
|131.18
|135.22
|20
|133.29
|135.25
|50
|130.75
|0
|100
|65.38
|0
|200
|32.69
|0
In the latest quarter, Ashwini Container Movers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.37%, FII holding fell to 5.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ashwini Container Movers fact sheet for more information
Ashwini Container Movers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60231MH2012PLC229518 and registration number is U60231MH2012PLC22951. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashwini Container Movers is ₹145.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ashwini Container Movers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ashwini Container Movers is ₹217.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashwini Container Movers are ₹153.30 and ₹142.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashwini Container Movers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashwini Container Movers is ₹167.80 and 52-week low of Ashwini Container Movers is ₹120.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ashwini Container Movers has shown returns of -4.23% over the past day, 2.91% for the past month, 3.5% over 3 months, 3.5% over 1 year, 1.15% across 3 years, and 0.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashwini Container Movers are 0.00 and 6.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.