Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ashutosh Fibre Share Price

Sector
Textiles

Ashutosh Fibre has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 31, 2026 and will close on Sep 2, 2026. The price band has been set at 87.00-92.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ashutosh Fibre Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Ashutosh Fibre Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KPR Mill		-1.866.5716.9430.2314.5816.0326.87
Vardhman Textiles		-1.68-5.852.78.2639.6816.2710.95
Trident		-0.29-2.171.16-0.49-11.14-12.863.78
Indo Count Industries		-1.945.3439.3665.6388.3320.3112.51
Nitin Spinners		6.4516.5228.0166.2979.7930.1824.73
Pashupati Cotspin		-3.53-2.72-12.17-16.8825.1587.4858.18
Faze Three		-1.57-9.03-10.0310.3213.159.139.89
Ambika Cotton Mills		-2.31-3.8-1.1620.8416.383.131.56
Precot		0.6-11.64-12.6161.1248.1553.8323.86
Rajapalayam Mills		-0.27-0.741.152.442.440.810.48
Nahar Poly Films		3.6-9.33-4.427.49-15.720.551
AB Cotspin India		-2.731.52-5.8-50.34-50.9629.2238.2
Ginni Filaments		-2.13-3.114.2214.26-10.4918.927.84
Ashima		23.5217.125.62-23.2112.291.36
DCM Nouvelle		12.3838.2927.3451.7218.43.69-2.28
Aastha Spintex		9.014.63-41.67-41.67-41.67-16.45-10.22
Axita Cotton		4.959.23-1.95-5.290.63-15.46-2.88
Vardhman Polytex		-1.97-0.17-7.86-25.81-33.411.0423.49
Le Merite Exports		-7.95-10.42-44.89-76.63-71.1725.575.89

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Ashutosh Fibre

Ashutosh Fibre Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24299GJ1985PLC007831 and registration number is 007831. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth Prakash Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Rajendrakumar Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Piyush Ravishanker Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhwani Lalitbhai Nagar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jayshree Vikram Patel
    Independent Director

Ashutosh Fibre News

More Ashutosh Fibre News
Market Pulse