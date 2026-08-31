Ashutosh Fibre Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24299GJ1985PLC007831 and registration number is 007831. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.