Ashutosh Fibre has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 31, 2026 and will close on Sep 2, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹87.00-92.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KPR Mill
|-1.86
|6.57
|16.94
|30.23
|14.58
|16.03
|26.87
|Vardhman Textiles
|-1.68
|-5.85
|2.7
|8.26
|39.68
|16.27
|10.95
|Trident
|-0.29
|-2.17
|1.16
|-0.49
|-11.14
|-12.86
|3.78
|Indo Count Industries
|-1.94
|5.34
|39.36
|65.63
|88.33
|20.31
|12.51
|Nitin Spinners
|6.45
|16.52
|28.01
|66.29
|79.79
|30.18
|24.73
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-3.53
|-2.72
|-12.17
|-16.88
|25.15
|87.48
|58.18
|Faze Three
|-1.57
|-9.03
|-10.03
|10.32
|13.15
|9.13
|9.89
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|-2.31
|-3.8
|-1.16
|20.84
|16.38
|3.13
|1.56
|Precot
|0.6
|-11.64
|-12.61
|61.12
|48.15
|53.83
|23.86
|Rajapalayam Mills
|-0.27
|-0.74
|1.15
|2.44
|2.44
|0.81
|0.48
|Nahar Poly Films
|3.6
|-9.33
|-4.42
|7.49
|-15.72
|0.55
|1
|AB Cotspin India
|-2.73
|1.52
|-5.8
|-50.34
|-50.96
|29.22
|38.2
|Ginni Filaments
|-2.13
|-3.11
|4.22
|14.26
|-10.49
|18.92
|7.84
|Ashima
|2
|3.52
|17.1
|25.62
|-23.21
|12.29
|1.36
|DCM Nouvelle
|12.38
|38.29
|27.34
|51.72
|18.4
|3.69
|-2.28
|Aastha Spintex
|9.01
|4.63
|-41.67
|-41.67
|-41.67
|-16.45
|-10.22
|Axita Cotton
|4.95
|9.23
|-1.95
|-5.29
|0.63
|-15.46
|-2.88
|Vardhman Polytex
|-1.97
|-0.17
|-7.86
|-25.81
|-33.41
|1.04
|23.49
|Le Merite Exports
|-7.95
|-10.42
|-44.89
|-76.63
|-71.17
|25.57
|5.89
Source: Dion Global
Ashutosh Fibre Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24299GJ1985PLC007831 and registration number is 007831. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global