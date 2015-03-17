​​ ​
Ashu Suyash to take over as Crisil CEO, Roopa Kudva to exit

By: | Mumbai | Updated: March 17, 2015 11:48 AM

Credit rating agency Crisil on Monday announced the appointment of Ashu Suyash as the next managing director and chief executive officer. She will succeed Roopa Kudva, who has been the MD & CEO at Crisil since 2007.

Suyash has over 26 years of experience in the financial services. Before moving to Crisil, she was CEO at L&T Investment Management, following the acquisition of Fidelity Worldwide Investment’s India Asset Management business by L&T Investment Management.

Suyash was the MD and country head at Fidelity’s asset management business earlier, which she helped set up in 2004. She has also worked with Citigroup India.

