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Ashram Online.com Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHRAM ONLINE.COM

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ashram Online.com along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.80 Closed
-1.84₹ -0.09
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashram Online.com Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.80₹4.80
₹4.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.03₹6.67
₹4.80
Open Price
₹4.80
Prev. Close
₹4.89
Volume
51

Source: Dion Global

Ashram Online.com Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashram Online.com		-4.38-14.29-15.498.11-24.410.49-7.92
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashram Online.com has declined 24.41% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashram Online.com has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Ashram Online.com Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashram Online.com Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.065.01
105.315.14
205.495.33
505.635.46
1005.35.38
2005.215.31

Source: Dion Global

Ashram Online.com Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashram Online.com remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ashram Online.com Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTAshram Online.com - Board Meeting Intimation for The 3Rd Board Meeting For The Financial Year2026 - 27
Aug 01, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTAshram Online.com - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 01, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTAshram Online.com - Intimation Of The 35Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 31, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTAshram Online.com - Intimation Of 35Th AGM, Book Closure, Remote E-Voting & Cut-Off Dates
Jul 31, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTAshram Online.com - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 2Nd Board Meeting Held On Friday, The 31St July 2026 At The Regi

Source: Dion Global

About Ashram Online.com

Ashram Online.com Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TN1991PLC020764 and registration number is 020764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of souvenirs, craftwork and religious articles, stamps and coins. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sangita Tatia
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Bharat Jain Tatia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramasubramanian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Palanivel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ashram Online.com Share Price

What is the share price of Ashram Online.com?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashram Online.com is ₹4.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashram Online.com?

The Ashram Online.com is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashram Online.com?

The market cap of Ashram Online.com is ₹5.76 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashram Online.com?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashram Online.com are ₹4.80 and ₹4.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashram Online.com?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashram Online.com stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashram Online.com is ₹6.67 and 52-week low of Ashram Online.com is ₹4.03 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Ashram Online.com performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashram Online.com has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, -14.29% for the past month, -15.49% over 3 months, -24.41% over 1 year, 0.49% across 3 years, and -7.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashram Online.com?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashram Online.com are -35.04 and 0.52 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ashram Online.com News

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