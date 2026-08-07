What is the share price of Ashram Online.com? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashram Online.com is ₹4.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashram Online.com? The Ashram Online.com is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashram Online.com? The market cap of Ashram Online.com is ₹5.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashram Online.com? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashram Online.com are ₹4.80 and ₹4.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashram Online.com? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashram Online.com stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashram Online.com is ₹6.67 and 52-week low of Ashram Online.com is ₹4.03 as on .

How has the Ashram Online.com performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashram Online.com has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, -14.29% for the past month, -15.49% over 3 months, -24.41% over 1 year, 0.49% across 3 years, and -7.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashram Online.com? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashram Online.com are -35.04 and 0.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global