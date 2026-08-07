Here's the live share price of Ashram Online.com along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashram Online.com
|-4.38
|-14.29
|-15.49
|8.11
|-24.41
|0.49
|-7.92
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashram Online.com has declined 24.41% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashram Online.com has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.06
|5.01
|10
|5.31
|5.14
|20
|5.49
|5.33
|50
|5.63
|5.46
|100
|5.3
|5.38
|200
|5.21
|5.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashram Online.com remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Ashram Online.com - Board Meeting Intimation for The 3Rd Board Meeting For The Financial Year2026 - 27
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Ashram Online.com - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Ashram Online.com - Intimation Of The 35Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Ashram Online.com - Intimation Of 35Th AGM, Book Closure, Remote E-Voting & Cut-Off Dates
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Ashram Online.com - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 2Nd Board Meeting Held On Friday, The 31St July 2026 At The Regi
Source: Dion Global
Ashram Online.com Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TN1991PLC020764 and registration number is 020764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of souvenirs, craftwork and religious articles, stamps and coins. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashram Online.com is ₹4.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Ashram Online.com is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashram Online.com is ₹5.76 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashram Online.com are ₹4.80 and ₹4.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashram Online.com stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashram Online.com is ₹6.67 and 52-week low of Ashram Online.com is ₹4.03 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Ashram Online.com has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, -14.29% for the past month, -15.49% over 3 months, -24.41% over 1 year, 0.49% across 3 years, and -7.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashram Online.com are -35.04 and 0.52 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global