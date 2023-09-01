What is the Market Cap of Ashram Online.com Ltd.? The market cap of Ashram Online.com Ltd. is ₹5.02 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashram Online.com Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ashram Online.com Ltd. is -16.85 and PB ratio of Ashram Online.com Ltd. is 0.42 as on .

What is the share price of Ashram Online.com Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashram Online.com Ltd. is ₹4.18 as on .