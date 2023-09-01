Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.43
|6.36
|6.36
|7.46
|-16.40
|79.40
|39.33
|-4.68
|8.97
|22.10
|40.87
|17.05
|-45.20
|-45.20
|2.29
|0.69
|28.54
|33.93
|55.31
|-36.04
|-36.04
|0.08
|1.24
|2.62
|14.44
|20.07
|115.90
|123.67
|1.93
|17.22
|55.34
|76.35
|126.89
|1,115.97
|589.23
|-0.78
|5.83
|12.58
|30.25
|1.66
|25.77
|-12.16
|1.28
|-1.69
|8.36
|31.86
|29.08
|109.98
|42.17
|0.58
|0.27
|3.69
|23.20
|-25.12
|15.84
|-56.18
|-0.39
|-9.51
|10.89
|26.20
|37.40
|50.74
|50.74
|-3.98
|0.05
|16.10
|28.14
|49.92
|104.65
|54.73
|5.78
|1.95
|17.48
|37.67
|26.03
|31.61
|45.57
|-0.91
|10.58
|30.72
|40.09
|29.74
|15.49
|15.49
|1.21
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.41
|485.97
|482.58
|4.72
|5.36
|8.75
|-3.81
|-27.81
|3.42
|-4.07
|-3.00
|11.78
|14.53
|94.32
|39.23
|92.45
|92.45
|4.08
|-35.74
|-10.74
|16.13
|9.55
|9.55
|9.55
|0.84
|14.05
|27.58
|27.22
|63.22
|106.42
|-36.35
|10.41
|54.57
|197.00
|984.46
|722.66
|4,096.77
|3,523.63
|-0.41
|-3.65
|3.62
|23.79
|-11.10
|15.83
|14.34
|-0.18
|-3.62
|12.62
|-36.96
|-74.75
|1,080.14
|1,080.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ashram Online.com Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TN1991PLC020764 and registration number is 020764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of souvenirs, craftwork and religious articles, stamps and coins. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashram Online.com Ltd. is ₹5.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashram Online.com Ltd. is -16.85 and PB ratio of Ashram Online.com Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashram Online.com Ltd. is ₹4.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashram Online.com Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashram Online.com Ltd. is ₹5.95 and 52-week low of Ashram Online.com Ltd. is ₹2.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.