Ashram Online.com Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASHRAM ONLINE.COM LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.18 Closed
4.760.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashram Online.com Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.80₹4.18
₹4.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.85₹5.95
₹4.18
Open Price
₹3.99
Prev. Close
₹3.99
Volume
5,126

Ashram Online.com Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.31
  • R24.43
  • R34.69
  • Pivot
    4.05
  • S13.93
  • S23.67
  • S33.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.824.16
  • 104.534.2
  • 204.324.21
  • 504.634.19
  • 1004.774.19
  • 2005.464.32

Ashram Online.com Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.436.366.367.46-16.4079.4039.33
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

Ashram Online.com Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashram Online.com Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ashram Online.com Ltd.

Ashram Online.com Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TN1991PLC020764 and registration number is 020764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of souvenirs, craftwork and religious articles, stamps and coins. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sangita Tatia
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Tatia Jain Pannalal Sampathlal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Palanivel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashram Online.com Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashram Online.com Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashram Online.com Ltd. is ₹5.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashram Online.com Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashram Online.com Ltd. is -16.85 and PB ratio of Ashram Online.com Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashram Online.com Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashram Online.com Ltd. is ₹4.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashram Online.com Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashram Online.com Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashram Online.com Ltd. is ₹5.95 and 52-week low of Ashram Online.com Ltd. is ₹2.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

