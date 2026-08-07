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Ashoka Refineries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHOKA REFINERIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Ashoka Refineries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.47 Closed
4.95₹ 0.73
As on Jul 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashoka Refineries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.47₹15.47
₹15.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.79₹15.47
₹15.47
Open Price
₹15.47
Prev. Close
₹14.74
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Ashoka Refineries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashoka Refineries		04.9515.6221.3314.7638.2127.79
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashoka Refineries has gained 14.76% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashoka Refineries has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Ashoka Refineries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashoka Refineries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.7514.81
1014.2614.36
2013.4713.86
5013.1313.11
10012.4512.02
2009.2410.85

Source: Dion Global

Ashoka Refineries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashoka Refineries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.29%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 66.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ashoka Refineries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTAshoka Refinerie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTAshoka Refinerie - Announcement Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Sast) Regulations, 2011
May 31, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTAshoka Refinerie - Publication Of A Newspaper Advertisement Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31
May 29, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTAshoka Refinerie - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 29, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTAshoka Refinerie - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME UNDER REGULATION 30 AND OTHER APPLICABLE REGULATIONS OF THE SEBI LISTING

Source: Dion Global

About Ashoka Refineries

Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15143CT1991PLC006678 and registration number is 006678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hifzul Rahim
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tulsi Ram Sahu
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mansoor Ahmed
    Director
  • Mrs. Satyawati Parashar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kamra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashoka Refineries Share Price

What is the share price of Ashoka Refineries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Refineries is ₹15.47 as on Jul 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashoka Refineries?

The Ashoka Refineries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashoka Refineries?

The market cap of Ashoka Refineries is ₹5.26 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashoka Refineries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashoka Refineries are ₹15.47 and ₹15.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashoka Refineries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Refineries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Refineries is ₹15.47 and 52-week low of Ashoka Refineries is ₹11.79 as on Jul 27, 2026.

How has the Ashoka Refineries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashoka Refineries has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, 4.95% for the past month, 15.62% over 3 months, 14.76% over 1 year, 38.21% across 3 years, and 27.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashoka Refineries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashoka Refineries are -34.00 and 2.15 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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