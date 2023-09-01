Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ashoka Refineries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASHOKA REFINERIES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashoka Refineries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.00₹6.00
₹6.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.61₹8.92
₹6.00
Open Price
₹6.00
Prev. Close
₹6.00
Volume
0

Ashoka Refineries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16
  • R26
  • R36
  • Pivot
    6
  • S16
  • S26
  • S36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.975.96
  • 106.045.83
  • 206.685.92
  • 508.346.37
  • 1009.187.19
  • 20010.028.53

Ashoka Refineries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-1.6413.21-17.92-26.111.18-44.55
-5.69-14.71-20.27-7.13-48.4332.8832.88
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.904.176.8918.1838.11921.53339.95
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.46-0.225.130.6710.00-7.68249.61
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Ashoka Refineries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashoka Refineries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ashoka Refineries Ltd.

Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15143CT1991PLC006678 and registration number is 006678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surendra Singh Sandhu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tulsi Ram Sahu
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Satyawati Parashar
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kamra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mansoor Ahmed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ashoka Refineries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashoka Refineries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is ₹2.04 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashoka Refineries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is 428.57 and PB ratio of Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is 0.75 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashoka Refineries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashoka Refineries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Refineries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is ₹8.92 and 52-week low of Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is ₹4.61 as on Aug 30, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data