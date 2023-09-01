Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-1.64
|13.21
|-17.92
|-26.11
|1.18
|-44.55
|-5.69
|-14.71
|-20.27
|-7.13
|-48.43
|32.88
|32.88
|-1.52
|-7.54
|19.58
|31.41
|2.95
|104.28
|12,959.94
|2.65
|-1.56
|2.81
|12.17
|-4.31
|174.46
|142.47
|6.27
|15.94
|30.58
|108.46
|60.17
|179.50
|929.74
|-0.77
|-6.69
|3.05
|-5.02
|6.36
|15.89
|23.99
|1.51
|-5.32
|11.66
|-2.10
|24.70
|663.13
|728.13
|6.90
|4.17
|6.89
|18.18
|38.11
|921.53
|339.95
|-1.10
|4.25
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|-7.83
|21.29
|12.02
|16.66
|-15.17
|1,534.62
|622.79
|1.27
|-0.01
|78.11
|82.74
|65.35
|117.41
|127.33
|1.95
|-0.55
|2.56
|-4.61
|-0.77
|90.19
|144.52
|-0.76
|3.84
|3.25
|13.80
|9.28
|298.31
|176.63
|2.59
|1.23
|4.19
|30.98
|-33.98
|190.00
|200.00
|50.94
|49.25
|36.52
|2.59
|19.80
|375.06
|375.06
|0.04
|-2.92
|-0.92
|-12.18
|-51.96
|256.29
|265.99
|2.89
|2.13
|45.77
|2,388.18
|2,506.67
|16,000.00
|22,900.00
|1.46
|-0.22
|5.13
|0.67
|10.00
|-7.68
|249.61
|-8.51
|3.11
|2.07
|4.31
|-20.29
|9,737.40
|10,154.24
|-1.58
|10.97
|23.30
|8.73
|-14.19
|64.97
|17.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15143CT1991PLC006678 and registration number is 006678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is ₹2.04 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is 428.57 and PB ratio of Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is 0.75 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Refineries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is ₹8.92 and 52-week low of Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is ₹4.61 as on Aug 30, 2023.