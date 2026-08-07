Here's the live share price of Ashoka Refineries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashoka Refineries
|0
|4.95
|15.62
|21.33
|14.76
|38.21
|27.79
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashoka Refineries has gained 14.76% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashoka Refineries has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.75
|14.81
|10
|14.26
|14.36
|20
|13.47
|13.86
|50
|13.13
|13.11
|100
|12.45
|12.02
|200
|9.24
|10.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashoka Refineries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.29%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 66.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Ashoka Refinerie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Ashoka Refinerie - Announcement Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Sast) Regulations, 2011
|May 31, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Ashoka Refinerie - Publication Of A Newspaper Advertisement Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31
|May 29, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Ashoka Refinerie - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Ashoka Refinerie - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME UNDER REGULATION 30 AND OTHER APPLICABLE REGULATIONS OF THE SEBI LISTING
Source: Dion Global
Ashoka Refineries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15143CT1991PLC006678 and registration number is 006678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Refineries is ₹15.47 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Ashoka Refineries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashoka Refineries is ₹5.26 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashoka Refineries are ₹15.47 and ₹15.47.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Refineries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Refineries is ₹15.47 and 52-week low of Ashoka Refineries is ₹11.79 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Ashoka Refineries has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, 4.95% for the past month, 15.62% over 3 months, 14.76% over 1 year, 38.21% across 3 years, and 27.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashoka Refineries are -34.00 and 2.15 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global