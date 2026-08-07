What is the share price of Ashoka Refineries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Refineries is ₹15.47 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashoka Refineries? The Ashoka Refineries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashoka Refineries? The market cap of Ashoka Refineries is ₹5.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashoka Refineries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashoka Refineries are ₹15.47 and ₹15.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashoka Refineries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Refineries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Refineries is ₹15.47 and 52-week low of Ashoka Refineries is ₹11.79 as on .

How has the Ashoka Refineries performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashoka Refineries has shown returns of 4.95% over the past day, 4.95% for the past month, 15.62% over 3 months, 14.76% over 1 year, 38.21% across 3 years, and 27.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashoka Refineries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashoka Refineries are -34.00 and 2.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global