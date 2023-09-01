Follow Us

Ashoka Metcast Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASHOKA METCAST LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹18.00 Closed
-3.23-0.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashoka Metcast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.90₹18.55
₹18.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.05₹28.65
₹18.00
Open Price
₹18.20
Prev. Close
₹18.60
Volume
29,493

Ashoka Metcast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.33
  • R218.77
  • R318.98
  • Pivot
    18.12
  • S117.68
  • S217.47
  • S317.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.8518.8
  • 103.4219.1
  • 201.7119.52
  • 500.690
  • 1000.340
  • 2000.170

Ashoka Metcast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.26-8.166.196.196.196.196.19
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

Ashoka Metcast Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashoka Metcast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
06 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Ashoka Metcast Ltd.

Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101GJ2009PLC057642 and registration number is 057642. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shalin A Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Daxaben M Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok C Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Twinkle K Chheda
    Director

FAQs on Ashoka Metcast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashoka Metcast Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is ₹44.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashoka Metcast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashoka Metcast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is ₹18.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashoka Metcast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Metcast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is ₹28.65 and 52-week low of Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is ₹16.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

