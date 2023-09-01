Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|06 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101GJ2009PLC057642 and registration number is 057642. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is ₹44.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is ₹18.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Metcast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is ₹28.65 and 52-week low of Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is ₹16.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.