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Ashoka Metcast Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHOKA METCAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ashoka Metcast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.50 Closed
3.20₹ 0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashoka Metcast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.16₹14.50
₹14.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.50₹21.11
₹14.50
Open Price
₹14.30
Prev. Close
₹14.05
Volume
855

Source: Dion Global

Ashoka Metcast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashoka Metcast		1.75-3.33-14.711.83-20.77-12.2425.81
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashoka Metcast has declined 20.77% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashoka Metcast has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Ashoka Metcast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashoka Metcast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.2714.31
1014.2114.3
2014.3814.41
5014.9614.77
10015.1215.04
20015.3515.56

Source: Dion Global

Ashoka Metcast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashoka Metcast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ashoka Metcast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTAshoka Metcast - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 12/08/2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTAshoka Metcast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTAshoka Metcast - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTAshoka Metcast - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On 29/07/2026
Jul 24, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTAshoka Metcast - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On July 29, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ashoka Metcast

Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101GJ2009PLC057642 and registration number is 057642. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other electronic equipments and parts thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shalin Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiteshkumar Donga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepti Gavali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umangkumar Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashoka Metcast Share Price

What is the share price of Ashoka Metcast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Metcast is ₹14.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashoka Metcast?

The Ashoka Metcast is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashoka Metcast?

The market cap of Ashoka Metcast is ₹36.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashoka Metcast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashoka Metcast are ₹14.50 and ₹14.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashoka Metcast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Metcast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Metcast is ₹21.11 and 52-week low of Ashoka Metcast is ₹11.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ashoka Metcast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashoka Metcast has shown returns of 3.2% over the past day, -3.33% for the past month, -14.71% over 3 months, -20.77% over 1 year, -12.24% across 3 years, and 25.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashoka Metcast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashoka Metcast are 3.36 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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