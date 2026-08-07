What is the share price of Ashoka Metcast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Metcast is ₹14.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashoka Metcast? The Ashoka Metcast is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashoka Metcast? The market cap of Ashoka Metcast is ₹36.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashoka Metcast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashoka Metcast are ₹14.50 and ₹14.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashoka Metcast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Metcast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Metcast is ₹21.11 and 52-week low of Ashoka Metcast is ₹11.50 as on .

How has the Ashoka Metcast performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashoka Metcast has shown returns of 3.2% over the past day, -3.33% for the past month, -14.71% over 3 months, -20.77% over 1 year, -12.24% across 3 years, and 25.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashoka Metcast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashoka Metcast are 3.36 and 0.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global