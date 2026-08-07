Here's the live share price of Ashoka Metcast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashoka Metcast
|1.75
|-3.33
|-14.71
|1.83
|-20.77
|-12.24
|25.81
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashoka Metcast has declined 20.77% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashoka Metcast has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.27
|14.31
|10
|14.21
|14.3
|20
|14.38
|14.41
|50
|14.96
|14.77
|100
|15.12
|15.04
|200
|15.35
|15.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashoka Metcast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Ashoka Metcast - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 12/08/2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Ashoka Metcast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Ashoka Metcast - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Ashoka Metcast - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On 29/07/2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Ashoka Metcast - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On July 29, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Ashoka Metcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101GJ2009PLC057642 and registration number is 057642. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other electronic equipments and parts thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashoka Metcast is ₹14.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashoka Metcast is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashoka Metcast is ₹36.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashoka Metcast are ₹14.50 and ₹14.16.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashoka Metcast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashoka Metcast is ₹21.11 and 52-week low of Ashoka Metcast is ₹11.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashoka Metcast has shown returns of 3.2% over the past day, -3.33% for the past month, -14.71% over 3 months, -20.77% over 1 year, -12.24% across 3 years, and 25.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashoka Metcast are 3.36 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global