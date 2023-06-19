Ashok Leyland, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Paytm, ITC, Titan among 131 stocks to hit 52-week highs; 13 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell in the intraday session on Monday. The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 89.50 points or 0.48% to 18,736.50 and BSE Sensex tumbled 280.51 points or 0.44% to 63,104.07. The broader market indices were trading mixed – Nifty 100 was down 0.46%, Nifty 500 dipped 0.33% while Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.14%. The volatility index, India VIX surged 5% to 11.40. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tanked 417.25 points or 0.95% to 43,520.90, Nifty Media plunged 1.21%, Nifty Private Bank tumbled 1% while Nifty IT rose 0.25%, Nifty Pharma gained 0.42% and Nifty PSU Bank jumped 0.55%. Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Mazdock, Axis Bank, SBIN, HAL and IKIO were the most active stocks on NSE.

NSE Nifty 50 – Top Gainers and Losers

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, TCS, ONGC, Cipla, Titan and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers while Adani Enterprises, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Hero Motocorp, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were the losers.

Volume Gainers

Crest Ventures, Landmark Property Development Company, GPT Infraprojects, Alphageo (India), Skipper, Dangee Dums, Airan, HPL Electric & Power, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Alok Industries, Arvee Laboratories (India), Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Nitiraj Engineers, SPL Industries, Brooks Laboratories, Five-Star Business Finance, Sintercom India, Borosil Renewables, Ganges Securities and Sansera Engineering were the volume gainers.

Stocks at 52-Week lows

Equippp Social Impact Technologies, M K Proteins, AJR Infra and Tolling, Bharatiya Global Infomedia, JBF Industries, Reliance Communications, Silly Monks Entertainment, Siti Networks, Supreme Engineering and Vivimed Labs Limited were among 13 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

ABB India, Abbott India, Aditya Birla Sun Life CRISIL Liquid Overnight ETF, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma industries, The Anup Engineering, Ashok Leyland, Asian Energy Services, Aurobindo Pharma, Baid Finserv, Bajaj Electricals, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Bharat Dynamics, Brigade Enterprises, Britannia Industries, Can Fin Homes, Capacit’e Infraprojects, CCL Products (India), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Craftsman Automation, Crest Ventures, Cummins India, Data Patterns (India), Digicontent, Dixon Technologies (India), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Dynamic Cables, eClerx Services, Engineers India, Exide Industries, GeeCee Ventures, Genus Power Infrastructures, Godawari Power And Ispat, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gufic Biosciences, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hilton Metal Forging, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, HPL Electric & Power, IDFC, IDFC First Bank, IKIO Lighting, The Indian Hotels Company, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Indo Tech Transformers, Inox Wind, International Conveyors, ITC, Inox Wind Energy, Jay Bharat Maruti, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JBM Auto, JITF Infralogistics, JK Cement, JSW Ispat Special Products, JSW Steel, Jupiter Wagons, Kalyan Jewellers India, Keerti Knowledge and Skills, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kirloskar Brothers, Kokuyo Camlin, Kriti Nutrients, Lorenzini Apparels, Larsen & Toubro, LTIMindtree, Lumax Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation, Mahamaya Steel Industries, Marksans Pharma, Max Healthcare Institute, Max India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Nilkamal, One 97 Communications (Paytm), PTC India Financial Services, PI Industries, Poly Medicure, Precision Camshafts, Prince Pipes And Fittings, PTC Industries, Raymond, S&S Power Switchgears, Safari Industries (India), Sandhar Technologies, Sansera Engineering, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Servotech Power Systems, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Sigma Solve, Skipper, Sarthak Metals, Strides Pharma Science, Sundaram Finance, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Thomas Scott (India), Tube Investments of India, TIPS Industries, TIitagarh Rail Systems, Titan Company, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Triveni Turbine, Welspun Enterprises, Wendt (India), W S Industries (I) and Zydus Lifesciences were among 131 stocks the hit 52-week highs.