Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the green on Monday. In the intraday trade, Nifty 50 surged 63.80 points or 0.33% to 19,628 and 30-share Sensex jumped 229.48 points or 0.35% to 66290.38. Among the broader market indices – Nifty Next 50 rose 0.16%, Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.37%, Nifty Smallcap 100 jumped 1.19% and Nifty Microcap 250 rose 1.19 %. The Volatility Index (India VIX) surged 4.86%. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.11%, Nifty Financial Service slipped 0.15%, Nifty Auto fell 0.32%, Nifty FMCG gained 0.12%, Nifty IT rose 2.15% and Nifty Media surged 2.42%.

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Adani Enterprises, Bandhan Bank, Route Mobile, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Cochin Shipyard, RBL Bank, Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Aeronautics, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, and Patanjali Renewable Energy were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

360 ONE WAM, Aarti Drugs, ADF Foods, Ador Welding, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, AGI Greenpac, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Airan, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Ashok Leyland, Banco Products (I), Bharat Bijlee, Bharti Airtel, Bliss GVS Pharma, Caplin Point Laboratories, Centum Electronics, Century Textiles & Industries, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, CMS Info Systems, Coforge, Colgate Palmolive (India), Crown Lifters, CSL Finance, LT Foods, D.B.Corp, DCM Shriram Industries, Deep Industries, Endurance Technologies, Engineers India, Esab India, Escorts Kubota, Foods & Inns, Force Motors, Fortis Healthcare, Firstsource Solutions, Fusion Micro Finance, Geekay Wires, Genus Power Infrastructures, GE T&D India, Gillette India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Global Vectra Helicorp, Gokaldas Exports, Godawari Power And Ispat, Gravita India, GRP, HBL Power Systems, HDFC Asset Management Company, Hercules Hoists, HPL Electric & Power, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Ice Make Refrigeration, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Indo Count Industries, IIFL Finance, Inox Wind, ION Exchange (India), Isgec Heavy Engineering, ITD Cementation India, Jagran Prakashan, Jindal Saw, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Ispat Special Products, Just Dial, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kaynes Technology India, KDDL, Kellton Tech Solutions, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Kothari Petrochemicals, Ksolves India, and Lakshmi Machine Works were among 178 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Aartech Solonics, Digjam, Jet Airways (India), Lloyds Metals And Energy, SEL Manufacturing Company, Senco Gold, Ankit Metal & Power, Bharatiya Global Infomedia, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, CMI, JBF Industries, Melstar Information Technologies, Ortel Communications, Paras Petrofils, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, Sanwaria Consumer, Setubandhan Infrastructure, Shree Ram Proteins, Shree Ram Pro Ltd-RE, Tirupati Forge, Univa Foods, and Vivimed Labs were among 23 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Chemfab Alkalis, Atul Auto, Matrimony.Com, Sakar Healthcare, GTPL Hathway, TCI Finance, HB Stockholdings, WE WIN, Route Mobile, Hercules Hoists, Ramco Systems, Aries Agro, Latent View Analytics, TV Today Network, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Venky’s (India), Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Morarjee Textiles, Khadim India, Oswal Agro Mills, and Agarwal Industrial Corporation were among the volume gainers.