Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.61
|-0.08
|28.50
|37.93
|55.54
|207.43
|42.91
|1.10
|24.73
|24.95
|30.86
|-12.07
|167.99
|65.64
|5.79
|0.74
|8.60
|-0.49
|-22.79
|219.01
|70.73
|24.19
|13.41
|21.89
|126.30
|141.06
|808.93
|166.84
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1992PLC069615 and registration number is 069615. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Alcohol Based. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. is ₹54.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. is 31.69 and PB ratio of Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. is ₹117.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. is ₹135.33 and 52-week low of Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. is ₹66.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.