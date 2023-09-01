Follow Us

ASHOK ALCO-CHEM LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Alcohol Based | Smallcap | BSE
₹117.90 Closed
-0.59-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.00₹121.40
₹117.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.60₹135.33
₹117.90
Open Price
₹121.40
Prev. Close
₹118.60
Volume
8,980

Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1120.87
  • R2123.83
  • R3126.27
  • Pivot
    118.43
  • S1115.47
  • S2113.03
  • S3110.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 572.78117.59
  • 1073.87115.92
  • 2074.7113.9
  • 5077.59108.63
  • 10078.33102.04
  • 20083.6594.79

Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.61-0.0828.5037.9355.54207.4342.91
1.1024.7324.9530.86-12.07167.9965.64
5.790.748.60-0.49-22.79219.0170.73
24.1913.4121.89126.30141.06808.93166.84

Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd.

Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1992PLC069615 and registration number is 069615. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Alcohol Based. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Ganatra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shekhaar Shetty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Hina Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Shrimankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manan Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. is ₹54.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. is 31.69 and PB ratio of Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. is ₹117.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. is ₹135.33 and 52-week low of Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. is ₹66.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

