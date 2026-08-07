What is the share price of Ashika Global Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashika Global Securities is ₹455.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashika Global Securities? The Ashika Global Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashika Global Securities? The market cap of Ashika Global Securities is ₹3,355.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashika Global Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashika Global Securities are ₹472.95 and ₹451.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashika Global Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashika Global Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashika Global Securities is ₹520.00 and 52-week low of Ashika Global Securities is ₹285.80 as on .

How has the Ashika Global Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashika Global Securities has shown returns of -3.73% over the past day, 12.68% for the past month, 16.07% over 3 months, 13.15% over 1 year, 134.99% across 3 years, and 55.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashika Global Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashika Global Securities are 45.61 and 2.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global