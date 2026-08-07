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Ashika Global Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHIKA GLOBAL SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ashika Global Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹455.10 Closed
-3.73₹ -17.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashika Global Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹451.15₹472.95
₹455.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹285.80₹520.00
₹455.10
Open Price
₹470.05
Prev. Close
₹472.75
Volume
20,577

Source: Dion Global

Ashika Global Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashika Global Securities		-8.7612.6816.0723.0713.15134.9955.91
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashika Global Securities has gained 13.15% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashika Global Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Ashika Global Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashika Global Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5486.34467.55
10444.98457.61
20422.04438.27
50395.66410.98
100379.58393.56
200368.53387.36

Source: Dion Global

Ashika Global Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashika Global Securities saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.32%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.44%, FII holding rose to 1.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ashika Global Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTAshika Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 01, 2026, 05:00 AM IST ISTAshika Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 04:53 AM IST ISTAshika Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 01, 2026, 04:42 AM IST ISTAshika Global Sec. - Statement On Deviation Or Variation In Utilisation Of Funds Raised - Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing
Aug 01, 2026, 04:39 AM IST ISTAshika Global Sec. - Submission Of Reports Of The Audit Committee And Independent Directors Pursuant To Clause D Of Part - I

Source: Dion Global

About Ashika Global Securities

Ashika Global Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1994PLC062159 and registration number is 062159. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chirag Jain
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Amit Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Supratim Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kutumbe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Pratapray Shanghavi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tapan Sodani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pinki Kedia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashika Global Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Ashika Global Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashika Global Securities is ₹455.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashika Global Securities?

The Ashika Global Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashika Global Securities?

The market cap of Ashika Global Securities is ₹3,355.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashika Global Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashika Global Securities are ₹472.95 and ₹451.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashika Global Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashika Global Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashika Global Securities is ₹520.00 and 52-week low of Ashika Global Securities is ₹285.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ashika Global Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashika Global Securities has shown returns of -3.73% over the past day, 12.68% for the past month, 16.07% over 3 months, 13.15% over 1 year, 134.99% across 3 years, and 55.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashika Global Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashika Global Securities are 45.61 and 2.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ashika Global Securities News

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