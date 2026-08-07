Here's the live share price of Ashika Global Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashika Global Securities
|-8.76
|12.68
|16.07
|23.07
|13.15
|134.99
|55.91
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashika Global Securities has gained 13.15% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashika Global Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|486.34
|467.55
|10
|444.98
|457.61
|20
|422.04
|438.27
|50
|395.66
|410.98
|100
|379.58
|393.56
|200
|368.53
|387.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashika Global Securities saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.32%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.44%, FII holding rose to 1.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Ashika Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:00 AM IST IST
|Ashika Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:53 AM IST IST
|Ashika Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:42 AM IST IST
|Ashika Global Sec. - Statement On Deviation Or Variation In Utilisation Of Funds Raised - Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:39 AM IST IST
|Ashika Global Sec. - Submission Of Reports Of The Audit Committee And Independent Directors Pursuant To Clause D Of Part - I
Source: Dion Global
Ashika Global Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1994PLC062159 and registration number is 062159. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashika Global Securities is ₹455.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashika Global Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashika Global Securities is ₹3,355.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashika Global Securities are ₹472.95 and ₹451.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashika Global Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashika Global Securities is ₹520.00 and 52-week low of Ashika Global Securities is ₹285.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashika Global Securities has shown returns of -3.73% over the past day, 12.68% for the past month, 16.07% over 3 months, 13.15% over 1 year, 134.99% across 3 years, and 55.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashika Global Securities are 45.61 and 2.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global