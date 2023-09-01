Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1994PLC062159 and registration number is 062159. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹39.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is 8.07 and PB ratio of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹33.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹44.50 and 52-week low of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹30.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.