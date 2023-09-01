Follow Us

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASHIKA CREDIT CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.05 Closed
-1.31-0.44
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.61₹34.80
₹33.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.10₹44.50
₹33.05
Open Price
₹34.00
Prev. Close
₹33.49
Volume
28,163

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.36
  • R235.68
  • R336.55
  • Pivot
    33.49
  • S132.17
  • S231.3
  • S329.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.4833.04
  • 1036.4932.95
  • 2036.5333.39
  • 5036.4634.2
  • 10036.0434.66
  • 20037.2535.11

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.72-5.68-1.34-1.84-9.4582.09-12.57
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ashika Credit Capital Ltd.

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1994PLC062159 and registration number is 062159. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Jain
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Daulat Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Amit Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Suparna Sengupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonu Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sagar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashika Credit Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹39.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is 8.07 and PB ratio of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹33.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹44.50 and 52-week low of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹30.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

