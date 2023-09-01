What is the Market Cap of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd.? The market cap of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹39.26 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is 8.07 and PB ratio of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is 0.68 as on .

What is the share price of Ashika Credit Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashika Credit Capital Ltd. is ₹33.05 as on .