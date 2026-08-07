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Ashiana Agro Industries Share Price

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BSE

ASHIANA AGRO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Ashiana Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.25 Closed
-0.33₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashiana Agro Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.25₹12.29
₹12.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.71₹13.50
₹12.25
Open Price
₹12.29
Prev. Close
₹12.29
Volume
121

Source: Dion Global

Ashiana Agro Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashiana Agro Industries		-2.3111.1614.5944.292.0837.52-4.99
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashiana Agro Industries has gained 2.08% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashiana Agro Industries has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Ashiana Agro Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashiana Agro Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.4212.33
1011.6412.06
2011.2511.68
5010.8811.08
10010.1510.61
20010.1310.48

Source: Dion Global

Ashiana Agro Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashiana Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ashiana Agro Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTAshiana Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 20, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTAshiana Agro Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTAshiana Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Regulation 30
May 22, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTAshiana Agro Ind. - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 06, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTAshiana Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ashiana Agro Industries

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142TN1990PLC076202 and registration number is 076202. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction
  • Address
    No.34, Andal Nagar, Baluchetty Chatram, Kancheepuram Dist. Tamil Nadu 631551
  • Contact
    ashianaagro@gmail.com
    www.aail.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pavan Kumar Matli
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vangallu Kodanda Ram
    Director
  • Mr. Kranthikumar Chimakurthi
    Director
  • Dr. Matli Srutha Keerthi
    Director
  • Mr. Vamsidhar Reddy Mandipati
    Director

FAQs on Ashiana Agro Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ashiana Agro Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Agro Industries is ₹12.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashiana Agro Industries?

The Ashiana Agro Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashiana Agro Industries?

The market cap of Ashiana Agro Industries is ₹5.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashiana Agro Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashiana Agro Industries are ₹12.29 and ₹12.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashiana Agro Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashiana Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashiana Agro Industries is ₹13.50 and 52-week low of Ashiana Agro Industries is ₹6.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ashiana Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashiana Agro Industries has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, 11.16% for the past month, 14.59% over 3 months, 2.08% over 1 year, 37.52% across 3 years, and -4.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashiana Agro Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashiana Agro Industries are 112.39 and 2.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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