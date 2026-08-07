What is the share price of Ashiana Agro Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Agro Industries is ₹12.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashiana Agro Industries? The Ashiana Agro Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashiana Agro Industries? The market cap of Ashiana Agro Industries is ₹5.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashiana Agro Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashiana Agro Industries are ₹12.29 and ₹12.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashiana Agro Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashiana Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashiana Agro Industries is ₹13.50 and 52-week low of Ashiana Agro Industries is ₹6.71 as on .

How has the Ashiana Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashiana Agro Industries has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, 11.16% for the past month, 14.59% over 3 months, 2.08% over 1 year, 37.52% across 3 years, and -4.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashiana Agro Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashiana Agro Industries are 112.39 and 2.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global