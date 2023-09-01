Follow Us

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASHIANA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.06 Closed
4.90.33
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.06₹7.06
₹7.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.10₹9.42
₹7.06
Open Price
₹7.06
Prev. Close
₹6.73
Volume
460

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.06
  • R27.06
  • R37.06
  • Pivot
    7.06
  • S17.06
  • S27.06
  • S37.06

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.36.19
  • 108.225.8
  • 208.175.41
  • 508.465.14
  • 1008.345.4
  • 2009.86.21

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.2155.1648.958.78-23.921,312.00182.40
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd.

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142TN1990PLC076202 and registration number is 076202. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pavan Kumar Matli
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vangallu Kodanda Ram
    Director
  • Mr. Kranthikumar Chimakurthi
    Director
  • Dr. Matli Srutha Keerthi
    Director
  • Mr. Vamsidhar Reddy Mandipati
    Director

FAQs on Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹3.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. is -882.5 and PB ratio of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹7.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹9.42 and 52-week low of Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹4.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

