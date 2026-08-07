Here's the live share price of Ashiana Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashiana Agro Industries
|-2.31
|11.16
|14.59
|44.29
|2.08
|37.52
|-4.99
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashiana Agro Industries has gained 2.08% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashiana Agro Industries has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.42
|12.33
|10
|11.64
|12.06
|20
|11.25
|11.68
|50
|10.88
|11.08
|100
|10.15
|10.61
|200
|10.13
|10.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashiana Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|Ashiana Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Ashiana Agro Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Ashiana Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Regulation 30
|May 22, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Ashiana Agro Ind. - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 06, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Ashiana Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142TN1990PLC076202 and registration number is 076202. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Agro Industries is ₹12.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashiana Agro Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashiana Agro Industries is ₹5.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashiana Agro Industries are ₹12.29 and ₹12.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashiana Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashiana Agro Industries is ₹13.50 and 52-week low of Ashiana Agro Industries is ₹6.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashiana Agro Industries has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, 11.16% for the past month, 14.59% over 3 months, 2.08% over 1 year, 37.52% across 3 years, and -4.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashiana Agro Industries are 112.39 and 2.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global