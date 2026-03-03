Facebook Pixel Code
Ashapura Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHAPURA LOGISTICS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ashapura Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.40 Closed
-4.13₹ -2.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Ashapura Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.90₹64.00
₹60.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.90₹92.60
₹60.40
Open Price
₹60.00
Prev. Close
₹63.00
Volume
26,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ashapura Logistics has declined 19.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.20%.

Ashapura Logistics’s current P/E of 6.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ashapura Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashapura Logistics		-4.05-10.19-11.89-9.85-19.47-29.95-19.23
Container Corporation of India		-5.24-9.26-5.43-12.72-4.76-0.350.70
Delhivery		-2.03-3.466.46-10.4868.687.86-4.42
Aegis Logistics		-3.10-3.30-11.89-3.40-11.1222.5315.77
BlackBuck		-5.07-8.35-13.89-2.8440.1430.1017.10
Shadowfax Technologies		3.678.569.659.659.653.121.86
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-2.7812.485.36-16.32-18.46-17.55-10.93
VRL Logistics		-3.90-2.590.94-0.1122.46-0.2916.63
Mahindra Logistics		-1.4910.4425.8924.9678.786.44-1.82
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.918.933.35-3.7376.690.530.32
Gateway Distriparks		-4.25-5.59-0.66-12.35-3.71-2.88-4.72
TCI Express		-4.75-3.29-9.97-27.58-23.22-30.65-10.60
Navkar Corporation		-5.63-9.21-9.16-24.94-6.5718.7716.16
Western Carriers (India)		-3.64-4.26-8.90-15.0027.74-11.86-7.29
JITF Infralogistics		-6.1836.4120.7511.86-1.0557.40108.98
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.62-38.55-74.92-73.20-55.70-25.01
Tejas Cargo India		-5.72-2.780.52-6.6766.6718.5610.76
Snowman Logistics		-1.320.73-5.94-29.16-13.714.42-5.60
Shree Vasu Logistics		-0.72-13.13-20.61-29.4340.2862.4851.55
Ritco Logistics		-4.16-12.45-19.86-23.91-18.7312.9212.39

Over the last one year, Ashapura Logistics has declined 19.47% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashapura Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).

Ashapura Logistics Financials

Ashapura Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
562.6862.87
1063.0563.09
2063.9363.82
5066.2465.68
10068.3867.66
20069.7473.23

Ashapura Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashapura Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.35%, FII holding fell to 1.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ashapura Logistics fact sheet for more information

About Ashapura Logistics

Ashapura Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090GJ2002PLC040596 and registration number is 040596. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 175.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sujith Chandrasekhar Kurup
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Chitra Sujith Kurup
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Thomaskutty Varghese
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyacharan Tiwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umakant Kashinath Bijapur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ashapura Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Ashapura Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashapura Logistics is ₹60.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashapura Logistics?

The Ashapura Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashapura Logistics?

The market cap of Ashapura Logistics is ₹81.88 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashapura Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashapura Logistics are ₹64.00 and ₹59.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashapura Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashapura Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashapura Logistics is ₹92.60 and 52-week low of Ashapura Logistics is ₹59.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ashapura Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashapura Logistics has shown returns of -4.13% over the past day, -11.18% for the past month, -13.71% over 3 months, -23.2% over 1 year, -29.95% across 3 years, and -19.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashapura Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashapura Logistics are 6.25 and 0.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

