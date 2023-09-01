Follow Us

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASCOM LEASING & INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹250.00 Closed
-6.02-16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹250.00₹250.00
₹250.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.03₹365.00
₹250.00
Open Price
₹250.00
Prev. Close
₹266.00
Volume
500

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1250
  • R2250
  • R3250
  • Pivot
    250
  • S1250
  • S2250
  • S3250

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 582.31283.29
  • 1077.47299.28
  • 2071.09311.3
  • 5057.77285.28
  • 10051.32224.16
  • 20034.52139.86

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.09-9.09-29.5811.28371.701,137.621,139.67
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd.

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1986PLC085128 and registration number is 085128. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Rohitbhai Pandya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Rupalben Tushar Pandya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rohitkumar Balvantrai Pandya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ketanbhai Dhanjibhai Lakhani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jayshriben Rajendra Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Champaklal Wadiwalal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is ₹292.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is 7.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is ₹250.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is ₹365.00 and 52-week low of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is ₹53.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

