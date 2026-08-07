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Ascom Leasing & Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASCOM LEASING & INVESTMENTS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ascom Leasing & Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹258.75 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ascom Leasing & Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹258.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.00₹285.00
₹258.75
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹258.75

Source: Dion Global

Ascom Leasing & Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ascom Leasing & Investments		-1.995.63-7.4271.93187.50-2.0162.74
Tata Capital		1.345.0213.665.4512.043.862.30
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.38-4.03-6.931.8018.835.923.51
Aditya Birla Capital		0.930.6510.5815.6346.7030.0427.66
HDB Financial Services		-3.02-9.74-4.98-8.34-11.44-7.50-4.57
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.12-8.51-2.398.89-5.2159.1832.84
Max Financial Services		-0.11-6.93-12.30-14.59-0.5024.017.01
360 One Wam		2.891.575.072.629.6432.4423.71
Tata Investment Corporation		2.093.86-5.305.670.4939.9740.55
Anand Rathi Wealth		1.342.4116.2941.3661.7186.7270.49
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.11-4.20-7.24-5.06-11.9620.2719.92
Nuvama Wealth Management		-8.93-14.3111.4118.5618.2446.5025.75
Angel One		-2.00-13.04-9.497.5310.5224.4818.12
Computer Age Management Services		-1.091.40-5.796.943.1118.323.94
KFIN Technologies		-0.208.010.91-5.99-14.1034.7220.80
Maharashtra Scooters		6.226.117.81-0.97-5.3834.6527.86
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.4212.1714.8030.5223.8842.7343.11
JSW Holdings		6.822.18-7.44-31.27-33.9537.4818.96
JM Financial		4.34-2.81-10.77-2.46-17.7819.524.71
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.66-3.20-1.186.5422.2936.757.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ascom Leasing & Investments has gained 187.50% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.04%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.83%), Aditya Birla Capital (46.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Ascom Leasing & Investments has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.30%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.51%).

Ascom Leasing & Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ascom Leasing & Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5264.46260.83
10255.78258.61
20254.36255.68
50245.98238.92
100194.58211.58
200167.94183.38

Source: Dion Global

Ascom Leasing & Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ascom Leasing & Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ascom Leasing & Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ascom Leasing & Investments fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Ascom Leasing & Investments

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1986PLC085128 and registration number is 085128. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Rohitbhai Pandya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Rupalben Tushar Pandya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rohitkumar Balvantrai Pandya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketanbhai Dhanjibhai Lakhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Champaklal Wadiwalal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ascom Leasing & Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Ascom Leasing & Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ascom Leasing & Investments is ₹258.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ascom Leasing & Investments?

The Ascom Leasing & Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ascom Leasing & Investments?

The market cap of Ascom Leasing & Investments is ₹303.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ascom Leasing & Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ascom Leasing & Investments are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ascom Leasing & Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ascom Leasing & Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ascom Leasing & Investments is ₹285.00 and 52-week low of Ascom Leasing & Investments is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ascom Leasing & Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ascom Leasing & Investments has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.63% for the past month, -7.42% over 3 months, 187.5% over 1 year, -2.01% across 3 years, and 62.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ascom Leasing & Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ascom Leasing & Investments are 58.00 and 5.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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