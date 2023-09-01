Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1986PLC085128 and registration number is 085128. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is ₹292.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is 7.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is ₹250.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is ₹365.00 and 52-week low of Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is ₹53.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.