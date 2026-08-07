Here's the live share price of Ascom Leasing & Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ascom Leasing & Investments
|-1.99
|5.63
|-7.42
|71.93
|187.50
|-2.01
|62.74
|Tata Capital
|1.34
|5.02
|13.66
|5.45
|12.04
|3.86
|2.30
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.38
|-4.03
|-6.93
|1.80
|18.83
|5.92
|3.51
|Aditya Birla Capital
|0.93
|0.65
|10.58
|15.63
|46.70
|30.04
|27.66
|HDB Financial Services
|-3.02
|-9.74
|-4.98
|-8.34
|-11.44
|-7.50
|-4.57
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.12
|-8.51
|-2.39
|8.89
|-5.21
|59.18
|32.84
|Max Financial Services
|-0.11
|-6.93
|-12.30
|-14.59
|-0.50
|24.01
|7.01
|360 One Wam
|2.89
|1.57
|5.07
|2.62
|9.64
|32.44
|23.71
|Tata Investment Corporation
|2.09
|3.86
|-5.30
|5.67
|0.49
|39.97
|40.55
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|1.34
|2.41
|16.29
|41.36
|61.71
|86.72
|70.49
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.11
|-4.20
|-7.24
|-5.06
|-11.96
|20.27
|19.92
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-8.93
|-14.31
|11.41
|18.56
|18.24
|46.50
|25.75
|Angel One
|-2.00
|-13.04
|-9.49
|7.53
|10.52
|24.48
|18.12
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.09
|1.40
|-5.79
|6.94
|3.11
|18.32
|3.94
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.20
|8.01
|0.91
|-5.99
|-14.10
|34.72
|20.80
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.22
|6.11
|7.81
|-0.97
|-5.38
|34.65
|27.86
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.42
|12.17
|14.80
|30.52
|23.88
|42.73
|43.11
|JSW Holdings
|6.82
|2.18
|-7.44
|-31.27
|-33.95
|37.48
|18.96
|JM Financial
|4.34
|-2.81
|-10.77
|-2.46
|-17.78
|19.52
|4.71
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.66
|-3.20
|-1.18
|6.54
|22.29
|36.75
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ascom Leasing & Investments has gained 187.50% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.04%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.83%), Aditya Birla Capital (46.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Ascom Leasing & Investments has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.30%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.51%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|264.46
|260.83
|10
|255.78
|258.61
|20
|254.36
|255.68
|50
|245.98
|238.92
|100
|194.58
|211.58
|200
|167.94
|183.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ascom Leasing & Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ascom Leasing & Investments fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1986PLC085128 and registration number is 085128. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ascom Leasing & Investments is ₹258.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ascom Leasing & Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ascom Leasing & Investments is ₹303.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ascom Leasing & Investments are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ascom Leasing & Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ascom Leasing & Investments is ₹285.00 and 52-week low of Ascom Leasing & Investments is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ascom Leasing & Investments has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.63% for the past month, -7.42% over 3 months, 187.5% over 1 year, -2.01% across 3 years, and 62.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ascom Leasing & Investments are 58.00 and 5.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global