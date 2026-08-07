Here's the live share price of Asarfi Hospital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asarfi Hospital
|7.35
|4.27
|-9.35
|17.51
|72.50
|19.87
|16.44
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Asarfi Hospital has gained 72.50% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Asarfi Hospital has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|210.28
|207.06
|10
|212.35
|209.33
|20
|214.22
|211.92
|50
|214.45
|212.21
|100
|204.84
|205.15
|200
|189.29
|188.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Asarfi Hospital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.97%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Asarfi Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Asarfi Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Asarfi Hospital - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Asarfi Hospital - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Qua
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Asarfi Hospital - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June
Source: Dion Global
Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110JH2005PLC011673 and registration number is 011673. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asarfi Hospital is ₹222.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asarfi Hospital is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asarfi Hospital is ₹437.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asarfi Hospital are ₹223.85 and ₹211.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asarfi Hospital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asarfi Hospital is ₹256.95 and 52-week low of Asarfi Hospital is ₹117.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asarfi Hospital has shown returns of 5.61% over the past day, 4.27% for the past month, -9.35% over 3 months, 72.5% over 1 year, 19.87% across 3 years, and 16.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asarfi Hospital are 26.23 and 4.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global