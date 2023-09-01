Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.04
|15.25
|18.37
|18.37
|18.37
|18.37
|18.37
|-0.40
|-3.79
|0.44
|9.61
|13.10
|189.95
|312.39
|3.95
|0.60
|8.10
|32.78
|51.58
|434.87
|412.02
|-2.53
|-6.08
|16.45
|20.98
|10.30
|146.68
|117.76
|-0.82
|1.45
|12.70
|38.44
|42.76
|230.27
|304.01
|-0.09
|3.56
|19.78
|37.88
|69.13
|69.13
|69.13
|-0.11
|-6.39
|9.49
|11.53
|-11.34
|22.02
|112.55
|2.40
|2.76
|21.29
|49.57
|48.99
|157.27
|82.92
|-3.42
|1.73
|20.82
|42.70
|52.00
|93.79
|93.79
|1.43
|-4.02
|10.24
|45.63
|67.09
|135.28
|135.28
|3.19
|-1.18
|4.49
|2.63
|-4.50
|-25.10
|42.29
|2.96
|12.54
|32.47
|30.99
|39.34
|-18.44
|-18.44
|2.76
|1.66
|9.20
|27.57
|28.37
|194.74
|36.69
|-4.66
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|-0.35
|-0.35
|24.14
|40.06
|78.97
|237.44
|190.15
|0.25
|-8.99
|17.93
|19.25
|-13.29
|-28.68
|-19.96
|10.14
|23.85
|75.58
|93.33
|90.17
|199.33
|50.35
|12.52
|24.55
|14.63
|78.57
|33.34
|-35.04
|-35.04
|3.04
|-1.40
|47.77
|97.33
|94.79
|675.61
|463.46
|6.64
|38.87
|96.92
|118.77
|153.00
|260.52
|257.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Hospitals & Medical Services
The market cap of Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is ₹241.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is 5.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is ₹122.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asarfi Hospital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is ₹145.75 and 52-week low of Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is ₹98.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.