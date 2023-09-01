Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Asarfi Hospital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASARFI HOSPITAL LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹122.80 Closed
-2.42-3.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Asarfi Hospital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.00₹127.95
₹122.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.31₹145.75
₹122.80
Open Price
₹127.00
Prev. Close
₹125.85
Volume
76,000

Asarfi Hospital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1127.17
  • R2131.53
  • R3135.12
  • Pivot
    123.58
  • S1119.22
  • S2115.63
  • S3111.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.75128.84
  • 1010.37127.55
  • 205.19122.9
  • 502.070
  • 1001.040
  • 2000.520

Asarfi Hospital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.0415.2518.3718.3718.3718.3718.37
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Asarfi Hospital Ltd. Share Holdings

Asarfi Hospital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Asarfi Hospital Ltd.

Hospitals & Medical Services

Management

  • Ms. Madhuri Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sukanti Kumar Das
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Barnwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajkumari Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Asarfi Hospital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asarfi Hospital Ltd.?

The market cap of Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is ₹241.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asarfi Hospital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is 5.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Asarfi Hospital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is ₹122.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asarfi Hospital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asarfi Hospital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is ₹145.75 and 52-week low of Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is ₹98.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data