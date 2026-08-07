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Asarfi Hospital Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASARFI HOSPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Asarfi Hospital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹222.10 Closed
5.61₹ 11.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Asarfi Hospital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹211.40₹223.85
₹222.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.20₹256.95
₹222.10
Open Price
₹212.00
Prev. Close
₹210.30
Volume
55,000

Source: Dion Global

Asarfi Hospital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asarfi Hospital		7.354.27-9.3517.5172.5019.8716.44
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Asarfi Hospital has gained 72.50% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Asarfi Hospital has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Asarfi Hospital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Asarfi Hospital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5210.28207.06
10212.35209.33
20214.22211.92
50214.45212.21
100204.84205.15
200189.29188.3

Source: Dion Global

Asarfi Hospital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asarfi Hospital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.97%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Asarfi Hospital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTAsarfi Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 08, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTAsarfi Hospital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 08, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTAsarfi Hospital - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTAsarfi Hospital - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Qua
Aug 05, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTAsarfi Hospital - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June

Source: Dion Global

About Asarfi Hospital

Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110JH2005PLC011673 and registration number is 011673. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Udai Pratap Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Madhuri Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Singh
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Sukanti Kumar Das
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rajkumari Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Barnwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Asarfi Hospital Share Price

What is the share price of Asarfi Hospital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asarfi Hospital is ₹222.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asarfi Hospital?

The Asarfi Hospital is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asarfi Hospital?

The market cap of Asarfi Hospital is ₹437.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asarfi Hospital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asarfi Hospital are ₹223.85 and ₹211.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asarfi Hospital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asarfi Hospital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asarfi Hospital is ₹256.95 and 52-week low of Asarfi Hospital is ₹117.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Asarfi Hospital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asarfi Hospital has shown returns of 5.61% over the past day, 4.27% for the past month, -9.35% over 3 months, 72.5% over 1 year, 19.87% across 3 years, and 16.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asarfi Hospital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asarfi Hospital are 26.23 and 4.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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