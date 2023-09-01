What is the Market Cap of Asarfi Hospital Ltd.? The market cap of Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is ₹241.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asarfi Hospital Ltd.? P/E ratio of Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is 5.14 as on .

What is the share price of Asarfi Hospital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asarfi Hospital Ltd. is ₹122.80 as on .