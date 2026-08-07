What is the share price of Asarfi Hospital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asarfi Hospital is ₹222.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Asarfi Hospital? The Asarfi Hospital is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asarfi Hospital? The market cap of Asarfi Hospital is ₹437.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Asarfi Hospital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Asarfi Hospital are ₹223.85 and ₹211.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asarfi Hospital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asarfi Hospital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asarfi Hospital is ₹256.95 and 52-week low of Asarfi Hospital is ₹117.20 as on .

How has the Asarfi Hospital performed historically in terms of returns? The Asarfi Hospital has shown returns of 5.61% over the past day, 4.27% for the past month, -9.35% over 3 months, 72.5% over 1 year, 19.87% across 3 years, and 16.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asarfi Hospital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asarfi Hospital are 26.23 and 4.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global