As Sensex tumbles, ace small-cap investors says better to wait than burn fingers in stocks right now

Investors lost more than 6.5 lakh crore in market capitalisation on Monday, with benchmark indices ending the day deep in red. BSE Sensex tanked 1,941 points, and broader 50-stock NSE Nifty ended down more than 500 points. Shares of India’s largest listed private company Reliance Industries Ltd witnessed their worst fall in 11-years as crude oil price plummeted 31 per cent. In the midst of the carnage, several investors have advised to pick-up stocks at a discounted price. However, renowned small-cap investor Shankar Sharma sounded caution against buying into the share market at this point. Shankar Sharma, Joint Managing Director of First Global, in an interview with ET Now, said that judging by the situation an aggressive stance in the market is unwarranted.

Shankar Sharma said that there is a need to be smart in the market but not oversmart. “I always believe that one should be smart in the market but one should not be oversmart and should let things play out rather than try and say that the worst is over,” he said. Shankar Sharma went on to say that it was better to buy at a 10 per cent higher price rather than blindly risk losing 20-30 per cent. “I do not pay any attention to financial people becoming medical doctors. My view is to let this thing play out,” he added.

While talking about how he has invested during such a volatile time in the Indian markets, Shankar Sharma said, “This year, equities is a troubled spot. It is not to say that there is nothing like equities. We have equities worldwide, but it is the only way. We cut equity exposure in the first week of February. It is not a view that there is nothing worth buying or there is nothing worth owning. It is simply that looking at the way this thing is unfolding, an aggressive stance in the market is unwarranted.”

Although Shankar Sharma acknowledges that it is not wise to say ‘no’ to equities, he said that there is a need to turn away the tide from equities. Recession too was on his mind, saying that crude oil prices do not tank to $30 per barrel without a recession being in the works.