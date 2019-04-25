As RIL nears Rs 9 lakh crore; here’s how it stacks up against global giants Microsoft, Apple, Amazon

Even as India's most valued firm Reliance Industries nears yet another milestone of hitting Rs 9 lakh crore in market capitalisation, the Mukesh Ambani-led firm's value stacks up as a mere fraction to global giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Facebook. Tech giant Apple commands the highest market captalisation of $976.82 billion (around Rs 68.66 lakh crore), more than 7 times the value of Reliance Industries. Microsoft, at $969.10 billion (about 68.12 lakh core) too is valued more than 7 times the Indian oil-telecom conglomerate's size. Interestingly, Microsoft crossed $1 trillion in mcap on Wednesday, after the firm's quarterly earnings beat analyst estimates. Microsoft shares\u00a0climbed past $130.50 in extended trading, pushing the market cap over $1 trillion. Also read:\u00a0Forget elections, earnings and flows are the biggest drivers of market, says Morgan Stanley head World's richest man Jeff Bezos-run Amazon commands a whopping $935.76 billion (~Rs 65.78 lakh crore) in market cap, making it the third largest firm by value. Google's parent Alphabet comes in next with a value of $875.97 billion (~61.58 lakh crore), about 6.8 times the size of Reliance Industries. Facebook's market capitalisation stands at $521.38 billion or about Rs 36.65 lakh crore, about 4 times the size of India's largest RIL. Global oil major Exxon Mobil has a total market value of $346.09 billion, (~24.30 lakh crore) implying that it is about 2.70 times the size of Reliance Industries. Earlier,\u00a0Reliance Industries shares surged to fresh record high this morning, gaining 1.5% to Rs 1,410.90; taking the firm's mcap to\u00a0kissing distance away from hitting the Rs 9 lakh crore market capitlisation.\u00a0 At the end of the day, the overall mcap of RIL has swollen to a whopping 8.71 lakh crore, making it India\u2019s most valuable firm. IT behemoth TCS comes at a distant second with a market capitlisation of 8.24 lakh crore. HDFC Bank's total market capitalisation stands at Rs 6.16 lakh crore, making it India's most valued lender. FMCG giant ITC is next on the list with mcap at Rs 3.75 lakh crore, while not far behind is\u00a0Hindustan Unilever at Rs 3.74 lakh crore.