As Nirav Modi fraud weighs on PNB’s Q4 earnings, here’s what global brokerages say

Credit Suisse maintains a neutral stance on the stock with a target of Rs 88 per share. (IE)

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday reported the biggest-ever quarterly loss in the history of country’s banking, partly a fallout of the Rs 14,000-crore fraud involving jewellers Nirav Modi’s firms. In addition, new stressed asset framework launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also added bank’s pain. In the fourth quarter ended March, the bank reported a net loss of Rs 13,417 crore in comparison to Rs 262 crore in the year-ago period, PNB said in exchange filing. Here’s what global brokerages have to say on PNB:

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse maintains a neutral stance on the stock with a target of Rs 88 per share implying an upside of around 14 percent from current price. PNB shares were trading at Rs 77.10 down 10.35 percent in the early trade at BSE. The global brokerage has cut the target from from Rs 188 to Rs 88 per share on weak quarter reports and worsening asset quality.

Nomura

PNB was downgraded to ‘reduce’ with a target price of Rs 75 from Rs 115 earlier. “QFY18 loss of Rs 134 billion and FY19 loss estimate of Rs 80 billion could lead to a spiral of capital-raising at low multiples,” the brokerage said.

Jefferies



Jefferies says that PNB needs an immediate bailout by the government. PNB may also be restricted to conduct normal business, it adds. In the near term, PNB is likely to face significant operational challenges. The global brokerage maintains a hold target at Rs 80.

Earlier, a Reuters poll had estimated the state-run lender to post a net loss of Rs 3,908.6 crore. This figure compares with a profit of Rs 261.9 crore in the last fiscal mainly buoyed by to write-backs in pension provisions.

The results assume a lot more significance as this is the first financial results by Punjab National Bank after it was hit by a massive Rs 13,000 crore fraud in February 18, allegedly perpetrated by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.