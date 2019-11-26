As Karvy episode flags trust issues, here’s what online stock broking clients need to watch out for

Even as Karvy Stock Broking episode brings trust issues to the fore, stock market experts advise investors to select brokers with professional boards and strong corporate governance to safeguard their interests.
Even as Karvy Stock Broking episode brings trust issues to the fore, stock market experts advise investors to select brokers with professional boards and strong corporate governance to safeguard their interests. “Such instances shake the investor confidence in the financial markets and reaffirm their faith in keeping their savings in physical assets like gold or real estate,” Jatin Khemani, CEO of Stalwart Advisors told Financial Express Online. Karvy Stock Broking was found to move clients’ pledged shares (against which they receive margin funding from the broker) to its own account via off-market deals and transferred a net amount of Rs 1,096 crore to its group company, Karvy Realty Private Limited between April 1, 2016, and October 19, 2019, as per SEBI’s findings.
In case of aggrieved investors, Harshvardhan Roongta, CFP, Roongta Securities shared a three step process to safeguard their interests. First, open a new demat account, not linked to their current Karvy trading account. Next, the investors should transfer the shares to the new demat account ( the mechanism works similar to transferring money between accounts using a cheque book). “So for example, if the customer has two bank accounts A and B, and say his demat and Karvy trading account are linked to A, the customer should open a new demat account with bank B, and transfer the shares there,” he told Financial Express Online. In case the investors wish to sell the holdings at a later date, they should transfer the shares back to Karvy demat account and execute the sale, he added.
