As Karvy episode flags trust issues, here’s what online stock broking clients need to watch out for

SEBI banned Karvy Stock Broking (KSBL) from taking new clients with respect to stock broking activities for alleged misuse of clients’ securities.

Even as Karvy Stock Broking episode brings trust issues to the fore, stock market experts advise investors to select brokers with professional boards and strong corporate governance to safeguard their interests. “Such instances shake the investor confidence in the financial markets and reaffirm their faith in keeping their savings in physical assets like gold or real estate,” Jatin Khemani, CEO of Stalwart Advisors told Financial Express Online. Karvy Stock Broking was found to move clients’ pledged shares (against which they receive margin funding from the broker) to its own account via off-market deals and transferred a net amount of Rs 1,096 crore to its group company, Karvy Realty Private Limited between April 1, 2016, and October 19, 2019, as per SEBI’s findings.

According to Khemani, investors should prefer opening an account with broking arm of large national banks like HDFC , ICICI or Kotak. For existing Karvy investors, Khemani recommends that they transfer whatever shares are unencumbered in DP to another demat account. “For shares which have been transferred to pool account without client’s approval to divert margin to firm’s private entities, file a complaint with SEBI, NSE and BSE,” he added. Taking stock of the entire debacle, Rajat Sharma, CEO & Founder of Sana Securities notes that what is lying pledged with the brokers is always suspect in case of online brokerages, as has happened in this case. “Investors should not work with unethical people. Move to another broker immediately. There can never be any different answer,” Sharma told Financial Express Online.