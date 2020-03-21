As FPIs continue selling bonds, RBI announces open market operation purchases worth Rs 30,000 crore

On Friday, the RBI conducted OMO purchases worth Rs 10,000 crore for which it received bids worth Rs 45,049 crore.

Even as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out over $6 billion from the Indian bond market in last seven consecutive sessions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced open market operation (OMO) purchases worth Rs 30,000 crore that will be conducted in two tranches over the next two weeks.

With the Covid-19 related dislocations, stress in certain financial market segments is still severe and financial conditions remain tight. The RBI’s endeavour is to ensure that all markets segments function normally with adequate liquidity and turnover,” the RBI said. Next week, the central bank said it intends to buy government securities maturing between 2022 and 2029 worth Rs 15,000 crore.

This is the second time this week that the central bank has announced an OMO. On Friday, the RBI conducted OMO purchases worth Rs 10,000 crore for which it received bids worth Rs 45,049 crore.

An OMO purchase is an operation where the RBI purchases bonds from the market and infuses rupee liquidity. Under the current circumstances, such an operation helps absorb the additional supply hitting the market due to the FPI selling in bonds, thereby easing the pressure on the yields. The benchmark yield closed 15 basis points down at 6.259% on Friday, having seen its biggest single day fall since October 09, 2019.

Jayesh Mehta, India country treasurer at Bank of America, told FE that he expects more OMOs in the coming times. “The RBI is walking the talk now and we can expect more of these OMOs in coming times. I think the biggest change is in the stance of the central bank where OMOs are not just a liquidity tool anymore; rather, they are being used to bring financial stability in the system. The benchmark yield has been doing fine despite the recent FPI outflows as foreign investors do not own much of these bonds. However, the rest of the yield curve was getting hit. The OMOs are great news in this context,” Mehta said.

The RBI has been propping up its liquidity operations in recent times even as central banks around the world are announcing rate cuts and liquidity measures to tackle the economic impact of the Covid-19. Earlier this week, the RBI announced that it will conduct long-term repo operations (LTROs) worth Rs 1 lakh crore of which Rs 25,000 crore worth of LTROs were conducted on Wednesday. Under these operations, banks would be able to borrow short-term money from the RBI at the policy rate, which now currently stands at 5.15%.

The US Federal Reserve has, so far, reduced its interest rate by 100 basis points so far. Although there have been wide expectations of an unscheduled rate cut by the RBI, the central bank has so far held fire.

Manish Wadhawan, managing partner at Serenity Macro Partners, told FE that post-FPI selling, the credit markets have also witnessed sharp spike in spreads and it has been impacting the liquidity in markets. “RBI is conducting OMOs to match the FPI outflows seen over the last few days. The message from the central bank is they are willing to pump in enough liquidity into the system to balance the outflows triggered due to FPI selling,” Wadhawan said.