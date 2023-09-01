Follow Us

Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARYAN SHARES & STOCK BROKERS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.95 Closed
4.990.71
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.95₹14.95
₹14.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.59₹14.24
₹14.95
Open Price
₹14.95
Prev. Close
₹14.24
Volume
10

Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.95
  • R214.95
  • R314.95
  • Pivot
    14.95
  • S114.95
  • S214.95
  • S314.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.2913.01
  • 106.4211.79
  • 206.410.25
  • 508.129.3
  • 1005.710
  • 2002.850

Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.3570.0870.08106.21126.86148.75-1.64
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. Share Holdings

Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.

Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1995PLC031800 and registration number is 031800. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shanmukh Navin Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paresh Navin Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Navin Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nirmalchand Premraj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Uma Rajesh
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.?

The market cap of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹4.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is 6.46 and PB ratio of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is 0.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹14.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹14.24 and 52-week low of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹6.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

