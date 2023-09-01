Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|21.35
|70.08
|70.08
|106.21
|126.86
|148.75
|-1.64
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1995PLC031800 and registration number is 031800. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹4.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is 6.46 and PB ratio of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is 0.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹14.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹14.24 and 52-week low of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹6.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.