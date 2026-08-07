What is the share price of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹19.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers? The Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers? The market cap of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹5.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers are ₹19.80 and ₹19.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹29.38 and 52-week low of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹16.66 as on .

How has the Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers performed historically in terms of returns? The Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers has shown returns of 4.71% over the past day, -1.98% for the past month, -7.43% over 3 months, -25.84% over 1 year, 26.94% across 3 years, and 25.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers are 3.27 and 0.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global