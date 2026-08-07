Here's the live share price of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers
|3.29
|-1.98
|-7.43
|2.27
|-25.84
|26.94
|25.86
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers has declined 25.84% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.96
|19.48
|10
|18.91
|19.27
|20
|18.61
|19.17
|50
|19.96
|19.64
|100
|20.32
|20.22
|200
|21.26
|20.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Aryan Shares & Stock - Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Aryan Shares & Stock - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Aryan Shares & Stock - Board Meeting Intimation for Conside And Approve Unaudited Result For Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Aryan Shares & Stock - Clarification sought from Aryan Share and Stock Brokers Ltd
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Aryan Shares & Stock - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1995PLC031800 and registration number is 031800. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹19.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹5.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers are ₹19.80 and ₹19.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹29.38 and 52-week low of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹16.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers has shown returns of 4.71% over the past day, -1.98% for the past month, -7.43% over 3 months, -25.84% over 1 year, 26.94% across 3 years, and 25.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers are 3.27 and 0.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global