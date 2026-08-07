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Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARYAN SHARES & STOCK BROKERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.80 Closed
4.71₹ 0.89
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.00₹19.80
₹19.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.66₹29.38
₹19.80
Open Price
₹19.00
Prev. Close
₹18.91
Volume
283

Source: Dion Global

Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers		3.29-1.98-7.432.27-25.8426.9425.86
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers has declined 25.84% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.9619.48
1018.9119.27
2018.6119.17
5019.9619.64
10020.3220.22
20021.2620.85

Source: Dion Global

Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTAryan Shares & Stock - Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTAryan Shares & Stock - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTAryan Shares & Stock - Board Meeting Intimation for Conside And Approve Unaudited Result For Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTAryan Shares & Stock - Clarification sought from Aryan Share and Stock Brokers Ltd
Jul 10, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTAryan Shares & Stock - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers

Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1995PLC031800 and registration number is 031800. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Finance & Investments
  • Address
    Shreeji Metropolis Old No.3, New No.7, Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu 600030
  • Contact
    aryan@assbl.com
    www.assbl.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shanmukh Navin Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paresh Navin Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Navin Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Mukesh Nalawade
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Saravanan Lakshmi Sri
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Vaishali Siddharth Tejani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers Share Price

What is the share price of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹19.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers?

The Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers?

The market cap of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹5.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers are ₹19.80 and ₹19.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹29.38 and 52-week low of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers is ₹16.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers has shown returns of 4.71% over the past day, -1.98% for the past month, -7.43% over 3 months, -25.84% over 1 year, 26.94% across 3 years, and 25.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aryan Shares & Stock Brokers are 3.27 and 0.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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