Here's the live share price of Aryaman Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aryaman Financial Services
|-0.02
|-2.52
|-6.45
|-10.52
|-30.47
|66.55
|65.3
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.1
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.9
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.3
|22.6
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aryaman Financial Services has declined 30.47% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Aryaman Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|580.6
|577.53
|10
|587.12
|581.71
|20
|588.23
|585.48
|50
|590.83
|591.69
|100
|599.38
|605.46
|200
|647.04
|621.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aryaman Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Aryaman Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited (Consolidated & Standalone) Financi
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Aryaman Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 07:08 PM IST IST
|Aryaman Fin. Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Investment In Wholly Owned Subsidiary
|Jun 03, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Aryaman Fin. Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Investment In Wholly Owned Subsidiary.
|May 22, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Aryaman Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC059009 and registration number is 059009. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryaman Financial Services is ₹580.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aryaman Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aryaman Financial Services is ₹710.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aryaman Financial Services are ₹587.00 and ₹565.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryaman Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryaman Financial Services is ₹1,100.00 and 52-week low of Aryaman Financial Services is ₹480.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aryaman Financial Services has shown returns of 1.62% over the past day, -2.52% for the past month, -6.45% over 3 months, -30.47% over 1 year, 66.55% across 3 years, and 65.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aryaman Financial Services are 24.02 and 4.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global