ARYAMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹149.75 Closed
1.912.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹144.05₹149.75
₹149.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.00₹200.55
₹149.75
Open Price
₹144.05
Prev. Close
₹146.95
Volume
106

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1151.65
  • R2153.55
  • R3157.35
  • Pivot
    147.85
  • S1145.95
  • S2142.15
  • S3140.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.13145.54
  • 1074.1144.27
  • 2071.31141.65
  • 5062.6140.62
  • 10059.53135.42
  • 20056.72119.5

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.1814.31-10.3336.63187.98186.60172.27
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aryaman Financial Services Ltd.

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC059009 and registration number is 059009. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shripal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shreyas Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ram Gaud
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darshit Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meloni Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aryaman Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is ₹174.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is 82.83 and PB ratio of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is 6.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is ₹149.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is ₹200.55 and 52-week low of Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is ₹49.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

