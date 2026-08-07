What is the share price of Aryaman Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryaman Financial Services is ₹580.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aryaman Financial Services? The Aryaman Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aryaman Financial Services? The market cap of Aryaman Financial Services is ₹710.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aryaman Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aryaman Financial Services are ₹587.00 and ₹565.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aryaman Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryaman Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryaman Financial Services is ₹1,100.00 and 52-week low of Aryaman Financial Services is ₹480.00 as on .

How has the Aryaman Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Aryaman Financial Services has shown returns of 1.62% over the past day, -2.52% for the past month, -6.45% over 3 months, -30.47% over 1 year, 66.55% across 3 years, and 65.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aryaman Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aryaman Financial Services are 24.02 and 4.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global