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Aryaman Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARYAMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Aryaman Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹580.00 Closed
1.62₹ 9.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aryaman Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹565.00₹587.00
₹580.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹480.00₹1,100.00
₹580.00
Open Price
₹565.00
Prev. Close
₹570.75
Volume
312

Source: Dion Global

Aryaman Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aryaman Financial Services		-0.02-2.52-6.45-10.52-30.4766.5565.3
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.982.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.718.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.322.65.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aryaman Financial Services has declined 30.47% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Aryaman Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Aryaman Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aryaman Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5580.6577.53
10587.12581.71
20588.23585.48
50590.83591.69
100599.38605.46
200647.04621.38

Source: Dion Global

Aryaman Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aryaman Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aryaman Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTAryaman Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited (Consolidated & Standalone) Financi
Jul 10, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTAryaman Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 07:08 PM IST ISTAryaman Fin. Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Investment In Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Jun 03, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTAryaman Fin. Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Investment In Wholly Owned Subsidiary.
May 22, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTAryaman Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Aryaman Financial Services

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC059009 and registration number is 059009. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shripal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shreyas Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meloni Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasad Anant Muley
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Lavji Vaghela
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Damini Baid
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aryaman Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Aryaman Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryaman Financial Services is ₹580.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aryaman Financial Services?

The Aryaman Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aryaman Financial Services?

The market cap of Aryaman Financial Services is ₹710.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aryaman Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aryaman Financial Services are ₹587.00 and ₹565.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aryaman Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryaman Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryaman Financial Services is ₹1,100.00 and 52-week low of Aryaman Financial Services is ₹480.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aryaman Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aryaman Financial Services has shown returns of 1.62% over the past day, -2.52% for the past month, -6.45% over 3 months, -30.47% over 1 year, 66.55% across 3 years, and 65.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aryaman Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aryaman Financial Services are 24.02 and 4.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aryaman Financial Services News

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