What is the share price of Arvind SmartSpaces? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind SmartSpaces is ₹653.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Arvind SmartSpaces? The Arvind SmartSpaces is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind SmartSpaces? The market cap of Arvind SmartSpaces is ₹2,995.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arvind SmartSpaces? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvind SmartSpaces are ₹693.75 and ₹590.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arvind SmartSpaces? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind SmartSpaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind SmartSpaces is ₹675.85 and 52-week low of Arvind SmartSpaces is ₹490.35 as on .

How has the Arvind SmartSpaces performed historically in terms of returns? The Arvind SmartSpaces has shown returns of 8.68% over the past day, 7.3% for the past month, 1.3% over 3 months, 7.08% over 1 year, 22.78% across 3 years, and 39.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arvind SmartSpaces? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvind SmartSpaces are 31.06 and 4.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global