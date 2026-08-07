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Arvind SmartSpaces Share Price

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BSE

ARVIND SMARTSPACES

Lalbhai Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Arvind SmartSpaces along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹653.05 Closed
8.68₹ 52.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arvind SmartSpaces Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹590.15₹693.75
₹653.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹490.35₹675.85
₹653.05
Open Price
₹599.15
Prev. Close
₹600.90
Volume
3,83,343

Source: Dion Global

Arvind SmartSpaces Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arvind SmartSpaces		10.237.301.307.427.0822.7839.01
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arvind SmartSpaces has gained 7.08% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Arvind SmartSpaces has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Arvind SmartSpaces Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arvind SmartSpaces Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5594.48597.31
10596.55597.74
20601.41599
50598.89598.05
100586.66593.47
200585.45599.35

Source: Dion Global

Arvind SmartSpaces Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arvind SmartSpaces remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.99%, FII holding rose to 0.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Arvind SmartSpaces Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
28,96,7000.61173.99
2,67,3740.616.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Arvind SmartSpaces Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTArvind SmartSpaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTArvind SmartSpaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Aug 07, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTArvind SmartSpaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 07, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTArvind SmartSpaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 07, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTArvind SmartSpaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors

Source: Dion Global

About Arvind SmartSpaces

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2008PLC055771 and registration number is 055771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay S Lalbhai
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kamal Singal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kulin S Lalbhai
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Ms. Pallavi Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirav Kalyanbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Roongta
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Savan Godiawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Dhirajlal Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arvind SmartSpaces Share Price

What is the share price of Arvind SmartSpaces?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind SmartSpaces is ₹653.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arvind SmartSpaces?

The Arvind SmartSpaces is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind SmartSpaces?

The market cap of Arvind SmartSpaces is ₹2,995.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arvind SmartSpaces?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvind SmartSpaces are ₹693.75 and ₹590.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arvind SmartSpaces?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind SmartSpaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind SmartSpaces is ₹675.85 and 52-week low of Arvind SmartSpaces is ₹490.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arvind SmartSpaces performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arvind SmartSpaces has shown returns of 8.68% over the past day, 7.3% for the past month, 1.3% over 3 months, 7.08% over 1 year, 22.78% across 3 years, and 39.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arvind SmartSpaces?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvind SmartSpaces are 31.06 and 4.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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