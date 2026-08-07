Here's the live share price of Arvind SmartSpaces along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arvind SmartSpaces
|10.23
|7.30
|1.30
|7.42
|7.08
|22.78
|39.01
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arvind SmartSpaces has gained 7.08% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Arvind SmartSpaces has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|594.48
|597.31
|10
|596.55
|597.74
|20
|601.41
|599
|50
|598.89
|598.05
|100
|586.66
|593.47
|200
|585.45
|599.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arvind SmartSpaces remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.99%, FII holding rose to 0.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|28,96,700
|0.61
|173.99
|2,67,374
|0.6
|16.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Arvind SmartSpaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Arvind SmartSpaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|Arvind SmartSpaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|Arvind SmartSpaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Arvind SmartSpaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Source: Dion Global
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2008PLC055771 and registration number is 055771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind SmartSpaces is ₹653.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arvind SmartSpaces is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arvind SmartSpaces is ₹2,995.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvind SmartSpaces are ₹693.75 and ₹590.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind SmartSpaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind SmartSpaces is ₹675.85 and 52-week low of Arvind SmartSpaces is ₹490.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arvind SmartSpaces has shown returns of 8.68% over the past day, 7.3% for the past month, 1.3% over 3 months, 7.08% over 1 year, 22.78% across 3 years, and 39.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvind SmartSpaces are 31.06 and 4.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.
Source: Dion Global