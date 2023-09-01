Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARVIND SMARTSPACES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹356.50 Closed
5.3318.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹336.00₹375.10
₹356.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹215.10₹415.20
₹356.50
Open Price
₹338.00
Prev. Close
₹338.45
Volume
2,72,147

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1375.33
  • R2394.77
  • R3414.43
  • Pivot
    355.67
  • S1336.23
  • S2316.57
  • S3297.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5251.95344.47
  • 10251.61348.2
  • 20248.81350.82
  • 50243.3347.9
  • 100206.49335.02
  • 200206.12309.19

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.14-11.42-2.7836.9856.94277.05129.70
-1.83-1.25-1.6956.62-24.22771.591,063.92
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-2.96-4.172.2927.0053.4753.4753.47
4.92-11.5230.1846.0248.10188.36251.12
4.7522.1518.3628.6418.91153.83-42.64
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.57-0.7611.436.6325.96162.3898.31
0.490.787.9314.256.3245.4627.56
0.730.45-0.24-3.60-13.32413.20287.63
8.9125.2756.4061.8825.0795.60-15.60
-0.42-10.88-14.90-14.00-21.51-1.111,431.72
0.317.7315.619.909.909.909.90
-2.06-8.37-17.55-5.62-43.70175.92175.92
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.2814.57-1.724.83-18.31285.89209.85
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.48-14.375.9712.82-8.23-39.91-39.91
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. Share Holdings

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Value Fund9,63,6554.4433.71
Quant Active Fund2,06,0980.137.21

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd.

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2008PLC055771 and registration number is 055771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay S Lalbhai
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kamal Singal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kulin S Lalbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratul Shroff
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Prakash Pangotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirav Kalyanbhai Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd.?

The market cap of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is ₹1,615.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is 41.86 and PB ratio of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is 3.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is ₹356.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is ₹415.20 and 52-week low of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is ₹215.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data