Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Value Fund
|9,63,655
|4.44
|33.71
|Quant Active Fund
|2,06,098
|0.13
|7.21
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2008PLC055771 and registration number is 055771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is ₹1,615.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is 41.86 and PB ratio of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is 3.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is ₹356.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is ₹415.20 and 52-week low of Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. is ₹215.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.