Arvind Port and Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARVIND PORT AND INFRA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Shipping

Here's the live share price of Arvind Port and Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.50 Closed
-1.56₹ -0.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Arvind Port and Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.50₹32.95
₹31.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.50₹87.40
₹31.50
Open Price
₹32.95
Prev. Close
₹32.00
Volume
13,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Arvind Port and Infra has declined 17.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.71%.

Arvind Port and Infra’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Arvind Port and Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arvind Port and Infra		12.50-6.67-29.84-39.42-41.61-26.72-17.02
Great Eastern Shipping Company		0.248.0720.0438.3461.3831.7632.27
Shipping Corporation of India		-1.4415.7712.1415.3878.3029.3215.69
Shreeji Shipping Global		-2.452.9514.3254.2453.0015.238.88
Seamec		2.759.4936.3743.4444.7031.7322.58
Essar Shipping		-7.18-12.90-14.10-3.766.4935.5820.54
ABS Marine Services		0.56-8.16-20.73-11.6747.37-16.48-10.24
Transworld Shipping Lines		-8.80-24.44-26.99-49.95-46.08-19.508.84
Sadhav Shipping		-8.586.557.58-8.312.26-9.09-5.56

Over the last one year, Arvind Port and Infra has declined 41.61% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (61.38%), Shipping Corporation of India (78.30%), Shreeji Shipping Global (53.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Arvind Port and Infra has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (32.27%) and Shipping Corporation of India (15.69%).

Arvind Port and Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Arvind Port and Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.4130.58
1029.9830.49
2030.9831.19
5035.1534.98
10042.8140.62
20050.9248.46

Arvind Port and Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arvind Port and Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Arvind Port and Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Arvind Port and Infra fact sheet for more information

About Arvind Port and Infra

Arvind Port and Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U61200GJ1987PLC009944 and registration number is 009944. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Kantilal Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinit Arvind Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Parul Arvind Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Chimanlal Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipulchandra Sureshchandra Acharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Shamjibhai Dattani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Arvind Port and Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Arvind Port and Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind Port and Infra is ₹31.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arvind Port and Infra?

The Arvind Port and Infra is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind Port and Infra?

The market cap of Arvind Port and Infra is ₹56.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arvind Port and Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvind Port and Infra are ₹32.95 and ₹31.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arvind Port and Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind Port and Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind Port and Infra is ₹87.40 and 52-week low of Arvind Port and Infra is ₹27.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Arvind Port and Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arvind Port and Infra has shown returns of -1.56% over the past day, 3.45% for the past month, -33.4% over 3 months, -39.71% over 1 year, -26.72% across 3 years, and -17.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arvind Port and Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvind Port and Infra are 0.00 and 0.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Arvind Port and Infra News

