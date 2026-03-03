Here's the live share price of Arvind Port and Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Arvind Port and Infra has declined 17.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.71%.
Arvind Port and Infra’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arvind Port and Infra
|12.50
|-6.67
|-29.84
|-39.42
|-41.61
|-26.72
|-17.02
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|0.24
|8.07
|20.04
|38.34
|61.38
|31.76
|32.27
|Shipping Corporation of India
|-1.44
|15.77
|12.14
|15.38
|78.30
|29.32
|15.69
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|-2.45
|2.95
|14.32
|54.24
|53.00
|15.23
|8.88
|Seamec
|2.75
|9.49
|36.37
|43.44
|44.70
|31.73
|22.58
|Essar Shipping
|-7.18
|-12.90
|-14.10
|-3.76
|6.49
|35.58
|20.54
|ABS Marine Services
|0.56
|-8.16
|-20.73
|-11.67
|47.37
|-16.48
|-10.24
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|-8.80
|-24.44
|-26.99
|-49.95
|-46.08
|-19.50
|8.84
|Sadhav Shipping
|-8.58
|6.55
|7.58
|-8.31
|2.26
|-9.09
|-5.56
Over the last one year, Arvind Port and Infra has declined 41.61% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (61.38%), Shipping Corporation of India (78.30%), Shreeji Shipping Global (53.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Arvind Port and Infra has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (32.27%) and Shipping Corporation of India (15.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.41
|30.58
|10
|29.98
|30.49
|20
|30.98
|31.19
|50
|35.15
|34.98
|100
|42.81
|40.62
|200
|50.92
|48.46
In the latest quarter, Arvind Port and Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Arvind Port and Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U61200GJ1987PLC009944 and registration number is 009944. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvind Port and Infra is ₹31.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Arvind Port and Infra is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Arvind Port and Infra is ₹56.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvind Port and Infra are ₹32.95 and ₹31.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvind Port and Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvind Port and Infra is ₹87.40 and 52-week low of Arvind Port and Infra is ₹27.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Arvind Port and Infra has shown returns of -1.56% over the past day, 3.45% for the past month, -33.4% over 3 months, -39.71% over 1 year, -26.72% across 3 years, and -17.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvind Port and Infra are 0.00 and 0.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.