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Arvee Laboratories (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARVEE LABORATORIES (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Arvee Laboratories (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹156.52 Closed
0.53₹ 0.82
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arvee Laboratories (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.70₹158.79
₹156.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹129.11₹290.78
₹156.52
Open Price
₹155.70
Prev. Close
₹155.70
Volume
872

Source: Dion Global

Arvee Laboratories (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arvee Laboratories (India)		-0.13-4.06-7.38-0.98-7.4614.347.77
Pidilite Industries		3.022.3214.4511.548.828.348.27
Apar Industries		15.9117.5029.9273.7891.4063.3890.83
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.4614.0818.9528.6025.7817.4521.31
Aether Industries		3.3819.6731.0261.03112.6815.3315.50
Aarti Industries		2.664.942.866.7432.671.88-12.00
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.750.134.3132.3247.2851.1116.27
Anupam Rasayan India		0.56-4.45-11.15-7.937.749.4611.35
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-2.10-1.93-5.187.43-12.86-2.72-1.64
Clean Science & Technology		8.32-1.09-9.32-0.53-33.54-15.88-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		6.282.337.4211.33-15.53-7.64-8.48
Neogen Chemicals		0.433.9117.4453.5843.529.1017.78
Fineotex Chemical		5.9011.7950.0572.0075.0311.5129.25
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-3.8838.5826.1739.6659.800.60-3.74
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.61-10.12-0.102.662.66-15.991.10
Rossari Biotech		1.91-0.48-4.70-4.60-21.81-15.12-17.88
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.91-6.46-7.10-24.65-48.24-6.27-6.61
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.72-4.23-24.45-21.33-41.39-6.84-3.33
Paushak		12.2231.5837.3251.2020.156.313.74
Transpek Industry		-4.4625.673.8111.0511.053.552.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arvee Laboratories (India) has declined 7.46% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.82%), Apar Industries (91.40%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Arvee Laboratories (India) has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.27%) and Apar Industries (90.83%).

Arvee Laboratories (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arvee Laboratories (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5156.68156.32
10156.43156.74
20158.01157.97
50161.84160.23
100159.56162.01
200167.73164.35

Source: Dion Global

Arvee Laboratories (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arvee Laboratories (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Arvee Laboratories (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Arvee Laboratories (India) fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Arvee Laboratories (India)

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2012PLC068778 and registration number is 068778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shalin Sudhakarbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shalin Bharat Chokshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neetu Rishi Jalan
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kanwarlal Kansal
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Shalini Hitesh Jalan
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Arvee Laboratories (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Arvee Laboratories (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvee Laboratories (India) is ₹156.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arvee Laboratories (India)?

The Arvee Laboratories (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arvee Laboratories (India)?

The market cap of Arvee Laboratories (India) is ₹172.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arvee Laboratories (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvee Laboratories (India) are ₹158.79 and ₹155.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arvee Laboratories (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvee Laboratories (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvee Laboratories (India) is ₹290.78 and 52-week low of Arvee Laboratories (India) is ₹129.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arvee Laboratories (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arvee Laboratories (India) has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, -4.06% for the past month, -7.38% over 3 months, -7.46% over 1 year, 14.34% across 3 years, and 7.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arvee Laboratories (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvee Laboratories (India) are 68.29 and 5.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Arvee Laboratories (India) News

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