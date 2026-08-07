Here's the live share price of Arvee Laboratories (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arvee Laboratories (India)
|-0.13
|-4.06
|-7.38
|-0.98
|-7.46
|14.34
|7.77
|Pidilite Industries
|3.02
|2.32
|14.45
|11.54
|8.82
|8.34
|8.27
|Apar Industries
|15.91
|17.50
|29.92
|73.78
|91.40
|63.38
|90.83
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.46
|14.08
|18.95
|28.60
|25.78
|17.45
|21.31
|Aether Industries
|3.38
|19.67
|31.02
|61.03
|112.68
|15.33
|15.50
|Aarti Industries
|2.66
|4.94
|2.86
|6.74
|32.67
|1.88
|-12.00
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.75
|0.13
|4.31
|32.32
|47.28
|51.11
|16.27
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.56
|-4.45
|-11.15
|-7.93
|7.74
|9.46
|11.35
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-2.10
|-1.93
|-5.18
|7.43
|-12.86
|-2.72
|-1.64
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.32
|-1.09
|-9.32
|-0.53
|-33.54
|-15.88
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|6.28
|2.33
|7.42
|11.33
|-15.53
|-7.64
|-8.48
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.43
|3.91
|17.44
|53.58
|43.52
|9.10
|17.78
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.90
|11.79
|50.05
|72.00
|75.03
|11.51
|29.25
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-3.88
|38.58
|26.17
|39.66
|59.80
|0.60
|-3.74
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.61
|-10.12
|-0.10
|2.66
|2.66
|-15.99
|1.10
|Rossari Biotech
|1.91
|-0.48
|-4.70
|-4.60
|-21.81
|-15.12
|-17.88
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.91
|-6.46
|-7.10
|-24.65
|-48.24
|-6.27
|-6.61
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.72
|-4.23
|-24.45
|-21.33
|-41.39
|-6.84
|-3.33
|Paushak
|12.22
|31.58
|37.32
|51.20
|20.15
|6.31
|3.74
|Transpek Industry
|-4.46
|25.67
|3.81
|11.05
|11.05
|3.55
|2.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arvee Laboratories (India) has declined 7.46% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.82%), Apar Industries (91.40%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Arvee Laboratories (India) has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.27%) and Apar Industries (90.83%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|156.68
|156.32
|10
|156.43
|156.74
|20
|158.01
|157.97
|50
|161.84
|160.23
|100
|159.56
|162.01
|200
|167.73
|164.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arvee Laboratories (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Arvee Laboratories (India) fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2012PLC068778 and registration number is 068778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvee Laboratories (India) is ₹156.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arvee Laboratories (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Arvee Laboratories (India) is ₹172.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvee Laboratories (India) are ₹158.79 and ₹155.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvee Laboratories (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvee Laboratories (India) is ₹290.78 and 52-week low of Arvee Laboratories (India) is ₹129.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arvee Laboratories (India) has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, -4.06% for the past month, -7.38% over 3 months, -7.46% over 1 year, 14.34% across 3 years, and 7.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvee Laboratories (India) are 68.29 and 5.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global