Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.21
|-5.13
|1.88
|7.45
|27.95
|214.89
|263.93
|-1.17
|-5.18
|-5.78
|8.27
|-11.42
|75.68
|114.31
|5.10
|10.41
|-8.28
|-4.10
|-8.92
|464.47
|330.47
|7.12
|2.96
|-4.58
|-8.75
|-41.20
|-6.20
|44.99
|1.16
|8.56
|0.05
|1.68
|-20.09
|-10.92
|-10.92
|-5.59
|-9.38
|9.48
|13.44
|7.54
|27.94
|27.94
|-0.96
|4.72
|-9.88
|48.60
|31.62
|90.80
|90.80
|22.24
|67.40
|86.08
|163.97
|134.05
|352.23
|83.24
|-0.77
|-1.72
|8.34
|11.46
|-18.42
|57.43
|108.82
|8.73
|8.60
|3.46
|24.40
|-16.05
|114.12
|206.11
|11.64
|9.29
|10.54
|33.31
|13.57
|159.77
|558.53
|-1.05
|3.95
|4.10
|-9.82
|-30.13
|-25.52
|-25.52
|11.30
|5.69
|5.58
|36.36
|0.72
|923.37
|525.05
|-1.01
|18.19
|27.62
|34.56
|102.73
|116.29
|116.29
|3.57
|11.12
|26.19
|24.14
|-1.23
|228.11
|48.35
|9.52
|13.02
|16.09
|5.86
|-1.16
|523.20
|133.73
|-0.58
|4.39
|4.79
|16.28
|-1.59
|366.56
|329.03
|5.03
|3.79
|5.19
|4.39
|-32.26
|-52.18
|-52.18
|2.34
|14.41
|26.22
|68.05
|16.56
|60.56
|60.56
|7.83
|6.45
|42.93
|42.90
|-8.40
|15.25
|15.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2012PLC068778 and registration number is 068778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is ₹122.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is 35.29 and PB ratio of Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is 4.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is ₹111.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is ₹185.05 and 52-week low of Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is ₹82.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.