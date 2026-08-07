What is the share price of Arvee Laboratories (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvee Laboratories (India) is ₹156.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Arvee Laboratories (India)? The Arvee Laboratories (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arvee Laboratories (India)? The market cap of Arvee Laboratories (India) is ₹172.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arvee Laboratories (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arvee Laboratories (India) are ₹158.79 and ₹155.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arvee Laboratories (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvee Laboratories (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvee Laboratories (India) is ₹290.78 and 52-week low of Arvee Laboratories (India) is ₹129.11 as on .

How has the Arvee Laboratories (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Arvee Laboratories (India) has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, -4.06% for the past month, -7.38% over 3 months, -7.46% over 1 year, 14.34% across 3 years, and 7.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arvee Laboratories (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arvee Laboratories (India) are 68.29 and 5.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global