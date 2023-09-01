Follow Us

ARVEE LABORATORIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹111.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.30₹111.00
₹111.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.55₹185.05
₹111.00
Open Price
₹111.00
Prev. Close
₹111.00
Volume
201

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1110.1
  • R2111.9
  • R3112.8
  • Pivot
    109.2
  • S1107.4
  • S2106.5
  • S3104.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 589.3111.8
  • 1090.52111.28
  • 2091.2111.49
  • 5089.46112.67
  • 10085.87112.04
  • 20091.84108.89

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.21-5.131.887.4527.95214.89263.93
-1.17-5.18-5.788.27-11.4275.68114.31
5.1010.41-8.28-4.10-8.92464.47330.47
7.122.96-4.58-8.75-41.20-6.2044.99
1.168.560.051.68-20.09-10.92-10.92
-5.59-9.389.4813.447.5427.9427.94
-0.964.72-9.8848.6031.6290.8090.80
22.2467.4086.08163.97134.05352.2383.24
-0.77-1.728.3411.46-18.4257.43108.82
8.738.603.4624.40-16.05114.12206.11
11.649.2910.5433.3113.57159.77558.53
-1.053.954.10-9.82-30.13-25.52-25.52
11.305.695.5836.360.72923.37525.05
-1.0118.1927.6234.56102.73116.29116.29
3.5711.1226.1924.14-1.23228.1148.35
9.5213.0216.095.86-1.16523.20133.73
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.3414.4126.2268.0516.5660.5660.56
7.836.4542.9342.90-8.4015.2515.25

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd.

Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2012PLC068778 and registration number is 068778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shalin Sudhakarbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shalin Bharat Chokshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neetu Rishi Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipen Ashit Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kanwarlal Kansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is ₹122.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is 35.29 and PB ratio of Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is 4.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is ₹111.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is ₹185.05 and 52-week low of Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd. is ₹82.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

