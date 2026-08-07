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Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Share Price

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BSE

ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.19 Closed
0.19₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.15₹5.24
₹5.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.98₹12.71
₹5.19
Open Price
₹5.15
Prev. Close
₹5.18
Volume
69,648

Source: Dion Global

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures		0.19-12.18-24.45-34.14-16.5625.5769.07
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures has declined 16.56% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.175.19
105.275.25
205.495.36
505.555.69
1006.56.26
2007.747.12

Source: Dion Global

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTArunjyoti Bio Ventur - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 20, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTArunjyoti Bio Ventur - Notice Of AGM For The FY 2025-26 Scheduled To Be Held On 12.08.2026
Jul 10, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTArunjyoti Bio Ventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 09, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTArunjyoti Bio Ventur - Un-Audited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
Jul 08, 2026, 03:58 PM IST ISTArunjyoti Bio Ventur - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Arunjyoti Bio Ventures

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01400TG1986PLC062463 and registration number is 062463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pabbathi Badari Narayana Murthy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dathivik Pabbathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishal Nadimpalli
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vijaya Rama Lakshmana Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dhanalakshmi Guntaka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srikar Ranga
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is ₹5.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arunjyoti Bio Ventures?

The Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures?

The market cap of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is ₹96.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures are ₹5.24 and ₹5.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arunjyoti Bio Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is ₹12.71 and 52-week low of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is ₹4.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arunjyoti Bio Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arunjyoti Bio Ventures has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, -12.18% for the past month, -24.45% over 3 months, -16.56% over 1 year, 25.57% across 3 years, and 69.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures are -16.21 and 3.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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