ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | BSE
₹135.05 Closed
0.040.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.05₹141.75
₹135.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.30₹211.40
₹135.05
Open Price
₹141.75
Prev. Close
₹135.00
Volume
2,123

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1139.52
  • R2143.98
  • R3146.22
  • Pivot
    137.28
  • S1132.82
  • S2130.58
  • S3126.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.08137.35
  • 1039.15139.52
  • 2033.4143.5
  • 5028.21152.48
  • 10023.39152.21
  • 20021.49130.49

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.71-9.30-21.120.78243.641,571.411,395.57
4.426.5817.4221.722.9050.17166.09
1.67-5.9754.24100.37278.59901.18959.20
3.60-0.23-0.46-0.99-20.8490.4468.17
9.662.436.7914.87-16.07227.9959.11
8.528.846.90-6.45-30.47273.39153.95
7.715.5611.7839.1111.71177.7846.33
-0.944.4118.7121.0121.50156.1572.77
4.946.6632.0230.9220.4264.2564.25
0.43-5.340.527.7129.1390.8841.92
-0.044.969.0817.5314.41233.73126.25
-3.546.5219.3248.64-14.29242.1793.09
-1.06-5.4810.3232.8244.06322.12183.53
-0.770.5014.5418.37-13.9586.05-49.03
8.935.81-1.7815.07-20.74281.16447.33
0.30-4.041.705.10164.12652.26814.41
4.52-2.12-18.55-1.012.8189.22-30.65
-2.42-4.1737.0427.09-23.17346.52177.10
-3.405.4817.2313.4133.39140.4056.50
3.28-12.2237.7731.463.05355.95267.68

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd.

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01400TG1986PLC062463 and registration number is 062463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pabbathi Praveen Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Raja Kumar Babulal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vanaja Kumari Dokiparthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Aditya Vardhan Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Polsani Venkata Rama Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra ShekarKondari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is ₹27.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is 91.07 and PB ratio of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is 13.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is ₹135.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is ₹211.40 and 52-week low of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is ₹39.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

