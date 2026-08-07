Here's the live share price of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arunjyoti Bio Ventures
|0.19
|-12.18
|-24.45
|-34.14
|-16.56
|25.57
|69.07
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures has declined 16.56% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.17
|5.19
|10
|5.27
|5.25
|20
|5.49
|5.36
|50
|5.55
|5.69
|100
|6.5
|6.26
|200
|7.74
|7.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Arunjyoti Bio Ventur - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Arunjyoti Bio Ventur - Notice Of AGM For The FY 2025-26 Scheduled To Be Held On 12.08.2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Arunjyoti Bio Ventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Arunjyoti Bio Ventur - Un-Audited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
|Jul 08, 2026, 03:58 PM IST IST
|Arunjyoti Bio Ventur - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01400TG1986PLC062463 and registration number is 062463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is ₹5.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is ₹96.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures are ₹5.24 and ₹5.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arunjyoti Bio Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is ₹12.71 and 52-week low of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is ₹4.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arunjyoti Bio Ventures has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, -12.18% for the past month, -24.45% over 3 months, -16.56% over 1 year, 25.57% across 3 years, and 69.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures are -16.21 and 3.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global