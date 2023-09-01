Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.71
|-9.30
|-21.12
|0.78
|243.64
|1,571.41
|1,395.57
|4.42
|6.58
|17.42
|21.72
|2.90
|50.17
|166.09
|1.67
|-5.97
|54.24
|100.37
|278.59
|901.18
|959.20
|3.60
|-0.23
|-0.46
|-0.99
|-20.84
|90.44
|68.17
|9.66
|2.43
|6.79
|14.87
|-16.07
|227.99
|59.11
|8.52
|8.84
|6.90
|-6.45
|-30.47
|273.39
|153.95
|7.71
|5.56
|11.78
|39.11
|11.71
|177.78
|46.33
|-0.94
|4.41
|18.71
|21.01
|21.50
|156.15
|72.77
|4.94
|6.66
|32.02
|30.92
|20.42
|64.25
|64.25
|0.43
|-5.34
|0.52
|7.71
|29.13
|90.88
|41.92
|-0.04
|4.96
|9.08
|17.53
|14.41
|233.73
|126.25
|-3.54
|6.52
|19.32
|48.64
|-14.29
|242.17
|93.09
|-1.06
|-5.48
|10.32
|32.82
|44.06
|322.12
|183.53
|-0.77
|0.50
|14.54
|18.37
|-13.95
|86.05
|-49.03
|8.93
|5.81
|-1.78
|15.07
|-20.74
|281.16
|447.33
|0.30
|-4.04
|1.70
|5.10
|164.12
|652.26
|814.41
|4.52
|-2.12
|-18.55
|-1.01
|2.81
|89.22
|-30.65
|-2.42
|-4.17
|37.04
|27.09
|-23.17
|346.52
|177.10
|-3.40
|5.48
|17.23
|13.41
|33.39
|140.40
|56.50
|3.28
|-12.22
|37.77
|31.46
|3.05
|355.95
|267.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01400TG1986PLC062463 and registration number is 062463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is ₹27.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is 91.07 and PB ratio of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is 13.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is ₹135.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is ₹211.40 and 52-week low of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is ₹39.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.