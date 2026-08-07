What is the share price of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is ₹5.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Arunjyoti Bio Ventures? The Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures? The market cap of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is ₹96.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures are ₹5.24 and ₹5.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arunjyoti Bio Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is ₹12.71 and 52-week low of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures is ₹4.98 as on .

How has the Arunjyoti Bio Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Arunjyoti Bio Ventures has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, -12.18% for the past month, -24.45% over 3 months, -16.56% over 1 year, 25.57% across 3 years, and 69.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures are -16.21 and 3.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global