Arunis Abode Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARUNIS ABODE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.57 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arunis Abode Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.57₹22.57
₹22.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.50₹31.50
₹22.57
Open Price
₹22.57
Prev. Close
₹22.57
Volume
200

Arunis Abode Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.57
  • R222.57
  • R322.57
  • Pivot
    22.57
  • S122.57
  • S222.57
  • S322.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.5622.22
  • 1025.8722.58
  • 2026.4923.28
  • 5026.424.6
  • 10027.3625.71
  • 20027.6326.57

Arunis Abode Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.98-7.88-15.47-16.41-16.1033.16244.58
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Arunis Abode Ltd. Share Holdings

Arunis Abode Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Arunis Abode Ltd.

Arunis Abode Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1994PLC021759 and registration number is 021759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Dhara Denis Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Leena Manish Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Megha Pawan Sultania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirag J Shah
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Arunis Abode Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arunis Abode Ltd.?

The market cap of Arunis Abode Ltd. is ₹6.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arunis Abode Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arunis Abode Ltd. is 4.07 and PB ratio of Arunis Abode Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arunis Abode Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arunis Abode Ltd. is ₹22.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arunis Abode Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arunis Abode Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arunis Abode Ltd. is ₹31.50 and 52-week low of Arunis Abode Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

