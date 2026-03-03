Here's the live share price of Arunaya Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Arunaya Organics has declined 9.67% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.87%.
Arunaya Organics’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arunaya Organics
|-6.40
|11.11
|2.15
|-19.32
|-39.87
|-15.60
|-9.67
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|-3.23
|-8.11
|-15.31
|-39.84
|3.36
|31.27
|8.39
|Kiri Industries
|-4.71
|-10.42
|-29.35
|-18.49
|-16.56
|9.05
|-1.69
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|0.38
|-5.93
|-9.37
|-20.96
|-28.44
|-4.18
|16.16
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|1.04
|-11.99
|-21.88
|-5.50
|4.97
|22.60
|17.53
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|-4.26
|-14.42
|-23.70
|-44.03
|-41.21
|1.77
|-3.61
|Bhageria Industries
|-2.33
|-8.42
|-16.18
|-23.16
|3.34
|5.79
|-2.02
|Bodal Chemicals
|-1.32
|-12.54
|-11.54
|-29.48
|-11.86
|-10.08
|-12.20
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|-17.62
|13.35
|5.27
|-28.63
|-71.00
|-56.38
|-39.21
|Dynemic Products
|-0.09
|0.65
|-18.86
|-39.40
|-18.08
|-7.27
|-13.78
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-20.34
|-24.84
|-38.86
|-51.69
|-35.03
|-28.00
|-17.89
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|2.43
|-2.06
|-14.41
|-28.91
|-22.58
|5.36
|-4.60
|Poddar Pigments
|-1.04
|-4.87
|-8.56
|-10.52
|-19.88
|-3.96
|2.64
|Ducol Organics & Colours
|-1.77
|-6.86
|-29.11
|-18.57
|19.81
|3.95
|1.66
|AksharChem (India)
|-6.06
|-7.65
|-18.38
|-24.99
|-3.99
|-2.98
|-4.27
|Renol Polychem
|-3.15
|-6.68
|-4.80
|91.18
|40.10
|11.90
|6.98
|Silkflex Polymers (India)
|9.94
|37.78
|51.71
|65.94
|145.83
|31.26
|17.73
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|-4.68
|-4.60
|-13.83
|-5.05
|39.45
|11.72
|6.88
|Mahickra Chemicals
|1.81
|8.79
|28.58
|25.83
|75.26
|25.50
|19.67
|Hindprakash Industries
|-3.39
|-5.55
|-7.44
|-6.41
|-3.37
|11.46
|21.16
Over the last one year, Arunaya Organics has declined 39.87% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (3.36%), Kiri Industries (-16.56%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-28.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Arunaya Organics has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (8.39%) and Kiri Industries (-1.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.96
|20.41
|10
|20.89
|20.36
|20
|19.28
|19.83
|50
|19.16
|19.55
|100
|20
|20.86
|200
|24.25
|0
In the latest quarter, Arunaya Organics saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.86%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Arunaya Organics fact sheet for more information
Arunaya Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24100GJ2010PLC061794 and registration number is 061794. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arunaya Organics is ₹19.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Arunaya Organics is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Arunaya Organics is ₹34.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arunaya Organics are ₹19.00 and ₹19.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arunaya Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arunaya Organics is ₹46.50 and 52-week low of Arunaya Organics is ₹16.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Arunaya Organics has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, 7.04% for the past month, -1.55% over 3 months, -39.87% over 1 year, -15.6% across 3 years, and -9.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arunaya Organics are 0.00 and 1.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.