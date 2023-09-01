Follow Us

ARUNA HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.10 Closed
-0.14-0.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aruna Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.21₹21.90
₹21.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.41₹24.58
₹21.10
Open Price
₹20.21
Prev. Close
₹21.13
Volume
32,418

Aruna Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.93
  • R222.76
  • R323.62
  • Pivot
    21.07
  • S120.24
  • S219.38
  • S318.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.5721.01
  • 1016.720.55
  • 2016.6920.16
  • 5016.5119.91
  • 10014.5219.07
  • 20012.3817.53

Aruna Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Aruna Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aruna Hotels Ltd.

Aruna Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TN1960PLC004255 and registration number is 004255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Muralidharan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Radhaswamy Venkateswaran
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Rajkumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. N Suyambu
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Freeda Gnanaselvam Kanagiah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Aruna Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aruna Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Aruna Hotels Ltd. is ₹71.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aruna Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aruna Hotels Ltd. is -7.52 and PB ratio of Aruna Hotels Ltd. is 2.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aruna Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aruna Hotels Ltd. is ₹21.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aruna Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aruna Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aruna Hotels Ltd. is ₹24.58 and 52-week low of Aruna Hotels Ltd. is ₹11.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

