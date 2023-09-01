What is the Market Cap of Aruna Hotels Ltd.? The market cap of Aruna Hotels Ltd. is ₹71.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aruna Hotels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aruna Hotels Ltd. is -7.52 and PB ratio of Aruna Hotels Ltd. is 2.3 as on .

What is the share price of Aruna Hotels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aruna Hotels Ltd. is ₹21.10 as on .