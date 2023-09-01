Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.18
|3.43
|8.76
|60.82
|37.73
|130.66
|56.55
|8.20
|6.97
|7.24
|34.70
|43.86
|294.11
|208.66
|4.43
|3.14
|3.04
|14.26
|-18.15
|17.76
|65.69
|14.92
|28.69
|24.91
|69.07
|69.17
|210.90
|60.80
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.92
|12.15
|15.20
|37.63
|51.89
|287.32
|39.85
|-1.64
|17.00
|30.54
|44.65
|49.68
|227.04
|137.82
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|30.70
|27.79
|55.00
|75.59
|79.48
|253.27
|1.94
|24.79
|55.71
|41.64
|48.64
|5.02
|9.52
|-80.59
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aruna Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TN1960PLC004255 and registration number is 004255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aruna Hotels Ltd. is ₹71.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aruna Hotels Ltd. is -7.52 and PB ratio of Aruna Hotels Ltd. is 2.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aruna Hotels Ltd. is ₹21.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aruna Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aruna Hotels Ltd. is ₹24.58 and 52-week low of Aruna Hotels Ltd. is ₹11.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.