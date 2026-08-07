Here's the live share price of Aruna Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aruna Hotels
|-1.93
|0.39
|-8.62
|-8.29
|-15.13
|-26.68
|-13.05
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aruna Hotels has declined 15.13% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Aruna Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.61
|7.51
|10
|7.55
|7.52
|20
|7.53
|7.53
|50
|7.67
|7.64
|100
|7.79
|7.8
|200
|8.09
|8.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aruna Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Aruna Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Aruna Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 04:25 AM IST IST
|Aruna Hotels - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 04:20 AM IST IST
|Aruna Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 19, 2026, 04:49 PM IST IST
|Aruna Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Aruna Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TN1960PLC004255 and registration number is 004255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aruna Hotels is ₹7.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aruna Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aruna Hotels is ₹25.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aruna Hotels are ₹7.78 and ₹7.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aruna Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aruna Hotels is ₹9.95 and 52-week low of Aruna Hotels is ₹6.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aruna Hotels has shown returns of 3.53% over the past day, 0.39% for the past month, -8.62% over 3 months, -15.13% over 1 year, -26.68% across 3 years, and -13.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aruna Hotels are 7.44 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global