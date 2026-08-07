What is the share price of Aruna Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aruna Hotels is ₹7.63 as on .

What kind of stock is Aruna Hotels? The Aruna Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aruna Hotels? The market cap of Aruna Hotels is ₹25.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aruna Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aruna Hotels are ₹7.78 and ₹7.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aruna Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aruna Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aruna Hotels is ₹9.95 and 52-week low of Aruna Hotels is ₹6.42 as on .

How has the Aruna Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Aruna Hotels has shown returns of 3.53% over the past day, 0.39% for the past month, -8.62% over 3 months, -15.13% over 1 year, -26.68% across 3 years, and -13.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aruna Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aruna Hotels are 7.44 and 0.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global