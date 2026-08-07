Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Aruna Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARUNA HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Aruna Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.63 Closed
3.53₹ 0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aruna Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.49₹7.78
₹7.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.42₹9.95
₹7.63
Open Price
₹7.49
Prev. Close
₹7.37
Volume
4,125

Source: Dion Global

Aruna Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aruna Hotels		-1.930.39-8.62-8.29-15.13-26.68-13.05
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aruna Hotels has declined 15.13% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Aruna Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Aruna Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aruna Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.617.51
107.557.52
207.537.53
507.677.64
1007.797.8
2008.098.17

Source: Dion Global

Aruna Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aruna Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Aruna Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTAruna Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTAruna Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 04:25 AM IST ISTAruna Hotels - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 28, 2026, 04:20 AM IST ISTAruna Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 19, 2026, 04:49 PM IST ISTAruna Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Aruna Hotels

Aruna Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TN1960PLC004255 and registration number is 004255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Radhaswamy Venkateswaran
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Muralidharan Ramasamy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. R Rajkumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suyambu Narayanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Freeda Gnanaselvam Kanagiah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vijayalakshmi
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Aruna Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Aruna Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aruna Hotels is ₹7.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aruna Hotels?

The Aruna Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aruna Hotels?

The market cap of Aruna Hotels is ₹25.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aruna Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aruna Hotels are ₹7.78 and ₹7.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aruna Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aruna Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aruna Hotels is ₹9.95 and 52-week low of Aruna Hotels is ₹6.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aruna Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aruna Hotels has shown returns of 3.53% over the past day, 0.39% for the past month, -8.62% over 3 months, -15.13% over 1 year, -26.68% across 3 years, and -13.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aruna Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aruna Hotels are 7.44 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aruna Hotels News

More Aruna Hotels News
Market Pulse