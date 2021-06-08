  • MORE MARKET STATS

Arun Raste takes charge as MD and CEO of NCDEX

June 08, 2021 3:00 AM

In his prior assignments he has worked with lending majors in the private sector like IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, financial inclusion behemoth NABARD, and ACC Cement.

Raste has over 30 years of experience across diverse sectors – BFSI, corporate and social development.

Arun Raste has taken charge as MD and CEO of agri-commodity bourse National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

Prior to joining NCDEX, Raste was associated with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as an Executive Director.

Raste has over 30 years of experience across diverse sectors – BFSI, corporate and social development.



