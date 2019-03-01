Arun Jaitley addresses Sebi board, apprised of market developments

By: | Updated: March 1, 2019 4:56 PM

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi apprised Jaitley of the recent developments in the Indian capital market after the finance minister's customary post-Union Budget address here to the board of the regulatory authority.

Arun Jaitley, sebi board, indian securities market, subhash chnadra garg, shiv pratap shukla, sebiJaitley appreciated various initiatives taken by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the regulator said in a statement.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday addressed regulator Sebi's board members and senior officials and took stock of recent developments in the Indian securities market.

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi apprised Jaitley of the recent developments in the Indian capital market after the finance minister’s customary post-Union Budget address here to the board of the regulatory authority.

Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Atanu Chakraborty and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian also attended the meeting.

Besides, the meeting was attended by Department of Economic Affairs Joint Secretary Anand Mohan Bajaj and Corporate Affairs Ministry Joint Secretary K V R Murty. Senior officials from Sebi who attended the meeting, besides Chairman Tyagi, included Whole Time Members G Mahalingam, Madhabi Puri Buch, S K Mohanty and Ananta Barua. Executive directors and other senior officials of Sebi were also present.

