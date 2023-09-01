Follow Us

Artson Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARTSON ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹142.15 Closed
-2-2.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Artson Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.15₹142.15
₹142.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.00₹207.45
₹142.15
Open Price
₹142.15
Prev. Close
₹145.05
Volume
19,154

Artson Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1142.15
  • R2142.15
  • R3142.15
  • Pivot
    142.15
  • S1142.15
  • S2142.15
  • S3142.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584.99146.34
  • 1086.17149.96
  • 2092150.68
  • 5091.82132.18
  • 10084.87111.83
  • 20087.9697

Artson Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.76-17.31111.9183.1656.21407.68118.69
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Artson Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Artson Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Artson Engineering Ltd.

Artson Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27290MH1978PLC020644 and registration number is 020644. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinayak Pai
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Shashank Jha
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pralhad Pawar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Leja Hattiangadi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jyotisman Dasgupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Artson Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Artson Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Artson Engineering Ltd. is ₹524.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Artson Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Artson Engineering Ltd. is -29.85 and PB ratio of Artson Engineering Ltd. is -7.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Artson Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artson Engineering Ltd. is ₹142.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Artson Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artson Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artson Engineering Ltd. is ₹207.45 and 52-week low of Artson Engineering Ltd. is ₹62.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

