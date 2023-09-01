Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.76
|-17.31
|111.91
|83.16
|56.21
|407.68
|118.69
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|0
|1.77
|44.11
|118.19
|132.62
|141.50
|16.83
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.59
|0.97
|60.44
|90.05
|261.14
|1,158.92
|965.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|19 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Artson Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27290MH1978PLC020644 and registration number is 020644. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Artson Engineering Ltd. is ₹524.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Artson Engineering Ltd. is -29.85 and PB ratio of Artson Engineering Ltd. is -7.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artson Engineering Ltd. is ₹142.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artson Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artson Engineering Ltd. is ₹207.45 and 52-week low of Artson Engineering Ltd. is ₹62.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.