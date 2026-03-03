Here's the live share price of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material has gained 123.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.47%.
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material’s current P/E of 12.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material
|-7.91
|5.68
|-22.58
|11.90
|-52.53
|194.06
|125.31
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material has declined 52.53% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|124.53
|121.95
|10
|130.73
|124.64
|20
|123.96
|124.47
|50
|124.36
|127.23
|100
|141.66
|135.94
|200
|156.11
|152.82
In the latest quarter, Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material saw a rise in promoter holding to 24.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 75.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:27 AM IST
|Artificial Elec. - Revised Intergrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December, 2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:24 AM IST
|Artificial Elec. - Submission Of Revised Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December,
|Feb 13, 2026, 2:21 AM IST
|Artificial Elec. - Integrated Finance
|Feb 13, 2026, 2:18 AM IST
|Artificial Elec. - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation
|Feb 13, 2026, 2:14 AM IST
|Artificial Elec. - Unaudited Financial Result
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100TN1992PLC156105 and registration number is 156105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material is ₹112.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material is ₹311.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material are ₹114.70 and ₹112.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material is ₹377.80 and 52-week low of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material is ₹83.43 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 10.44% for the past month, -28.25% over 3 months, -53.47% over 1 year, 194.06% across 3 years, and 123.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material are 12.30 and 4.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.