Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARTIFICIAL ELECTRONICS INTELLIGENT MATERIAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹112.65 Closed
-4.98₹ -5.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹112.65₹114.70
₹112.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.43₹377.80
₹112.65
Open Price
₹112.70
Prev. Close
₹118.55
Volume
36,215

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material has gained 123.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.47%.

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material’s current P/E of 12.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material		-7.915.68-22.5811.90-52.53194.06125.31
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material has declined 52.53% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5124.53121.95
10130.73124.64
20123.96124.47
50124.36127.23
100141.66135.94
200156.11152.82

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material saw a rise in promoter holding to 24.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 75.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 12:27 AM ISTArtificial Elec. - Revised Intergrated Filing (Financial) For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December, 2025
Feb 14, 2026, 12:24 AM ISTArtificial Elec. - Submission Of Revised Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December,
Feb 13, 2026, 2:21 AM ISTArtificial Elec. - Integrated Finance
Feb 13, 2026, 2:18 AM ISTArtificial Elec. - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation
Feb 13, 2026, 2:14 AM ISTArtificial Elec. - Unaudited Financial Result

About Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100TN1992PLC156105 and registration number is 156105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Uma Nandam
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Preeti Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achal Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karuppannan Tamilselvan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Eswara Rao Nandam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishaal Nandam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alan M Wagner
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. S Balasubramanian
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Share Price

What is the share price of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material is ₹112.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material?

The Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material?

The market cap of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material is ₹311.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material are ₹114.70 and ₹112.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material is ₹377.80 and 52-week low of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material is ₹83.43 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material performed historically in terms of returns?

The Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 10.44% for the past month, -28.25% over 3 months, -53.47% over 1 year, 194.06% across 3 years, and 123.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material are 12.30 and 4.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material News

More Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material News
icon
Market Pulse