Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARTEMIS ELECTRICALS AND PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.47 Closed
-1.96-0.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.47₹14.47
₹14.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.92₹19.90
₹14.47
Open Price
₹14.47
Prev. Close
₹14.76
Volume
36,308

Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.47
  • R214.47
  • R314.47
  • Pivot
    14.47
  • S114.47
  • S214.47
  • S314.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.0715.37
  • 1056.6216
  • 2056.3916.44
  • 5054.8916.12
  • 10051.3614.9
  • 20050.8912.55

Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.45-2.6911.6536.19171.9971.04107.16
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd.

Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51505MH2009PLC196683 and registration number is 196683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishnakumar Laxman Bangera
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kumar Brijendra Kumar Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shivkumar Chhangur Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saideep Shantaram B agale
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is ₹363.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is 34.93 and PB ratio of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is 5.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is ₹14.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is ₹19.90 and 52-week low of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is ₹4.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

