What is the share price of Artemis Electricals and Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis Electricals and Projects is ₹17.18 as on .

What kind of stock is Artemis Electricals and Projects? The Artemis Electricals and Projects is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Artemis Electricals and Projects? The market cap of Artemis Electricals and Projects is ₹431.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Artemis Electricals and Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Artemis Electricals and Projects are ₹17.22 and ₹14.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Artemis Electricals and Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artemis Electricals and Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artemis Electricals and Projects is ₹28.00 and 52-week low of Artemis Electricals and Projects is ₹13.00 as on .

How has the Artemis Electricals and Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Artemis Electricals and Projects has shown returns of 19.72% over the past day, 0.82% for the past month, -2.77% over 3 months, -34.73% over 1 year, -1.65% across 3 years, and 26.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Artemis Electricals and Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artemis Electricals and Projects are 49.52 and 4.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global