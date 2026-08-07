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Artemis Electricals and Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARTEMIS ELECTRICALS AND PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Artemis Electricals and Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.18 Closed
19.72₹ 2.83
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Artemis Electricals and Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.07₹17.22
₹17.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.00₹28.00
₹17.18
Open Price
₹14.34
Prev. Close
₹14.35
Volume
99,786

Source: Dion Global

Artemis Electricals and Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Artemis Electricals and Projects		18.480.82-2.77-16.24-34.73-1.6526.33
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Artemis Electricals and Projects has declined 34.73% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Artemis Electricals and Projects has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Artemis Electricals and Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Artemis Electricals and Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.4414.35
1014.7514.61
2015.5415.09
5016.0615.9
10016.8216.9
20019.118.67

Source: Dion Global

Artemis Electricals and Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Artemis Electricals and Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Artemis Electricals and Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTArtemis Electricals - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financia
Jul 13, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTArtemis Electricals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 09, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTArtemis Electricals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 09, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTArtemis Electricals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
May 30, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTArtemis Electricals - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2

Source: Dion Global

About Artemis Electricals and Projects

Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51505MH2009PLC196683 and registration number is 196683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishnakumar Laxman Bangera
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Shivkumar Chhangur Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saideep Shantaram B agale
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Anant Nivalkar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Artemis Electricals and Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Artemis Electricals and Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis Electricals and Projects is ₹17.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Artemis Electricals and Projects?

The Artemis Electricals and Projects is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Artemis Electricals and Projects?

The market cap of Artemis Electricals and Projects is ₹431.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Artemis Electricals and Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Artemis Electricals and Projects are ₹17.22 and ₹14.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Artemis Electricals and Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artemis Electricals and Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artemis Electricals and Projects is ₹28.00 and 52-week low of Artemis Electricals and Projects is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Artemis Electricals and Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Artemis Electricals and Projects has shown returns of 19.72% over the past day, 0.82% for the past month, -2.77% over 3 months, -34.73% over 1 year, -1.65% across 3 years, and 26.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Artemis Electricals and Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artemis Electricals and Projects are 49.52 and 4.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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