Here's the live share price of Artemis Electricals and Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Artemis Electricals and Projects
|18.48
|0.82
|-2.77
|-16.24
|-34.73
|-1.65
|26.33
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Artemis Electricals and Projects has declined 34.73% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Artemis Electricals and Projects has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.44
|14.35
|10
|14.75
|14.61
|20
|15.54
|15.09
|50
|16.06
|15.9
|100
|16.82
|16.9
|200
|19.1
|18.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Artemis Electricals and Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Artemis Electricals - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financia
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|Artemis Electricals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 09, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Artemis Electricals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 09, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Artemis Electricals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|May 30, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Artemis Electricals - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2
Source: Dion Global
Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51505MH2009PLC196683 and registration number is 196683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis Electricals and Projects is ₹17.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Artemis Electricals and Projects is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Artemis Electricals and Projects is ₹431.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Artemis Electricals and Projects are ₹17.22 and ₹14.07.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artemis Electricals and Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artemis Electricals and Projects is ₹28.00 and 52-week low of Artemis Electricals and Projects is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Artemis Electricals and Projects has shown returns of 19.72% over the past day, 0.82% for the past month, -2.77% over 3 months, -34.73% over 1 year, -1.65% across 3 years, and 26.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artemis Electricals and Projects are 49.52 and 4.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global