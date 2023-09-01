What is the Market Cap of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is ₹363.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is 34.93 and PB ratio of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is 5.22 as on .

What is the share price of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is ₹14.47 as on .