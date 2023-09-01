Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51505MH2009PLC196683 and registration number is 196683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is ₹363.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is 34.93 and PB ratio of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is 5.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is ₹14.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is ₹19.90 and 52-week low of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. is ₹4.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.