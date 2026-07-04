What is the share price of Artemis ADR Marketplace? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis ADR Marketplace is ₹86.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Artemis ADR Marketplace? The Artemis ADR Marketplace is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Artemis ADR Marketplace? The market cap of Artemis ADR Marketplace is ₹52.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Artemis ADR Marketplace? Today’s highest and lowest price of Artemis ADR Marketplace are ₹86.81 and ₹86.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Artemis ADR Marketplace? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artemis ADR Marketplace stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artemis ADR Marketplace is ₹86.81 and 52-week low of Artemis ADR Marketplace is ₹15.11 as on .

How has the Artemis ADR Marketplace performed historically in terms of returns? The Artemis ADR Marketplace has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 27.1% for the past month, 139.67% over 3 months, 474.52% over 1 year, 56.84% across 3 years, and 38.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Artemis ADR Marketplace? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artemis ADR Marketplace are -181.23 and 1.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global