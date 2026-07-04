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Artemis ADR Marketplace Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARTEMIS ADR MARKETPLACE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Artemis ADR Marketplace along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹86.81 Closed
5.00₹ 4.13
As on Jul 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Artemis ADR Marketplace Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.81₹86.81
₹86.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.11₹86.81
₹86.81
Open Price
₹86.81
Prev. Close
₹82.68
Volume
42,000

Source: Dion Global

Artemis ADR Marketplace Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jetmall Spices and Masala		21.0627.10139.67127.67474.5256.8438.47
Nestle India		3.734.5119.7310.7421.868.7510.54
Britannia Industries		2.706.23-2.78-10.94-7.182.428.82
Zydus Wellness		15.9419.1017.3324.0551.2026.347.16
Bikaji Foods International		2.441.123.24-8.77-10.9417.0915.64
Orkla India		-2.02-1.620.01-1.30-14.56-5.11-3.10
Hindustan Foods		-1.063.0011.638.483.38-0.836.49
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-3.343.31-6.16-27.50-34.672.0816.18
ADF Foods		6.339.9881.7956.3520.0012.6512.46
Gopal Snacks		-1.41-5.635.28-13.65-21.59-8.44-5.15
Prataap Snacks		6.680.7626.531.0316.8316.0611.80
Tasty Bite Eatables		1.2311.6927.6310.44-23.53-14.39-14.40
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		27.1031.132.28-7.95-7.95-2.72-1.64
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		14.8129.4391.4270.64133.7441.8847.13
HMA Agro Industries		1.13-5.75-9.57-25.02-27.41-27.48-17.54
Krishival Foods		-0.420.4225.6411.9411.550.770.46
Hexagon Nutrition		28.0646.1046.1046.1046.1013.477.88
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.41-0.784.11-12.87-51.3245.1490.29
Apis India		-0.76-3.59-8.97-30.31388.11177.03139.12
Nurture Well Industries		6.1132.88-22.71-19.3129.9458.10192.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jetmall Spices and Masala has gained 474.52% compared to peers like Nestle India (21.86%), Britannia Industries (-7.18%), Zydus Wellness (51.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Jetmall Spices and Masala has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (10.54%) and Britannia Industries (8.82%).

Artemis ADR Marketplace Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Artemis ADR Marketplace Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.1573.14
1068.4868.56
2059.9261.48
504550.16
10039.9141.35
20026.8132.42

Source: Dion Global

Artemis ADR Marketplace Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Artemis ADR Marketplace saw a rise in promoter holding to 35.31%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Artemis ADR Marketplace Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 13, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTJetmall Spices - Disclosure As Per Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Jun 09, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTJetmall Spices - Intimation For The Change Of The Website Of The Company
May 17, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTJetmall Spices - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
May 14, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTJetmall Spices - Board Meeting Outcome for To Consider The Audited Financial Results For 31.03.2026
May 12, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTJetmall Spices - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association

Source: Dion Global

About Artemis ADR Marketplace

Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15500TN2012PLC087533 and registration number is 087533. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others
  • Address
    Regd Off: No S101, Spencer Plaza, 2nd Floor Phase 3, Anna Salai, Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu 600002
  • Contact
    jetmallltd@gmail.com
    https://jetmallltd.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D Shanmugam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Roopal Shreyans Lodha
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Kushal Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Ravi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Artemis ADR Marketplace Share Price

What is the share price of Artemis ADR Marketplace?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis ADR Marketplace is ₹86.81 as on Jul 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Artemis ADR Marketplace?

The Artemis ADR Marketplace is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Artemis ADR Marketplace?

The market cap of Artemis ADR Marketplace is ₹52.02 Cr as on Jul 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Artemis ADR Marketplace?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Artemis ADR Marketplace are ₹86.81 and ₹86.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Artemis ADR Marketplace?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artemis ADR Marketplace stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artemis ADR Marketplace is ₹86.81 and 52-week low of Artemis ADR Marketplace is ₹15.11 as on Jul 03, 2026.

How has the Artemis ADR Marketplace performed historically in terms of returns?

The Artemis ADR Marketplace has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 27.1% for the past month, 139.67% over 3 months, 474.52% over 1 year, 56.84% across 3 years, and 38.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Artemis ADR Marketplace?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artemis ADR Marketplace are -181.23 and 1.50 on Jul 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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