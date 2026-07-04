Here's the live share price of Artemis ADR Marketplace along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jetmall Spices and Masala
|21.06
|27.10
|139.67
|127.67
|474.52
|56.84
|38.47
|Nestle India
|3.73
|4.51
|19.73
|10.74
|21.86
|8.75
|10.54
|Britannia Industries
|2.70
|6.23
|-2.78
|-10.94
|-7.18
|2.42
|8.82
|Zydus Wellness
|15.94
|19.10
|17.33
|24.05
|51.20
|26.34
|7.16
|Bikaji Foods International
|2.44
|1.12
|3.24
|-8.77
|-10.94
|17.09
|15.64
|Orkla India
|-2.02
|-1.62
|0.01
|-1.30
|-14.56
|-5.11
|-3.10
|Hindustan Foods
|-1.06
|3.00
|11.63
|8.48
|3.38
|-0.83
|6.49
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-3.34
|3.31
|-6.16
|-27.50
|-34.67
|2.08
|16.18
|ADF Foods
|6.33
|9.98
|81.79
|56.35
|20.00
|12.65
|12.46
|Gopal Snacks
|-1.41
|-5.63
|5.28
|-13.65
|-21.59
|-8.44
|-5.15
|Prataap Snacks
|6.68
|0.76
|26.53
|1.03
|16.83
|16.06
|11.80
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|1.23
|11.69
|27.63
|10.44
|-23.53
|-14.39
|-14.40
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|27.10
|31.13
|2.28
|-7.95
|-7.95
|-2.72
|-1.64
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|14.81
|29.43
|91.42
|70.64
|133.74
|41.88
|47.13
|HMA Agro Industries
|1.13
|-5.75
|-9.57
|-25.02
|-27.41
|-27.48
|-17.54
|Krishival Foods
|-0.42
|0.42
|25.64
|11.94
|11.55
|0.77
|0.46
|Hexagon Nutrition
|28.06
|46.10
|46.10
|46.10
|46.10
|13.47
|7.88
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.41
|-0.78
|4.11
|-12.87
|-51.32
|45.14
|90.29
|Apis India
|-0.76
|-3.59
|-8.97
|-30.31
|388.11
|177.03
|139.12
|Nurture Well Industries
|6.11
|32.88
|-22.71
|-19.31
|29.94
|58.10
|192.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jetmall Spices and Masala has gained 474.52% compared to peers like Nestle India (21.86%), Britannia Industries (-7.18%), Zydus Wellness (51.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Jetmall Spices and Masala has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (10.54%) and Britannia Industries (8.82%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.15
|73.14
|10
|68.48
|68.56
|20
|59.92
|61.48
|50
|45
|50.16
|100
|39.91
|41.35
|200
|26.81
|32.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Artemis ADR Marketplace saw a rise in promoter holding to 35.31%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 13, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Jetmall Spices - Disclosure As Per Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Jun 09, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Jetmall Spices - Intimation For The Change Of The Website Of The Company
|May 17, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Jetmall Spices - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|May 14, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Jetmall Spices - Board Meeting Outcome for To Consider The Audited Financial Results For 31.03.2026
|May 12, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Jetmall Spices - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Source: Dion Global
Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15500TN2012PLC087533 and registration number is 087533. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artemis ADR Marketplace is ₹86.81 as on Jul 03, 2026.
The Artemis ADR Marketplace is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Artemis ADR Marketplace is ₹52.02 Cr as on Jul 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Artemis ADR Marketplace are ₹86.81 and ₹86.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artemis ADR Marketplace stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artemis ADR Marketplace is ₹86.81 and 52-week low of Artemis ADR Marketplace is ₹15.11 as on Jul 03, 2026.
The Artemis ADR Marketplace has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 27.1% for the past month, 139.67% over 3 months, 474.52% over 1 year, 56.84% across 3 years, and 38.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artemis ADR Marketplace are -181.23 and 1.50 on Jul 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global