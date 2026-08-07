What is the share price of Artefact Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artefact Projects is ₹53.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Artefact Projects? The Artefact Projects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Artefact Projects? The market cap of Artefact Projects is ₹38.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Artefact Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Artefact Projects are ₹54.50 and ₹52.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Artefact Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artefact Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artefact Projects is ₹82.00 and 52-week low of Artefact Projects is ₹51.56 as on .

How has the Artefact Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Artefact Projects has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, -5.34% for the past month, -14.71% over 3 months, -29.75% over 1 year, -0.19% across 3 years, and 1.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Artefact Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artefact Projects are 0.00 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global