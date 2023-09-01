Follow Us

Artefact Projects Ltd. Share Price

ARTEFACT PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹50.20 Closed
-1.57-0.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Artefact Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.00₹52.40
₹50.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.16₹79.25
₹50.20
Open Price
₹52.40
Prev. Close
₹51.00
Volume
4,629

Artefact Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.07
  • R253.93
  • R355.47
  • Pivot
    50.53
  • S148.67
  • S247.13
  • S345.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.1750.64
  • 1057.7350.56
  • 2056.4151.24
  • 5060.1752.7
  • 10054.7952.61
  • 20061.7552.44

Artefact Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.40-8.23-8.1618.12-24.8583.8820.53
7.964.6714.616.07-8.99-3.74-37.19
1.3222.4954.2064.4763.96166.22210.91
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5050.1261.6257.8717.90587.531,253.76
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.80-16.07-20.090.957.403,522.356,360.48
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
0.62-4.74-15.95-0.40-21.89160.1684.99

Artefact Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Artefact Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Artefact Projects Ltd.

Artefact Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1987PLC044887 and registration number is 044887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth P Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ankita S Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep M Batta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaustubh Paunikar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Artefact Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Artefact Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Artefact Projects Ltd. is ₹36.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Artefact Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Artefact Projects Ltd. is 6.63 and PB ratio of Artefact Projects Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Artefact Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artefact Projects Ltd. is ₹50.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Artefact Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artefact Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artefact Projects Ltd. is ₹79.25 and 52-week low of Artefact Projects Ltd. is ₹30.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

