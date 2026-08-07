Here's the live share price of Artefact Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Artefact Projects
|0.45
|-5.34
|-14.71
|-17.12
|-29.75
|-0.19
|1.21
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Artefact Projects has declined 29.75% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Artefact Projects has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.37
|53.44
|10
|53.21
|53.5
|20
|54.26
|53.94
|50
|55.5
|55.53
|100
|58.54
|57.53
|200
|60.28
|60.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Artefact Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Artefact Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30Th June,2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Artefact Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 08, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Artefact Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 08, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Artefact Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Artefact Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Artefact Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1987PLC044887 and registration number is 044887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artefact Projects is ₹53.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Artefact Projects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Artefact Projects is ₹38.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Artefact Projects are ₹54.50 and ₹52.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artefact Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artefact Projects is ₹82.00 and 52-week low of Artefact Projects is ₹51.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Artefact Projects has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, -5.34% for the past month, -14.71% over 3 months, -29.75% over 1 year, -0.19% across 3 years, and 1.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artefact Projects are 0.00 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global