What is the Market Cap of Artefact Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Artefact Projects Ltd. is ₹36.52 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Artefact Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Artefact Projects Ltd. is 6.63 and PB ratio of Artefact Projects Ltd. is 0.66 as on .

What is the share price of Artefact Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artefact Projects Ltd. is ₹50.20 as on .