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Artefact Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARTEFACT PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Artefact Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.00 Closed
-0.02₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Artefact Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.20₹54.50
₹53.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.56₹82.00
₹53.00
Open Price
₹53.01
Prev. Close
₹53.01
Volume
5,569

Source: Dion Global

Artefact Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Artefact Projects		0.45-5.34-14.71-17.12-29.75-0.191.21
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Artefact Projects has declined 29.75% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Artefact Projects has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Artefact Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Artefact Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.3753.44
1053.2153.5
2054.2653.94
5055.555.53
10058.5457.53
20060.2860.23

Source: Dion Global

Artefact Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Artefact Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Artefact Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTArtefact Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30Th June,2026
Jul 16, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTArtefact Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 08, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTArtefact Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 08, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTArtefact Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTArtefact Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Artefact Projects

Artefact Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1987PLC044887 and registration number is 044887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth P Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ankita S Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pritti Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaustubh Paunikar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Artefact Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Artefact Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artefact Projects is ₹53.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Artefact Projects?

The Artefact Projects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Artefact Projects?

The market cap of Artefact Projects is ₹38.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Artefact Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Artefact Projects are ₹54.50 and ₹52.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Artefact Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artefact Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artefact Projects is ₹82.00 and 52-week low of Artefact Projects is ₹51.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Artefact Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Artefact Projects has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, -5.34% for the past month, -14.71% over 3 months, -29.75% over 1 year, -0.19% across 3 years, and 1.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Artefact Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Artefact Projects are 0.00 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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