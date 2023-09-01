Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Artefact Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1987PLC044887 and registration number is 044887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Artefact Projects Ltd. is ₹36.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Artefact Projects Ltd. is 6.63 and PB ratio of Artefact Projects Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Artefact Projects Ltd. is ₹50.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Artefact Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Artefact Projects Ltd. is ₹79.25 and 52-week low of Artefact Projects Ltd. is ₹30.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.