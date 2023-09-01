Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.06
|-4.03
|20.48
|-14.24
|-47.89
|138.10
|170.27
|11.06
|9.78
|34.09
|52.68
|70.35
|109.32
|128.18
|6.79
|-10.83
|30.84
|105.94
|200.16
|877.57
|329.80
|11.71
|13.41
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|-1.72
|-1.04
|76.54
|-0.31
|65.01
|233.86
|-8.27
|1.05
|-0.44
|9.96
|20.17
|-4.56
|151.15
|114.44
|3.88
|11.38
|45.92
|66.40
|65.95
|279.38
|55.49
|-9.37
|30.48
|28.56
|20.71
|24.82
|416.59
|423.73
|0.48
|-0.90
|21.65
|27.02
|-7.46
|1,370.35
|836.67
|4.90
|26.62
|26.98
|46.90
|59.40
|100.04
|52.89
|-6.26
|16.93
|34.35
|-6.60
|126.51
|108.39
|86.06
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
ART Nirman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2011PLC064107 and registration number is 064107. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of ART Nirman Ltd. is ₹124.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ART Nirman Ltd. is 290.99 and PB ratio of ART Nirman Ltd. is 3.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ART Nirman Ltd. is ₹50.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ART Nirman Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ART Nirman Ltd. is ₹128.50 and 52-week low of ART Nirman Ltd. is ₹40.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.