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ART Nirman Share Price

NSE
BSE

ART NIRMAN

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of ART Nirman along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.49 Closed
1.77₹ 0.74
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ART Nirman Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.36₹45.92
₹42.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.39₹66.97
₹42.49
Open Price
₹42.50
Prev. Close
₹41.75
Volume
9,434

Source: Dion Global

ART Nirman Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ART Nirman		14.626.955.49-0.23-24.10-5.666.51
Rites		9.41-0.512.372.49-6.640.7211.49
Power Mech Projects		1.960.921.5218.94-17.307.6944.07
K P Energy		-1.45-6.03-26.04-4.86-34.11-17.28-10.76
SEPC		4.39-7.49-24.17-36.81-46.12-22.414.43
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		2.15-6.36-5.38-3.91-11.02-8.452.37
Om Infra		-2.23-3.16-12.36-9.68-24.2312.6521.64
Pansari Developers		-0.36-9.100.284.9639.8546.6241.08
Zodiac Energy		-0.06-5.75-21.80-6.00-42.8526.1968.53
HEC Infra Projects		0.930.054.9512.54-8.5955.1445.67
Rulka Electricals		-2.6112.47-5.6211.06-12.63-39.58-26.09
Perfect Infraengineers		-7.27-15.0010.87-15.00-68.52-50.71-24.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ART Nirman has declined 24.10% compared to peers like Rites (-6.64%), Power Mech Projects (-17.30%), K P Energy (-34.11%). From a 5 year perspective, ART Nirman has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.49%) and Power Mech Projects (44.07%).

ART Nirman Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ART Nirman Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.3939.63
1038.9139.42
2039.6239.62
5040.4840.18
10040.0641.1
20044.1243.48

Source: Dion Global

ART Nirman Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ART Nirman remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ART Nirman Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the ART Nirman fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About ART Nirman

ART Nirman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2011PLC064107 and registration number is 064107. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashokkumar Thakker
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Thakkar
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Dharmishthaben Thakkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krunal Mistry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemang Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chintan Bhatt
    Independent Director

FAQs on ART Nirman Share Price

What is the share price of ART Nirman?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ART Nirman is ₹42.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ART Nirman?

The ART Nirman is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of ART Nirman?

The market cap of ART Nirman is ₹106.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ART Nirman?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ART Nirman are ₹45.92 and ₹40.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ART Nirman?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ART Nirman stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ART Nirman is ₹66.97 and 52-week low of ART Nirman is ₹29.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ART Nirman performed historically in terms of returns?

The ART Nirman has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 6.95% for the past month, 5.49% over 3 months, -24.1% over 1 year, -5.66% across 3 years, and 6.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ART Nirman?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ART Nirman are 204.28 and 2.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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