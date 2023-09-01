Follow Us

ART NIRMAN LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | NSE
₹50.05 Closed
-0.1-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ART Nirman Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.85₹51.00
₹50.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.50₹128.50
₹50.05
Open Price
₹50.15
Prev. Close
₹50.10
Volume
2,528

ART Nirman Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.72
  • R251.43
  • R351.87
  • Pivot
    50.28
  • S149.57
  • S249.13
  • S348.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 587.6350.59
  • 10100.3650.73
  • 20105.7751.14
  • 50101.0851.6
  • 10085.3353.5
  • 20094.4759.08

ART Nirman Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.06-4.0320.48-14.24-47.89138.10170.27
11.069.7834.0952.6870.35109.32128.18
6.79-10.8330.84105.94200.16877.57329.80
11.7113.4141.4441.4441.4441.4441.44
-1.72-1.0476.54-0.3165.01233.86-8.27
1.05-0.449.9620.17-4.56151.15114.44
3.8811.3845.9266.4065.95279.3855.49
-9.3730.4828.5620.7124.82416.59423.73
0.48-0.9021.6527.02-7.461,370.35836.67
4.9026.6226.9846.9059.40100.0452.89
-6.2616.9334.35-6.60126.51108.3986.06

ART Nirman Ltd. Share Holdings

ART Nirman Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About ART Nirman Ltd.

ART Nirman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2011PLC064107 and registration number is 064107. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Ashokkumar Thakker
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Thakkar
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Dharmishthaben Thakkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krunal Mistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemang Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chintan Bhatt
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on ART Nirman Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ART Nirman Ltd.?

The market cap of ART Nirman Ltd. is ₹124.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ART Nirman Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ART Nirman Ltd. is 290.99 and PB ratio of ART Nirman Ltd. is 3.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ART Nirman Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ART Nirman Ltd. is ₹50.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ART Nirman Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ART Nirman Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ART Nirman Ltd. is ₹128.50 and 52-week low of ART Nirman Ltd. is ₹40.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

