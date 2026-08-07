What is the share price of ART Nirman? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ART Nirman is ₹42.49 as on .

What kind of stock is ART Nirman? The ART Nirman is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of ART Nirman? The market cap of ART Nirman is ₹106.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ART Nirman? Today’s highest and lowest price of ART Nirman are ₹45.92 and ₹40.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ART Nirman? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ART Nirman stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ART Nirman is ₹66.97 and 52-week low of ART Nirman is ₹29.39 as on .

How has the ART Nirman performed historically in terms of returns? The ART Nirman has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 6.95% for the past month, 5.49% over 3 months, -24.1% over 1 year, -5.66% across 3 years, and 6.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ART Nirman? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ART Nirman are 204.28 and 2.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global