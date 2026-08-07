Here's the live share price of ART Nirman along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ART Nirman
|14.62
|6.95
|5.49
|-0.23
|-24.10
|-5.66
|6.51
|Rites
|9.41
|-0.51
|2.37
|2.49
|-6.64
|0.72
|11.49
|Power Mech Projects
|1.96
|0.92
|1.52
|18.94
|-17.30
|7.69
|44.07
|K P Energy
|-1.45
|-6.03
|-26.04
|-4.86
|-34.11
|-17.28
|-10.76
|SEPC
|4.39
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.81
|-46.12
|-22.41
|4.43
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|2.15
|-6.36
|-5.38
|-3.91
|-11.02
|-8.45
|2.37
|Om Infra
|-2.23
|-3.16
|-12.36
|-9.68
|-24.23
|12.65
|21.64
|Pansari Developers
|-0.36
|-9.10
|0.28
|4.96
|39.85
|46.62
|41.08
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.06
|-5.75
|-21.80
|-6.00
|-42.85
|26.19
|68.53
|HEC Infra Projects
|0.93
|0.05
|4.95
|12.54
|-8.59
|55.14
|45.67
|Rulka Electricals
|-2.61
|12.47
|-5.62
|11.06
|-12.63
|-39.58
|-26.09
|Perfect Infraengineers
|-7.27
|-15.00
|10.87
|-15.00
|-68.52
|-50.71
|-24.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ART Nirman has declined 24.10% compared to peers like Rites (-6.64%), Power Mech Projects (-17.30%), K P Energy (-34.11%). From a 5 year perspective, ART Nirman has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.49%) and Power Mech Projects (44.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.39
|39.63
|10
|38.91
|39.42
|20
|39.62
|39.62
|50
|40.48
|40.18
|100
|40.06
|41.1
|200
|44.12
|43.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ART Nirman remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the ART Nirman fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
ART Nirman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2011PLC064107 and registration number is 064107. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ART Nirman is ₹42.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ART Nirman is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of ART Nirman is ₹106.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ART Nirman are ₹45.92 and ₹40.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ART Nirman stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ART Nirman is ₹66.97 and 52-week low of ART Nirman is ₹29.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ART Nirman has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 6.95% for the past month, 5.49% over 3 months, -24.1% over 1 year, -5.66% across 3 years, and 6.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ART Nirman are 204.28 and 2.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global