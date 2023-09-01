Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.26
|2.15
|4.97
|-11.42
|-8.87
|29.69
|-26.21
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14103OR2000PLC006230 and registration number is 006230. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is ₹43.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is -4.21 and PB ratio of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is -0.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is ₹19.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is ₹28.25 and 52-week low of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is ₹16.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.