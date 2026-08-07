What is the share price of ARSS Infrastructure Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ARSS Infrastructure Projects is ₹54.84 as on .

What kind of stock is ARSS Infrastructure Projects? The ARSS Infrastructure Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ARSS Infrastructure Projects? The market cap of ARSS Infrastructure Projects is ₹124.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ARSS Infrastructure Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of ARSS Infrastructure Projects are ₹54.84 and ₹54.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ARSS Infrastructure Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ARSS Infrastructure Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ARSS Infrastructure Projects is ₹60.45 and 52-week low of ARSS Infrastructure Projects is ₹16.55 as on .

How has the ARSS Infrastructure Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The ARSS Infrastructure Projects has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -3.82% for the past month, 0.51% over 3 months, 181.23% over 1 year, 35.28% across 3 years, and 29.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ARSS Infrastructure Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ARSS Infrastructure Projects are -0.04 and -0.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global