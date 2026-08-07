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ARSS Infrastructure Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of ARSS Infrastructure Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹54.84 Closed
5.00₹ 2.61
As on Sep 03, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ARSS Infrastructure Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.84₹54.84
₹54.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.55₹60.45
₹54.84
Open Price
₹54.84
Prev. Close
₹52.23
Volume
9,636

Source: Dion Global

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ARSS Infrastructure Projects		15.72-3.820.5193.44181.2335.2829.26
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ARSS Infrastructure Projects has gained 181.23% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, ARSS Infrastructure Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.8751.2
1048.9250.26
2051.2750.42
5050.5548.39
10040.8342.44
2003034.96

Source: Dion Global

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ARSS Infrastructure Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.67%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 13.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ARSS Infrastructure Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTARSS Infra. Proj. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 28, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTARSS Infra. Proj. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 23, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTARSS Infra. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Jul 23, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTARSS Infra. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 23, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTARSS Infra. Proj. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About ARSS Infrastructure Projects

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14103OR2000PLC006230 and registration number is 006230. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subash Agarwal
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Agarwal
    Managing Director

FAQs on ARSS Infrastructure Projects Share Price

What is the share price of ARSS Infrastructure Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ARSS Infrastructure Projects is ₹54.84 as on Sep 03, 2025.

What kind of stock is ARSS Infrastructure Projects?

The ARSS Infrastructure Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ARSS Infrastructure Projects?

The market cap of ARSS Infrastructure Projects is ₹124.70 Cr as on Sep 03, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of ARSS Infrastructure Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ARSS Infrastructure Projects are ₹54.84 and ₹54.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ARSS Infrastructure Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ARSS Infrastructure Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ARSS Infrastructure Projects is ₹60.45 and 52-week low of ARSS Infrastructure Projects is ₹16.55 as on Sep 03, 2025.

How has the ARSS Infrastructure Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The ARSS Infrastructure Projects has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -3.82% for the past month, 0.51% over 3 months, 181.23% over 1 year, 35.28% across 3 years, and 29.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ARSS Infrastructure Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ARSS Infrastructure Projects are -0.04 and -0.04 on Sep 03, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ARSS Infrastructure Projects News

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