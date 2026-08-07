Here's the live share price of ARSS Infrastructure Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ARSS Infrastructure Projects
|15.72
|-3.82
|0.51
|93.44
|181.23
|35.28
|29.26
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ARSS Infrastructure Projects has gained 181.23% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, ARSS Infrastructure Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.87
|51.2
|10
|48.92
|50.26
|20
|51.27
|50.42
|50
|50.55
|48.39
|100
|40.83
|42.44
|200
|30
|34.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ARSS Infrastructure Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.67%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 13.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|ARSS Infra. Proj. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|ARSS Infra. Proj. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|ARSS Infra. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|ARSS Infra. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|ARSS Infra. Proj. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14103OR2000PLC006230 and registration number is 006230. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ARSS Infrastructure Projects is ₹54.84 as on Sep 03, 2025.
The ARSS Infrastructure Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ARSS Infrastructure Projects is ₹124.70 Cr as on Sep 03, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ARSS Infrastructure Projects are ₹54.84 and ₹54.84.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ARSS Infrastructure Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ARSS Infrastructure Projects is ₹60.45 and 52-week low of ARSS Infrastructure Projects is ₹16.55 as on Sep 03, 2025.
The ARSS Infrastructure Projects has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -3.82% for the past month, 0.51% over 3 months, 181.23% over 1 year, 35.28% across 3 years, and 29.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ARSS Infrastructure Projects are -0.04 and -0.04 on Sep 03, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global