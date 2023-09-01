Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹19.20 Closed
-0.78-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.65₹19.80
₹19.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.40₹28.25
₹19.20
Open Price
₹18.65
Prev. Close
₹19.35
Volume
16,491

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.65
  • R220.3
  • R320.8
  • Pivot
    19.15
  • S118.5
  • S218
  • S317.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.6319.32
  • 1020.8419.26
  • 2021.0519.27
  • 5021.3619.56
  • 10021.8220.08
  • 20026.1821.09

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.262.154.97-11.42-8.8729.69-26.21
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:28 AM

About ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14103OR2000PLC006230 and registration number is 006230. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subash Agarwal
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pareswar Panda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajender Parshad Indoria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is ₹43.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is -4.21 and PB ratio of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is -0.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is ₹19.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is ₹28.25 and 52-week low of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. is ₹16.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data