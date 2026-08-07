Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Arshiya Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARSHIYA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Arshiya along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.98 Closed
4.26₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Arshiya Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.92₹0.98
₹0.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.92₹2.93
₹0.98
Open Price
₹0.95
Prev. Close
₹0.94
Volume
11,907

Source: Dion Global

Arshiya Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arshiya		-1.01-9.26-24.03-20.97-66.55-37.53-48.67
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arshiya has declined 66.55% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Arshiya has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Arshiya Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arshiya Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.970.97
100.990.98
201.021
501.081.07
1001.21.18
2001.381.53

Source: Dion Global

Arshiya Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arshiya remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 84.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Arshiya Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTArshiya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 16, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTArshiya - Certificate Under Regulation 74 (5) Of SEBI (Depositories And Participants) Regulations, 2018 For The Quarter Ended
Jun 23, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTArshiya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 23, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTArshiya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jun 17, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTArshiya - Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualification For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2025.

Source: Dion Global

About Arshiya

Arshiya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1981PLC024747 and registration number is 024747. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Shankar Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Archana Mittal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashishkumar Bairagra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ved Prakash
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Priya Madhukar Kenkare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Arshiya Share Price

What is the share price of Arshiya?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arshiya is ₹0.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arshiya?

The Arshiya is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arshiya?

The market cap of Arshiya is ₹25.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arshiya?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arshiya are ₹0.98 and ₹0.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arshiya?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arshiya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arshiya is ₹2.93 and 52-week low of Arshiya is ₹0.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arshiya performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arshiya has shown returns of 4.26% over the past day, -9.26% for the past month, -24.03% over 3 months, -66.55% over 1 year, -37.53% across 3 years, and -48.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arshiya?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arshiya are -0.01 and -0.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Arshiya News

More Arshiya News
Market Pulse