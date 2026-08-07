Here's the live share price of Arshiya along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arshiya
|-1.01
|-9.26
|-24.03
|-20.97
|-66.55
|-37.53
|-48.67
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arshiya has declined 66.55% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Arshiya has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.97
|0.97
|10
|0.99
|0.98
|20
|1.02
|1
|50
|1.08
|1.07
|100
|1.2
|1.18
|200
|1.38
|1.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arshiya remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 84.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Arshiya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Arshiya - Certificate Under Regulation 74 (5) Of SEBI (Depositories And Participants) Regulations, 2018 For The Quarter Ended
|Jun 23, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Arshiya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 23, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Arshiya - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jun 17, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Arshiya - Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualification For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2025.
Source: Dion Global
Arshiya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1981PLC024747 and registration number is 024747. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arshiya is ₹0.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arshiya is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arshiya is ₹25.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arshiya are ₹0.98 and ₹0.92.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arshiya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arshiya is ₹2.93 and 52-week low of Arshiya is ₹0.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arshiya has shown returns of 4.26% over the past day, -9.26% for the past month, -24.03% over 3 months, -66.55% over 1 year, -37.53% across 3 years, and -48.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arshiya are -0.01 and -0.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global