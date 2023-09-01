Follow Us

Arshiya Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARSHIYA LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.85 Closed
4.30.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arshiya Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.85₹4.85
₹4.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.80₹18.50
₹4.85
Open Price
₹4.85
Prev. Close
₹4.65
Volume
49,377

Arshiya Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.85
  • R24.85
  • R34.85
  • Pivot
    4.85
  • S14.85
  • S24.85
  • S34.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.924.34
  • 1012.964.2
  • 2013.634.17
  • 5014.14.45
  • 10014.645.16
  • 20023.47.43

Arshiya Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

Arshiya Ltd. Share Holdings

Arshiya Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Arshiya Ltd.

Arshiya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1981PLC024747 and registration number is 024747. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay S Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Archana A Mittal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashishkumar Bairagra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ved Prakash
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Ankush Shinde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arshiya Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arshiya Ltd.?

The market cap of Arshiya Ltd. is ₹127.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arshiya Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arshiya Ltd. is -0.48 and PB ratio of Arshiya Ltd. is 0.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arshiya Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arshiya Ltd. is ₹4.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arshiya Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arshiya Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arshiya Ltd. is ₹18.50 and 52-week low of Arshiya Ltd. is ₹3.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

