What is the share price of Arshiya? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arshiya is ₹0.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Arshiya? The Arshiya is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arshiya? The market cap of Arshiya is ₹25.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arshiya? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arshiya are ₹0.98 and ₹0.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arshiya? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arshiya stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arshiya is ₹2.93 and 52-week low of Arshiya is ₹0.92 as on .

How has the Arshiya performed historically in terms of returns? The Arshiya has shown returns of 4.26% over the past day, -9.26% for the past month, -24.03% over 3 months, -66.55% over 1 year, -37.53% across 3 years, and -48.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arshiya? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arshiya are -0.01 and -0.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global