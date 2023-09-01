Arshiya Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1981PLC024747 and registration number is 024747. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.